Plant Disease: An Advanced Treatise

Plant Diseases An Advanced Treatise, Volume III: How Plants Suffer from Disease deals with the mechanism on how individual plants suffer from disease. Organized into 19 chapters, this volume discusses plant growth, the conceptual theory of disease development in plants, and the occurrence of different kinds of impairment in diseased plant system. The opening chapters outline the array of physiological functions that are essential in the growth and development of healthy plants. This text also describes the effect of disease on the capture, transfer, and utilization of energy by plants. The subsequent chapters discuss specific types of dysfunction in plant system, including food flow, water system, mineral nutrition, and growth alteration. Other chapters deal with other plant diseases, such as crown gall, teratoma, dysfunction and shortfalls of symbiont responses, disrupted reproduction, and tissue disintegration. This volume also examines various physical factors of the environment that impose mechanical or other physical stresses on plants. It also discusses the engineering mechanics of growing plants and the effect of various pathogens and microorganisms on plant strength and plant organ structural integrity. Other chapters deal with the effect of disease on cell membrane and permeability and on intermediary plant metabolism. The concluding chapters cover the genetic aspects of diseased plants and the diseases that induce senescence and diseases that senescence induced. This volume is an invaluable source for plant pathologists and researchers, mycologists, virologists, and graduate students.

Chapter 1 Prologue: How Plants Suffer from Disease

I. Introduction

II. The Progress of Disease in Individual Plants

III. A Theoretical Analysis of Suffering in Plants

IV. Where Are the Potentials for Progress in Plant Pathology Today?

V. Some Highlights of Volume III

VI. An Overview of the Treatise

Chapter 2 How Healthy Plants Grow

I. Introduction

II. Physiology of Growth

III. Plant Responses to Environmental Changes

IV. The Physiological Impact of Environmental and Pathological Stresses

V. Conclusions

Chapter 3 The Dynamic Nature of Disease

I. Introduction

II. The Nature of Disease

III. Disease Etiology

IV. Parasitism and Disease

V. Hypotheses Relating Parasitism and Pathogenicity

VI. Utility of the Multiple-Component Hypothesis in Pathology

Chapter 4 The Capture and Use of Energy by Diseased Plants

I. Introduction

II. An Overview of Energy Capture and Utilization in Plants

III. Effects of Disease on the Efficiency of Energy Capture by Plants

IV. The Effect on Carbon Assimilation

V. Alteration in the Export of Reducing Power and Energy

VI. Effect on Respiration

VII. Effect on Energy Utilization

VIII. Effect of Disease on Components of Yield

IX. The General Impact of Reduced Energy Capture by Plants

X. A Look into the Future

Chapter 5 Dysfunction in the Flow of Food

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Function of the Xylem

III. Structure and Function of the Phloem

IV. Circulation throughout the Plant

V. Failure of the Transport Systems

VI. Transport of Harmful Agents throughout the Plant

VII. Distribution of Applied Chemicals throughout the Plant

Chapter 6 Dysfunction of the Water System

I. Introduction

II. Some General Considerations

III. The Effect of Disease on the Lifting Force

IV. The Effect of Disease on Resistance in the Pathways

V. Mechanisms Limiting Dysfunction

VI. Conclusions

Chapter 7 Disturbed Mineral Nutrition

I. Introduction

II. Mineral Nutrition in General

III. Diseases due to Mineral Deficiency

IV. Mineral Deficiencies due to Disease

V. Conclusions

Chapter 8 Alteration of Growth by Disease

I. Introduction

II. Quantitative Deviation from Normal Growth

III. Deviations from Normal Form

IV. Loss of Correlated Control

V. Synthesis and Conclusions

Chapter 9 Crown Gall—A Unique Disease

I. Introduction

II. The Roles of Wounding and Specific Binding in Crown Gall Induction

III. Transfer of Bacterial DNA to the Host Cell and Its Subsequent Processing

IV. Uncontrolled Growth of the Transformed Plant Cell

Chapter 10 Plant Teratomas—Who's in Control of Them?

I. Introduction

II. Objective

III. Types of Plant Teratomas

IV. Similarities between Animal and Plant Teratomas

V. Control and Cellular Communication

VI. Mechanisms of Teratomas Control

VII. Teratomas and Cellular Differentiation

VIII. Beneficial Autonomous Teratomas

IX. Summary

Chapter 11 Dysfunction and Shortfalls in Symbiotic Responses

I. Introduction

II. Symbiotic Function

III. Energy Cost to the Higher Plant

IV. The Disease-Symbiosis Complex

V. Impediments to Symbiotic Response

VI. The Future

Chapter 12 Disrupted Reproduction

I. Introduction

II. Pathogens and Pollen

III. Pathogenic Effects on Ovules, Ovaries, and Fruit

IV. Transvestism

V. Postfertilization Effects

VI. Seed-Borne Pathogens

VII. Pathogenic Effects on Seed Quality

Chapter 13 Tissue is Disintegrated

I. Introduction

II. Plant Cell Wall Structure

III. Polysaccharide-Degrading Enzymes

IV. Pathogenesis and Cell Wall Degradation

V. Maceration and Cell Death in Herbaceous Tissues

VI. Regulatory Mechanisms of Polysaccharide-Degrading Enzymes

VII. Disintegration of Woody Tissues

VIII. Conclusion

Chapter 14 The Engineering Mechanics of Pathogenesis

I. Introduction

II. Mechanical Stresses on the Support System of Plants

III. The Engineering Mechanics of Growing Plants

IV. Effects of Disease on Lodging of Grain Crops

V. The Rubbery Wood Disease of Apples

VI. Stem Pitting and Graft Incompatibility in Fruit Trees

VII. Damping-Off of Seedlings

VIII. Disease-Induced Weakening of Bonds between Organs

IX. Disease-Induced Changes in Physical Properties of Fruits and Vegetables

X. Disease-Induced Splitting and Cracking of Fruits and Stems

XI. Weakening of Stems by Canker and Gall-Forming Pathogens

XII. Root Rot in Orchard, Plantation, and Forest Trees

XIII. Decay of Tree Stems and Timber Products

XIV. Conclusions

Chapter 15 Disease Alterations in Permeability and Membranes

I. Introduction

II. Concepts of Cell Permeability

III. Membrane Structure and Function

IV. Pathological Changes in Permeability

V. Membranes as Sites of Action of Pathogenic Agents

VI. Physiological Effects of Membrane Disruption

VII. Summary

Chapter 16 Changes in Intermediary Metabolism Caused by Disease

I. Introduction

II. Injury and Its Repair

III. Intermediary Metabolism of Interaction

IV. Summary

Chapter 17 Transcription and Translation in Diseased Plants

I. Introduction

II. General Features of RNA and Protein Metabolism

III. Effect of Infection on Synthesis of RNA and Protein

IV. Promising Approaches to Future Research

Chapter 18 Senescence and Plant Disease

I. What is Senescence?

II. Is Senescence Related to Stress?

III. General Relation of Age to Disease

IV. Disease-Induced Senescence

V. Senescence-Induced Diseases

VI. Epilogue: Did Physiological Plant Pathology Turn into a Branch of Stress Physiology?

Chapter 19 Relation Between Biological Rhythms and Disease

I. Introduction

II. Types of Rhythms

III. Nature of Rhythms

IV. Periodicity of Rhythms

V. Significance of Rhythms

VI. Disease Effects upon Rhythms

VII. Conclusion

