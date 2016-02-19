Plant Disease: An Advanced Treatise
Plant Diseases An Advanced Treatise, Volume III: How Plants Suffer from Disease deals with the mechanism on how individual plants suffer from disease. Organized into 19 chapters, this volume discusses plant growth, the conceptual theory of disease development in plants, and the occurrence of different kinds of impairment in diseased plant system.
The opening chapters outline the array of physiological functions that are essential in the growth and development of healthy plants. This text also describes the effect of disease on the capture, transfer, and utilization of energy by plants. The subsequent chapters discuss specific types of dysfunction in plant system, including food flow, water system, mineral nutrition, and growth alteration. Other chapters deal with other plant diseases, such as crown gall, teratoma, dysfunction and shortfalls of symbiont responses, disrupted reproduction, and tissue disintegration. This volume also examines various physical factors of the environment that impose mechanical or other physical stresses on plants. It also discusses the engineering mechanics of growing plants and the effect of various pathogens and microorganisms on plant strength and plant organ structural integrity. Other chapters deal with the effect of disease on cell membrane and permeability and on intermediary plant metabolism. The concluding chapters cover the genetic aspects of diseased plants and the diseases that induce senescence and diseases that senescence induced. This volume is an invaluable source for plant pathologists and researchers, mycologists, virologists, and graduate students.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of other Volumes
Tentative Contents of other Volumes
Chapter 1 Prologue: How Plants Suffer from Disease
I. Introduction
II. The Progress of Disease in Individual Plants
III. A Theoretical Analysis of Suffering in Plants
IV. Where Are the Potentials for Progress in Plant Pathology Today?
V. Some Highlights of Volume III
VI. An Overview of the Treatise
References
Chapter 2 How Healthy Plants Grow
I. Introduction
II. Physiology of Growth
III. Plant Responses to Environmental Changes
IV. The Physiological Impact of Environmental and Pathological Stresses
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 3 The Dynamic Nature of Disease
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of Disease
III. Disease Etiology
IV. Parasitism and Disease
V. Hypotheses Relating Parasitism and Pathogenicity
VI. Utility of the Multiple-Component Hypothesis in Pathology
References
Chapter 4 The Capture and Use of Energy by Diseased Plants
I. Introduction
II. An Overview of Energy Capture and Utilization in Plants
III. Effects of Disease on the Efficiency of Energy Capture by Plants
IV. The Effect on Carbon Assimilation
V. Alteration in the Export of Reducing Power and Energy
VI. Effect on Respiration
VII. Effect on Energy Utilization
VIII. Effect of Disease on Components of Yield
IX. The General Impact of Reduced Energy Capture by Plants
X. A Look into the Future
References
Chapter 5 Dysfunction in the Flow of Food
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Function of the Xylem
III. Structure and Function of the Phloem
IV. Circulation throughout the Plant
V. Failure of the Transport Systems
VI. Transport of Harmful Agents throughout the Plant
VII. Distribution of Applied Chemicals throughout the Plant
References
Chapter 6 Dysfunction of the Water System
I. Introduction
II. Some General Considerations
III. The Effect of Disease on the Lifting Force
IV. The Effect of Disease on Resistance in the Pathways
V. Mechanisms Limiting Dysfunction
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 7 Disturbed Mineral Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Mineral Nutrition in General
III. Diseases due to Mineral Deficiency
IV. Mineral Deficiencies due to Disease
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Alteration of Growth by Disease
I. Introduction
II. Quantitative Deviation from Normal Growth
III. Deviations from Normal Form
IV. Loss of Correlated Control
V. Synthesis and Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Crown Gall—A Unique Disease
I. Introduction
II. The Roles of Wounding and Specific Binding in Crown Gall Induction
III. Transfer of Bacterial DNA to the Host Cell and Its Subsequent Processing
IV. Uncontrolled Growth of the Transformed Plant Cell
References
Chapter 10 Plant Teratomas—Who's in Control of Them?
I. Introduction
II. Objective
III. Types of Plant Teratomas
IV. Similarities between Animal and Plant Teratomas
V. Control and Cellular Communication
VI. Mechanisms of Teratomas Control
VII. Teratomas and Cellular Differentiation
VIII. Beneficial Autonomous Teratomas
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 11 Dysfunction and Shortfalls in Symbiotic Responses
I. Introduction
II. Symbiotic Function
III. Energy Cost to the Higher Plant
IV. The Disease-Symbiosis Complex
V. Impediments to Symbiotic Response
VI. The Future
References
Chapter 12 Disrupted Reproduction
I. Introduction
II. Pathogens and Pollen
III. Pathogenic Effects on Ovules, Ovaries, and Fruit
IV. Transvestism
V. Postfertilization Effects
VI. Seed-Borne Pathogens
VII. Pathogenic Effects on Seed Quality
References
Chapter 13 Tissue is Disintegrated
I. Introduction
II. Plant Cell Wall Structure
III. Polysaccharide-Degrading Enzymes
IV. Pathogenesis and Cell Wall Degradation
V. Maceration and Cell Death in Herbaceous Tissues
VI. Regulatory Mechanisms of Polysaccharide-Degrading Enzymes
VII. Disintegration of Woody Tissues
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 14 The Engineering Mechanics of Pathogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Mechanical Stresses on the Support System of Plants
III. The Engineering Mechanics of Growing Plants
IV. Effects of Disease on Lodging of Grain Crops
V. The Rubbery Wood Disease of Apples
VI. Stem Pitting and Graft Incompatibility in Fruit Trees
VII. Damping-Off of Seedlings
VIII. Disease-Induced Weakening of Bonds between Organs
IX. Disease-Induced Changes in Physical Properties of Fruits and Vegetables
X. Disease-Induced Splitting and Cracking of Fruits and Stems
XI. Weakening of Stems by Canker and Gall-Forming Pathogens
XII. Root Rot in Orchard, Plantation, and Forest Trees
XIII. Decay of Tree Stems and Timber Products
XIV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 15 Disease Alterations in Permeability and Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Concepts of Cell Permeability
III. Membrane Structure and Function
IV. Pathological Changes in Permeability
V. Membranes as Sites of Action of Pathogenic Agents
VI. Physiological Effects of Membrane Disruption
VII. Summary
References
Chapter 16 Changes in Intermediary Metabolism Caused by Disease
I. Introduction
II. Injury and Its Repair
III. Intermediary Metabolism of Interaction
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 17 Transcription and Translation in Diseased Plants
I. Introduction
II. General Features of RNA and Protein Metabolism
III. Effect of Infection on Synthesis of RNA and Protein
IV. Promising Approaches to Future Research
References
Chapter 18 Senescence and Plant Disease
I. What is Senescence?
II. Is Senescence Related to Stress?
III. General Relation of Age to Disease
IV. Disease-Induced Senescence
V. Senescence-Induced Diseases
VI. Epilogue: Did Physiological Plant Pathology Turn into a Branch of Stress Physiology?
References
Chapter 19 Relation Between Biological Rhythms and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Types of Rhythms
III. Nature of Rhythms
IV. Periodicity of Rhythms
V. Significance of Rhythms
VI. Disease Effects upon Rhythms
VII. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 508
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147682