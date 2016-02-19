Plant Disease: An Advanced Treatise
1st Edition
How Disease Develops in Populations
Description
Plant Disease An Advanced Treatise, Volume II: How Disease Develops in Populations deals with the epidemiological aspect of disease in population of plants. Comprised of 18 chapters, this volume discusses the comparative anatomy, methods of research, instrumentation, computer simulation, and genetic basis of epidemics.
After briefly discussing the sociology of plant pathology, the book presents the comparative anatomy of epidemics in terms of their structure, patterns of development, and dynamics. This volume describes the rational processes of epidemiological research and how they differ from the processes used to investigate disease in individual plants. A chapter examines the instrumentation for measuring the weather component, including temperature, humidity, air movement, and irradiance. Other chapters discuss the measurement of disease on whole living plants; the theory and measurement of inoculum potential; the dispersal of pathogens in both time and space; and the movement and maintenance of infectivity by pathogens that operate below ground. This volume also deals with computer simulators of plant disease and the use of predictive models to forecast epidemics for management decision making. It describes some general patterns of changes in plant-part susceptibility with time for various groups of diseases caused by fungi or viruses. A discussion on the problems of genetic uniformity and susceptibility and the breeding and deployment strategies needed to cope with these problems is included. Other chapters examine the influence of climate and weather on epidemics; the analysis of the geographical and climatic distribution of plants in various parts of the world; and the hazardous practices that have favored epidemics. Lastly, the probabilities of success for quarantines against diseases of various types are provided.
This volume is an invaluable source for plant epidemiologists and pathologists, botanists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Prologue: How Disease Develops in Populations
I. Introduction
II. What is an Epidemic?
III. The Elements of an Epidemic
IV. Three Phases of Thinking about Plant Disease
V. An Overview of the Treatise
VI. Some Highlights of Volume II
References
Chapter 2 Some Epidemics Man Has Known
I. Impact of Plant Disease Epidemics on War
II. Impact of War on Plant Disease Epidemics
III. Impact of Plant Disease Epidemics on Human Culture
IV. Man Encourages His Own Epidemics
V. One Epidemic Leads to Another
References
Chapter 3 Comparative Anatomy of Epidemics
I. Comparative Epidemiology
II. Structures of Epidemics
III. Pattern of Epidemics
IV. Dynamics of Epidemics
V. Epilogue
References
Chapter 4 Methodology of Epidemiological Research
I. Introduction
II. The Methodology-Technology Interaction in Historical Perspective
III. The Need for Methodology
IV. The Tools of the Trade
V. Formalized Inquisitiveness—The Hypothesis
VI. The Empirical Cycle
VII. Facts: How Objective are They?
VIII. Theory
IX. Verification and Falsification
X. Methodological Handholds
XI. Quantitative Aspects
XII. The Art of Designing an Experiment
XIII. Playing with Time
XIV. Analysis and Synthesis
References
Chapter 5 Instrumentation for Epidemiology
I. Introduction
II. Importance of Measurement
III. Measuring Temperature
IV. Measuring Humidity
V. Measuring Air Movement
VI. Measuring Irradiance
VII. Acquiring Meteorological Data
Suggested References
Chapter 6 Pathometry: The Measurement of Plant Disease
I. Why Measure Disease?
II. Scope of the Chapter
III. Our Ignorance is Profound
IV. Why is our Ignorance so Profound?
V. The Worm is Turning
VI. The Parameters to be Measured
VII. Measuring Intensity by Visual Observation
VIII. Relating Intensity to Loss
IX. Where Next?
References
Chapter 7 Inoculum Potential
I. The Concept
II. The Inoculum
III. Inoculum and Infections
IV. The Equation for Inoculum Potential
V. Applications
References
Chapter 8 Dispersal in Time and Space: Aerial Pathogens
I. Introduction
II. How Spores are Liberated
III. How Spores are Transported through the Atmosphere
IV. How Spores are Deposited
V. Integration
VI. Challenges
References
Chapter 9 Dispersal in Time and Space: Soil Pathogens
I. Introduction
II. The Ecological Significance of Dispersal
III. The Environment of the Soil Pathogen
IV. The Mobility of Pathogens in Soil
V. The Maintenance of Infectivity
VI. Dispersal above Soil Level
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Computer Simulation of Epidemics
I. Introduction
II. Using Multiplication and a Limit to Compose Models
III. Distilling a Model from History
IV. Micromodels, Environment, and Physiology of Pathogens
V. Host and Vector
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11 Forecasting of Epidemics
I. Introduction
II. The Purpose of Forecasting
III. Some Early Forecasting Procedures
IV. Use of Mathematical Models in Forecasting
V. Analogy with a Road Map
VI. Preplanting Forecasts
VII. After-Planting Forecasts
VIII. Holistic versus Systems Analytic Models
IX. Forecasting for Farmers
References
Chapter 12 Changes in Host Susceptibility with Time
I. Introduction
II. Choices and Constraints in Methodology
III. Susceptibility Changes with Age and Time of Year
IV. Susceptibility Changes with Time of Day
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 13 The Genetic Base of Epidemics
I. Perspective
II. Genetic Uniformity
III. The Genetics of Susceptibility
IV. Choosing Strategies
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 14 Diseases in Forest Ecosystems: The Importance of Functional Diversity
I. Introduction
II. Diversity in Forest Ecosystems
III. Some Forest Tree Diseases which Exemplify Functional Diversity
IV. Functional Diversity and Disease Management in Forest Ecosystems
References
Chapter 15 Climatic and Weather Influences on Epidemics
I. Introduction
II. Influence of Weather Factors on Airborne Pathogens
III. Habitat of Airborne Diseases
IV. Habitat of Soil-Borne Diseases
V. The Hypothesis of Compensation
References
Chapter 16 Geophytopathology
I. Introduction
II. The Value of Maps
III. Distribution Patterns of Plant Diseases
IV. Role of Environment in Distribution Patterns
V. Planning of Crop Protection
References
Chapter 17 Agricultural and Forest Practices that Favor Epidemics
I. Introduction
II. Factors that Favor Epidemics
III. Specific Management Practices that Favor Epidemics
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 18 People-Placed Pathogens: The Emigrant Pests
I. Introduction
II. Objective of this Chapter
III. The Arrival of Immigrant Species
IV. Defining the Threat
V. Exotic Pests and Diseases
VI. Quarantine Programs
References
Author Index
Subject Index
