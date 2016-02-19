Plant Disease: An Advanced Treatise
1st Edition
How Disease Is Managed
Description
Plant Disease, Volume I: How Disease is Managed is part of a five-volume treatise that discusses the sociology of plant pathology. This volume discusses the great variety of techniques for the diagnosis of plant disease; crop destruction; and theory behind the art of disease management. It also explores topics on how society is constraining the possibilities for management; management of diseases through changing the environment; biological control of plant diseases; weed management through pathogens; and the epidemiologic and genetic concepts of managing host genes. Subsequent chapter presents the management of plant disease with chemicals and some examples of diseases that benefit man and even a few that benefit plants. This book also describes the organization and operation of society-supported disease management activities, as well as important advisory services provided by the industry. This volume concludes with proposals for the education of the practitioners of plant pathology. This work is intended for the advanced researcher in plant pathology to broaden his views, stimulate his thinking, and help to synthesize ideas.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Tentative Contents of other Volumes
Chapter 1 Prologue: How Disease is Managed
I. Introduction
II. An Overview of the Treatise
III. What is Disease?
IV. What is Plant Pathology?
V. How Does Plant Pathology Relate to other Sciences?
VI. What Has Plant Pathology Contributed to other Sciences?
VII. The Economics of Plant Pathology
VIII. An Overview of Volume I
References
Chapter 2 The Sociology of Plant Pathology
I. The Pressures for Objectivity
II. The Effects of the Ambient Milieu
III. Ignorance Generates Mysticism
IV. The Reformation Begins
V. The Milieu Surrounding Spontaneous Generation
VI. The Milieu of the Industrial Revolution
VII. The Demise of the Amateur
VIII. A Hall of Fame for Plant Pathologists
IX. The Scientific Genealogy of Plant Pathologists
X. The Clustering of Plant Pathologists
XI. Plant Pathologists Talk to Each other
XII. Plant Pathologists Talk to Society
XIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 How Disease is Diagnosed
I. Introduction
II. Diagnosis is an Art Form
III. Current Diagnostic Procedures
IV. Requirements for New Tests
V. Unproved Diagnostic Procedures
VI. Future Diagnostic Schemes
VII. Diagnosing Predisposition
VIII. Diagnostic Centers—Present and Future
IX. The Choice and the Procedure
References
Chapter 4 Crop Destruction-The Raison Detre of Plant Pathology
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Disease Losses
III. Production Efficiency and Plant Diseases
IV. Quantitative Models for Disease Assessment
V. Survey Methods and Remote Sensing
VI. Economics of Disease Loss
VII. Crop Destruction and the Management of Disease Losses
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 5 The Theory of Disease Management
I. Introduction
II. Historical Perspective of Plant Disease Control
III. Disease Control or Disease Management?
IV. Rationale for Integrated Pest Management Systems
V. Principles of Disease Management
VI. Perspective of Plant Pathogens in the Agroecosystem
VII. Opportunities for Disease Management
References
Chapter 6 Societal Constraints on Management
I. Introduction
II. Laws Requiring the Use of Uniform Varieties
III. other Laws Pertaining to Disease Management
IV. Constraints on Management with Chemicals
V. The Rachel Carson Syndrome
VI. Some Possible Solutions to the Conflict
VII. The Effect of the Carson Syndrome on Plant Pathology
VIII. Constraints on Developing Resistant Varieties
IX. other Constraints on Management
X. Flow Chart of the Carson Syndrome
References
Chapter 7 Management of the Environment
I. Interface between Environmental and Biological Management
II. Managing the Physical Environment—Crops in the Field
III. Managing the Physical Environment—Crops Grown or Held in Enclosures
IV. Managing Disease by Cultural Control
References
Chapter 8 Management of the Associated Microbiota
I. Introduction
II. The Theory behind Management of Associated Microbiota
III. The Art of Managing the Associated Microbiota
References
Chapter 9 Managing Weeds with Pathogens
I. The Need for a New Strategy to Control Weeds
II. The Principle of Biocontrol
III. Efforts in Biological Weed Control with Plant Pathogens
IV. Reduction to Practice
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Therapy by Heat, Radiation, and Meristem Culture
I. Introduction
II. Heat
III. Radiation
IV. Meristem Culture
V. Miscellaneous Methods of Therapy
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 11 Managing Hostgenes: Epidiomiologic and Genetic Concepts
I. Introduction
II. Resistance Terminology and Definitions
III. Genetic Concepts of Resistance
IV. Epidemiologic Concepts of Resistance
V. Genetics of Host-Pathogen Interactions in Natural Ecosystems
VI. Management of Genes for Genetic Resistance/Susceptibility/Tolerance to Achieve Epidemiologic Dilatory Resistance or Tolerance
VII. Miscibility of Different Types of Resistance, Fungicides, and Antagonists in Disease Management Systems
References
Chapter 12 Management with Chemicals
I. Introduction
II. Theory and Strategy of Chemical Use
III. Use of Chemicals to Reduce the Amount or Efficacy of the Initial Inoculum
IV. Use of Chemicals to Reduce the Rate of Inoculum Production
V. Expected Future Developments
VI. Conclusion
References
Chapter 13 Mechanism of Action of Fungicides
I. Unspecifically Acting Fungicides
II. Specifically Acting Fungicides
References
Chapter 14 Action of Nematicides
I. Introduction
II. The Problem
III. Types of Nematicides
IV. Biological Action
V. Action in Soil
VI. Ecological Repercussions
References
Chapter 15 Action of Antiviral Agents
I. Introduction
II. Inhibitors against Virus Infection
III. Inhibitors against Virus Multiplication
IV. Regulation of Virus Synthesis
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 16 Chemotherapy
I. Introduction
II. Selective Action
III. Antipathogen Efficacy
IV. Mobility in the Plant
V. Molecular Stability
VI. Practical Use
VII. Evaluation and Prospects
References
Chapter 17 Pathogens Become Resistant to Chemicals
I. Introduction
II. Genetic and Biochemical Mechanisms
III. Field Aspects of Resistance
IV. Management of Resistance
References
Chapter 18 Management of Beneficial Plant Diseases
I. Definition of a Beneficial Disease
II. Plant Diseases Destructive to Plants, but Beneficial to Man
III. Plant Diseases That Benefit both Plants and Man
IV. Plant Diseases Primarily Beneficial to Plants
V. Hypothetical Uses of Plant Diseases for Man's Benefit
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 19 Society Supported Disease Management Activities
I. Introduction
II. FAO as the World Coordination Center for Plant Protection
III. World Health Organization Responsible for Toxicological Evaluation
IV. Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)
V. Regional Governmental Plant Protection Organizations
VI. Society Supported Health Delivery Services in Individual Countries
VII. Conclusions and Outlook
References
Chapter 20 Privately Supported Disease Management Activities
I. Introduction
II. Enterprises Involved
III. Regulations and Safeguards
IV. Incentives
V. Trends
References
Chapter 21 Education for the Practitioner
I. Introduction
II. The Programs of Study
III. Program Implementation
IV. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th July 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148382