Plant Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123809100, 9780123809117

Plant Development, Volume 91

1st Edition

Authors: Marja Timmermans
eBook ISBN: 9780123809117
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123809100
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th August 2010
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents

1. Llavata Peris, Rademacher & Weijers

Green Beginnings - Pattern Formation in the Early Plant Embryo

2. Kami, Lorrain, Hornitschek & Fankhauser

Light-Regulated Plant Growth and Development

3. Bennett & Scheres

Root Development – Two Meristems for the Price of One?

4. Ha, Jun & Fletcher

Shoot Apical Meristem Form and Function

5. Kidner & Timmermans

Signaling Sides: Adaxial-Abaxial Patterning in Leaves

 

6. Koenig & Sinha

Evolution of Leaf Shape: A Pattern Emerges

7. Breuninger & Lenhard

Control of Tissue and Organ Growth in Plants

8. Helariutta & Scarpella

Vascular Pattern Formation in Plants

9. Dong & Bergmann

Stomatal Patterning and Development

10. Balkunde, Pesch & Hülskamp

Trichome Patterning in Arabidopsis thaliana: From Genetic to Molecular Models

11. Albani & Coupland

Comparative Analysis of Flowering in Annual and Perennial Plants

12. Nag & Jack

Sculpting the Flower; the Role of microRNAs in Flower Fevelopment

13. Ma & Sundaresan

Development of Flowering Plant Gametophytes

Description

A subgroup of homeobox genes, which play an important role in the developmental processes of a variety of multicellular organisms, Hox genes have been shown to play a critical role in vertebrate pattern formation. Hox genes can be thought of as general purpose control genes—that is, they are similar in many organisms and direct the same processes in a variety of organisms, from mouse, to fly, to human.

Key Features

  • Provides researchers an overview and synthesis of the latest research findings and contemporary thought in the area
  • Inclusion of chapters that discuss the evolutionary development of a wide variety of organisms
  • Gives researchers and clinicians insight into how defective Hox genes trigger developmental abnormalities in embryos

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics

About the Authors

Marja Timmermans

