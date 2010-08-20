Plant Development, Volume 91
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Llavata Peris, Rademacher & Weijers
Green Beginnings - Pattern Formation in the Early Plant Embryo
2. Kami, Lorrain, Hornitschek & Fankhauser
Light-Regulated Plant Growth and Development
3. Bennett & Scheres
Root Development – Two Meristems for the Price of One?
4. Ha, Jun & Fletcher
Shoot Apical Meristem Form and Function
5. Kidner & Timmermans
Signaling Sides: Adaxial-Abaxial Patterning in Leaves
6. Koenig & Sinha
Evolution of Leaf Shape: A Pattern Emerges
7. Breuninger & Lenhard
Control of Tissue and Organ Growth in Plants
8. Helariutta & Scarpella
Vascular Pattern Formation in Plants
9. Dong & Bergmann
Stomatal Patterning and Development
10. Balkunde, Pesch & Hülskamp
Trichome Patterning in Arabidopsis thaliana: From Genetic to Molecular Models
11. Albani & Coupland
Comparative Analysis of Flowering in Annual and Perennial Plants
12. Nag & Jack
Sculpting the Flower; the Role of microRNAs in Flower Fevelopment
13. Ma & Sundaresan
Development of Flowering Plant Gametophytes
Description
A subgroup of homeobox genes, which play an important role in the developmental processes of a variety of multicellular organisms, Hox genes have been shown to play a critical role in vertebrate pattern formation. Hox genes can be thought of as general purpose control genes—that is, they are similar in many organisms and direct the same processes in a variety of organisms, from mouse, to fly, to human.
Key Features
- Provides researchers an overview and synthesis of the latest research findings and contemporary thought in the area
- Inclusion of chapters that discuss the evolutionary development of a wide variety of organisms
- Gives researchers and clinicians insight into how defective Hox genes trigger developmental abnormalities in embryos
Readership
Researchers in cell, developmental, and molecular biology; genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 20th August 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123809117
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123809100