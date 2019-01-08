Plant Development and Evolution, Volume 131
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Evolution of the plant body plan
Péter Szövényi, Manuel Waller and Alexander Kirbis
2. Evolution and co-option of developmental regulatory networks in early land plants
John L. Bowman, Liam N. Briginshaw and Stevie N. Florent
3. The role of plant root systems in evolutionary adaptation
Vinay Shekhar, Dorothee Stӧckle, Martha Thellmann and Joop E.M. Vermeer
4. Patterning at the shoot apical meristem and phyllotaxis
Bihai Shi and Teva Vernoux
5. Leaf development and evolution
Lachezar A. Nikolov, Adam Runions, Mainak Das Gupta and Miltos Tsiantis
6. Vascular tissue development in plants
Hiroo Fukuda and Kyoko Ohashi-Ito
7. Transcriptional networks orchestrating programmed cell death during plant development
Marta Cubría-Radío and Moritz K. Nowack
8. Molecular regulation of flower development
Bennett Thomson and Frank Wellmer
9. Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose: The developmental evolution of flowers
Elena M. Kramer
10. Pre-meiotic anther development
Karina van der Linde and Virginia Walbot
11. The evolution and patterning of male gametophyte development
Dieter Hackenberg and David Twell
12. Evolution of development of pollen performance
Joseph H. Williams and John B. Reese
13. Female reproductive organ formation: A multitasking endeavor
Sara Simonini and Lars Østergaard
14. Development and evolution of the unique ovules of flowering plants
Charles S. Gasser and Debra J. Skinner
15. Development and function of the flowering plant female gametophyte
Isil Erbasol Serbes, Joakim Palovaara and Rita Groß-Hardt
16. Self-incompatibility in the Brassicaceae: Regulation and mechanism of self-recognition
June B. Nasrallah
17. Friend or foe: Signaling mechanisms during double fertilization in flowering seed plants
Liang-zi Zhou and Thomas Dresselhaus
18. Genetic, molecular and parent-of-origin regulation of early embryogenesis in flowering plants
Alma Armenta-Medina and C. Stewart Gillmor
19. Histology versus phylogeny: Viewing plant embryogenesis from an evo-devo perspective
John W. Chandler and Wolfgang Werr
20. Apomixis in flowering plants: Developmental and evolutionary considerations
Gloria León-Martínez and Jean-Philippe Vielle-Calzada
21. Seeds—An evolutionary innovation underlying reproductive success in flowering plants
Célia Baroux and Ueli Grossniklaus
Description
Plant Development and Evolution, the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on the Evolution of the plant body plan, Lateral root development and its role in evolutionary adaptation, the Development of the vascular system, the Development of the shoot apical meristem and phyllotaxis, the Evolution of leaf diversity, the Evolution of regulatory networks in land plants, The role of programed cell death in plant development, the Development and evolution of inflorescence architecture, the Molecular regulation of flower development, the Pre-meiotic another development, and much more.
Readership
Researchers in cell, molecular, developmental and evolutionary biology and in genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098059
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128098042
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ueli Grossniklaus Serial Volume Editor
Ueli Grossniklaus is at University of Zurich, Switzerland
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Zurich, Switzerland