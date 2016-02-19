Plant Cold Hardiness and Freezing Stress
1st Edition
Mechanisms and Crop Implications
Plant Cold Hardiness and Freezing Stress: Mechanisms and Crop Implications contains the proceedings of an International Plant Cold Hardiness Seminar, held in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 2-4, 1977. Organized into seven parts, this book contains a collection of valuable articles on the advances in plant cold hardiness research. This text first addresses the freezing stress in plants in nature, in the field, or as a result of laboratory experiments intended to explain the process. Some chapters follow that discuss the effect of cold acclimation and freezing on plant's cell membrane, the mechanism of cold acclimation in plants, and the super cooling stress in plants. The survival, breeding, cryopreservation, and cryoprotection of plants are also explained.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Part I Freezing Stress: An Overview
An Overview of Freezing Injury and Survival, and Its Interrelationships to Other Stresses
Freezing Processes and Injury in Plant Cells
Analyses of Freezing Stresses and Plant Response
Frost Hardening and Freezing Stress in Tuber-Bearing Solanum Species
Part II Membranes
Plasma Membrane Alterations Following Cold Acclimation and Freezing
Cell Membrane Properties in Relation to Freezing Injury
Phospholipid Degradation and Its Control during Freezing of Plant Cells
Part III Acclimation
Mechanism of Cold Acclimation in Herbaceous Plants
Protein Synthesis Mechanisms Relative to Cold Hardiness
The Role of Water in Cold Hardiness of Winter Cereals
Studies on Frost Hardiness in Chlorella ellipsoidea: Effects of Antimetabolites, Surfactants, Hormones, and Sugars on the Hardening Process in the Light and Dark
Cold Acclimation of Callus Cultures of Jerusalem Artichoke
Part IV Supercooling
The Occurrence of Deep Undercooling in the Genera Pyrus, Prunus, and Rosa: A Preliminary Report
Low Temperature Exotherms in Xylems of Evergreen and Deciduous Broadleaved Trees in Japan with References to Freezing Resistance and Distribution Range
Resistance to Low Temperature Injury in Hydrated Lettuce Seed by Supercooling
The Role of Bacterial Ice Nuclei in Frost Injury to Sensitive Plants
Part V Survival and Breeding
Adapting Cold Hardiness Concepts to Deciduous Fruit Culture
Effect of Solar Radiation on Frost Damage to Young Cryptomerias
Freeze Survival of Citrus Trees in Florida
Breeding and Selecting Temperate Fruit Crops for Cold Hardiness
Breeding Frost-Resistant Potatoes for the Tropical Highlands
Part VI Cryopreservation and Cryoprotection
Survival of Plant Germplasm in Liquid Nitrogen
Ultracold Preservation of Seed Germplasm
Effects of Combinations of Cryoprotectants on the Freezing Survival of Sugarcane Cultured Cells
Part VII Special Topics
Plant Cold Hardiness Seminar Summary and General Remarks
Summary of the Papers Presented at the First European International Symposium on Winter Hardiness in Woody Perennials
- No. of pages:
- 430
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th June 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150712