Plant Cold Hardiness and Freezing Stress: Mechanisms and Crop Implications contains the proceedings of an International Plant Cold Hardiness Seminar, held in St. Paul, Minnesota on November 2-4, 1977. Organized into seven parts, this book contains a collection of valuable articles on the advances in plant cold hardiness research. This text first addresses the freezing stress in plants in nature, in the field, or as a result of laboratory experiments intended to explain the process. Some chapters follow that discuss the effect of cold acclimation and freezing on plant's cell membrane, the mechanism of cold acclimation in plants, and the super cooling stress in plants. The survival, breeding, cryopreservation, and cryoprotection of plants are also explained.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Part I Freezing Stress: An Overview

An Overview of Freezing Injury and Survival, and Its Interrelationships to Other Stresses

Freezing Processes and Injury in Plant Cells

Analyses of Freezing Stresses and Plant Response

Frost Hardening and Freezing Stress in Tuber-Bearing Solanum Species

Part II Membranes

Plasma Membrane Alterations Following Cold Acclimation and Freezing

Cell Membrane Properties in Relation to Freezing Injury

Phospholipid Degradation and Its Control during Freezing of Plant Cells

Part III Acclimation

Mechanism of Cold Acclimation in Herbaceous Plants

Protein Synthesis Mechanisms Relative to Cold Hardiness

The Role of Water in Cold Hardiness of Winter Cereals

Studies on Frost Hardiness in Chlorella ellipsoidea: Effects of Antimetabolites, Surfactants, Hormones, and Sugars on the Hardening Process in the Light and Dark

Cold Acclimation of Callus Cultures of Jerusalem Artichoke

Part IV Supercooling

The Occurrence of Deep Undercooling in the Genera Pyrus, Prunus, and Rosa: A Preliminary Report

Low Temperature Exotherms in Xylems of Evergreen and Deciduous Broadleaved Trees in Japan with References to Freezing Resistance and Distribution Range

Resistance to Low Temperature Injury in Hydrated Lettuce Seed by Supercooling

The Role of Bacterial Ice Nuclei in Frost Injury to Sensitive Plants

Part V Survival and Breeding

Adapting Cold Hardiness Concepts to Deciduous Fruit Culture

Effect of Solar Radiation on Frost Damage to Young Cryptomerias

Freeze Survival of Citrus Trees in Florida

Breeding and Selecting Temperate Fruit Crops for Cold Hardiness

Breeding Frost-Resistant Potatoes for the Tropical Highlands

Part VI Cryopreservation and Cryoprotection

Survival of Plant Germplasm in Liquid Nitrogen

Ultracold Preservation of Seed Germplasm

Effects of Combinations of Cryoprotectants on the Freezing Survival of Sugarcane Cultured Cells

Part VII Special Topics

Plant Cold Hardiness Seminar Summary and General Remarks

Summary of the Papers Presented at the First European International Symposium on Winter Hardiness in Woody Perennials