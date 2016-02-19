Plant Cell Organelles
1st Edition
Plant Cell Organelles contains the proceedings of the Phytochemical Group Symposium held in London on April 10-12, 1967. Contributors explore most of the ideas concerning the structure, biochemistry, and function of the nuclei, chloroplasts, mitochondria, vacuoles, and other organelles of plant cells.
This book is organized into 13 chapters and begins with an overview of the enzymology of plant cell organelles and the localization of enzymes using cytochemical techniques. The text then discusses the structure of the nuclear envelope, chromosomes, and nucleolus, along with chromosome sequestration and replication. The next chapters focus on the structure and function of the mitochondria of higher plant cells, biogenesis in yeast, carbon pathways, and energy transfer function. The book also considers the chloroplast, the endoplasmic reticulum, the Golgi bodies, and the microtubules. The final chapters discuss protein synthesis in cell organelles; polysomes in plant tissues; and lysosomes and spherosomes in plant cells. This book is a valuable source of information for postgraduate workers, although much of the material could be used in undergraduate courses.
List of Contributors
Foreword
Chapter 1 The Enzymology of Cell Organelles
I. Introduction
II. The Investigation of the Intracellular Locations of Enzymes
A. Preparation of Homogenates and Separation of Particles
B. Assessment of Contamination and Damage
C. The Presence of Bacteria
D. Assay of the Enzymes
III. Localization of Enzymes by Cytochemical Techniques
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 The Structure, Function and Development of the Nucleus
I. Introduction
II. Structure
A. Nuclear Envelope
B. Chromosomes
C. Nucleolus
D. Macromolecular Composition of the Nucleus
III. Function
A. Sequestration of the Chromosomes
B. Replication of the Chromosomes
C. Division of the Chromosomes: Formation of the Spindle
D. Transcription of the Genes: RNA Synthesis
E. Translation of the Genie Information: Protein Synthesis
F. Formation and Release of Morphogenetic Substances
IV. Development
A. Development of the Nucleus
B. Regulation of Gene Action
References
Chapter 3 The Structure and Possible Function of the Vacuole
I. Structure and Origin
II. Ion Transport
III. Function
References
Chapter 4 Structure, Function and Developmental Changes in Mitochondria of Higher Plant Cells
I. Introduction
II. Observations with the Light Microscope
III. Fine Structure
IV. Properties of Isolated Mitochondria
A. Isolation Methods
B. Chemical Composition
C. Metabolic Activities
V. Mitochondrial Activities in the Cell
A. Respiratory Functions
B. Non-respiratory Functions
VI. Origin, Growth and Inheritance
A. De Novo Formation
B. Division
C. Formation from Other Organelles
VII. Final Comments
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5 Mitochondrial Biogenesis in Yeast
I. Introduction
II. Studies with Respiratory Mutants
A. UV Induction of Respiratory Deficiency
B. The gi Mutant
C. Induction of Respiratory Deficiency with Acridines
III. Nucleic Acids in Yeast Mitochondria
A. DNA
B. RNA
IV. Protein Synthesis in Isolated Mitochondria
V. Effects of Antibiotics on Mitochondrial Synthesis
References
Chapter 6 Carbon Pathways in Mitochondria with Special Reference to Fruit Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. The Krebs Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle
III. The Glyoxylate Cycle
IV. Other Systems Producing Organic Acids
V. Metabolism of Fatty Acids in Mitochondria
A. Synthesis of Fatty Acids
B. Degradation of Fatty Acids
VI. Metabolism of Amino Acids and Proteins
VII. Other Biosynthetic Pathways
VIII. General Control Mechanisms
IX. The Role of Oxaloacetic Acid in Controlling the Krebs Cycle in Apple Mitochondria
X. Routes for the Utilization of Oxaloacetic Acid by Apple Mitochondria
References
Chapter 7 The Energy Transfer Function of Mitochondria
I. Introduction
II. Oxidative Phosphorylation
A. Rearrangement of Carbon Compounds Associated with the Generation of Electron Donors
B. Oxidation of Electron Donors
C. Conservation of Energy Liberated during Electron Transport
III. Energy Utilizing Activity of the Mitochondria
A. Reversal of Electron Transport
B. Absorption of Ions
C. Volume Changes
D. Transhydrogenation
E. Other Energy Transfer Functions Associated with Mitochondria
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 8 The Chloroplast Inside and Outside the Cell
I. Introduction
II. The Structure of the Mature Chloroplast Inside the Cell
A. The Chloroplast Envelope
B. The Stroma
C. The Plastoglobuli (Osmiophilic Globules)
D. The Lipoprotein Complex
III. The Chloroplast Outside the Cell
IV. The Chloroplast as an Autonomonous Unit
A. Algae
B. Leaves of Higher Plants
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 9 The Function and Metabolism of Fatty Acids and Acyl Lipids in Chloroplasts
I. Introduction
II. Acyl Lipids of Chloroplasts
III. Fatty Acids of Chloroplasts
IV. Biosynthesis of the Acyl Lipids
A. Galactosyl Diglycerides
B. Sulphoquinovosyl Diglyceride
C. Phosphatidyl Glycerol
V. Biosynthesis of Fatty Acids
A. Monoenoic Acids
B. Polyunsaturated Acids
VI. Function of Lipids in Chloroplasts
A. Structural Function
B. Metabolic Function
References
Chapter 10 The Organization of the Endoplasmic Reticulum, the Golgi Bodies and Microtubules during Cell Division and Subsequent Growth
I. Introduction
II. Mitosis and Cytokinesis
III. Xylem Vessels
IV. Phloem Sieve Tubes and Companion Cells
V. Outer Root Cap Cells
VI. Polysaccharide Synthesis
VII. Control of Differentiation
Acknowledgment
References
Chapter 11 Protein Synthesis in Cell Organelles
I. Introduction
II. Incorporating Systems
III. Comparison of in Vivo and in Vitro Protein Synthesis Rates
IV. Sites and Control of Protein Synthesis
References
Chapter 12 The Occurrence and Properties of Polysomes in Plant Tissues
I. General Properties of Polysomes
II. Detection of Polysomes in Situ
III. Methods of Isolation of Polysomes
A. Homogenization of the Tissue
B. Analysis of Polysomes by Centrifugation
IV. Properties of Plant Polysomes
A. Examples from Several Species
B. The Effects of Inhibition of Protein Synthesis
C. The Control of Polysomes during Growth
V. Polysomes in Chloroplasts
References
Chapter 13 Lysosomes
I. The Lysosome Concept
II. Lysosomes in Plant Cells
A. Biochemical Studies
B. Cytochemical Studies
III. Lysosomes and Spherosomes
IV. Formation and Function of Spherosomes
V. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
