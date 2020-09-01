Plant Cell Biology, Volume 160
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Imaging secretory events in plant cells
Chunhua Zhang
2. 3D electron microscopy of plant membrane systems
Marisa Otegui
3. Methods for studying protein targeting to and within chloroplasts
Steve Theg
4. Single channel measurements of plant mechanosensitive ion channels
Elizabeth Haswell
5. Quantitative analysis of cytoplasmic streaming
Andreas Nebenführ
6. Imaging movement through plasmodesmata
Jung-Youn Lee
7. Biochemical analysis of cell wall polymers
Jenny C. Mortimer
8. Expression, biochemistry and structure of plant glycosyltransferases
Breeanna Rae Urbanowicz
9. Studying cell wall mechanics using atomic force microscopy
Sarah Robinson
10. Staining and automated image analysis of callose in the plant cell wall
Antje Heese
11. Tracking of cellulose synthase complexes
Charles Anderson
12. Glycosylation of cell wall proteins
Cora Macalister
13. Super-resolution imaging of microtubules in Medicago sativa
Jozef Šamaj
14. Live imaging of microtubules in petal conical cells
Deshu Lin
15. Purification of plant tubulins for in vitro studies
Takashi Hashimoto
16. Kymograph-based analysis of microtubule dynamics
Ram Dixit
17. Simultaneous measurement of turgor pressure and cell wall elasticity in growing pollen tubes
Ueli Grossniklaus
18. Methods for live cell imaging of pollen biology
Leonor Boavida
19. Morphological analysis of Arabidopsis sepals
Lilan Hong
20. Construction and use of a tensile device for onion epidermis
Anja Geitmann
21. User-friendly assessment of pavement cell shape features with PaCeQuant: novel functions and tools
Katharina Bürstenbinder
22. Imaging pavement cell development
Arun Sampathkumar
23. Microfluidics systems for plant root imaging and analysis
Guido Grossmann and Marjorie Guichard
24. Live imaging and morphometry of roots
Ross Sozzani
25. Correlative electron and light microscopy of plant cells
Jessica Marion
Description
Plant Cell Biology, volume 160 in "Methods in Cell Biology", includes chapters on modern experimental procedures and applications developed for research in the broad area of plant cell biology. Topics covered in this volume include techniques for imaging and analyzing membrane dynamics and movement across membranes; cell wall composition, structure and mechanics; cytoskeleton dynamics and organization; cell development; ion channel physiology; cell mechanics; and methods related to quantifying cell morphogenesis.
Key Features
- Provide in-depth procedures and application notes from selected experts who developed the methods
- Each chapter will include figures and movies as appropriate to explain complex techniques
- Chapters will include caveats of techniques and future prospects
Readership
Cell biologists, biophysicists and physiologists who study plant cells and wish to expand their expertise to include new approaches
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128215333
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ram Dixit Serial Volume Editor
Ram Dixit obtained a PhD in Plant Molecular Biology at Cornell University in 2000, working on mechanisms of cell-cell recognition. He conducted postdoctoral research at Penn State University (2000-2005) on the dynamics and organization of plant cortical microtubules and later at the University of Pennsylvania (2005-2008) on molecular mechanisms regulating motor proteins and structural microtubule-associated proteins. In 2008, he started as an Assistant Professor in the Biology Department at Washington University in St. Louis, where he is currently Associate Professor. His research group seeks to understand the molecular mechanisms of microtubule array assembly and cell wall deposition that determine plant cell morphogenesis. He is Associate Director of Education for the NSF Science and Technology Center for Engineering Mechanobiology and is a Guest Editor for The Plant Cell.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Biology Department, Washington University in St. Louis, USA
Elizabeth Haswell Serial Volume Editor
Elizabeth Haswell earned her PhD in Biochemistry at the University of California, San Francisco in 2000, working on chromatin remodeling in yeast. She then switched to plant systems for her postdoctoral work as a Life Sciences Research Fellow at Caltech, where she fell in love with plants and mechanobiology. In 2007, she joined the faculty in the Biology department at Washington University in Saint Louis, where she is now a Professor of Biology and HHMI-Simons Faculty Scholar. Her group there aims to identify the molecular and cellular mechanisms by which plants perceive force, with a particular focus on mechanosensitive ion channels. Liz is a Senior Editor for The Plant Cell and Director of Research for the NSF Science and Technology Center for Engineering Mechanobiology. She serves on the North American Arabidopsis Steering Committee and the Multinational Arabidopsis Steering Committee and is an AAAS Council Delegate. She is an advocate for science communication and for an academic culture that values sustainability, diversity, and authenticity. She is also a co-host of the Plantae podcast, The Taproot.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biology and HHMI-Simons Faculty Scholar, Washington University in St. Louis, USA
Charles Anderson Serial Volume Editor
Charles T. Anderson completed a PhD at Stanford University in 2008, studying the biogenesis and function of primary cilia in mammalian cells. For his post-doctoral research as part of the Energy Biosciences Institute at the University of California Berkeley, he began working on the expansion and biosynthesis of plant cell walls. He accepted a position as an Assistant Professor of Biology at Penn State University in 2011 and was promoted to Associate Professor in 2018. His research group seeks to understand how the synthesis, trafficking, assembly, and remodeling of cell wall components influence cell wall structure and cell growth in plants, and to identify and characterize new genes that influence the dynamics of plant cell walls. His research aims to inform efforts to use plant cell walls to provide sustainable food, materials, and energy for human society. He is a Reviewing Editor at The Plant Cell, co-directs the Center for Biorenewables, and is the Sustainability Chair for the Eberly College of Science at Penn State.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professo of Biology, Penn State University, USA