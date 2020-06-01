Plant Breeding
1st Edition
Description
Plant Breeding: Crop Improvement and Cultivar Development in the Age of Advanced Data Analytics provides a one-stop learning resource featuring an optimal balance between classical and modern tools and techniques related to plant breeding. Written for a global audience and based on the extensive international experience of the authors the book features pertinent examples from major and minor world crops. Exploring the state of the art examples of advanced data analytics (machine learning), phenomics and artificial intelligence that are shaping the future of crop breeding. Plant Breeding contains 30 chapters covering classical and modern plant breeding and by presenting these state of the art advancements in specific detail, private and public sector breeding programs will find new, effective and efficient implementation made easier.
The insights are clear enough that non-plant breeding majoring students will find it useful to learn about the subject, while advanced level students and researchers and practitioners will find practical examples that can help them implement in their work.
Key Features
- Bridges the gap between conventional breeding practices and state of the art technologies
- Provides real real-world case studies of a wide range of plant breeding techniques and practices
- Combines insights from genetics, genomics, breeding science, statistics, computer science and engineering for crop improvement and cultivar development
Readership
Plant breeders globally in universities, government institutions, private companies
Table of Contents
1. Plant Breeding – Past, Present and Future Perspectives
2. Mode of Reproduction in Crop Plants
3. Genetics in Relation to Plant Breeding
4. Plant Genetic Resources
5. Wild hybridization
6. Haploids and Polyploidy
7. Genetic Structure of Cross-pollinated Crops
8. Inbreeding Depression and Heterosis
9. Hybridization and Selection in Self-pollinated Crops
10. Mass and Pure line Selection
11. Bulk Method
12. Pedigree Method
13. Single Seed Descent Method
14. Backcross Method
15. Mutation Breeding
16. Inter-population Improvement
17. Intra-population Improvement
18. Recurrent selection
19. Synthetic and Composite Varieties
20. Hybrid Varieties
21. Breeding Methods in Asexual Crops
22. Breeding for Resistance to Abiotic Stresses
23. Breeding for Resistance to Biotic Stresses
24. Intellectual Property Rights
25. Participatory Plant Breeding
26. Field Plot Designs in Plant Breeding
27. Genomics Assisted Breeding
28. Phenomics Assisted Breeding Glossary References
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175637
About the Author
D. P. Singh
Dr. Dhan Pal Singh has 34 years of experience as a pulse crop breeder. He released 41 higher yielding and disease resistant varieties of pulse crops. Dr. Singh has written 2 books (1) “Breeding for Resistance to Diseases and Insect Pests” (1986), Springer-Verlag Heidelberg, Germany; and (2) “Disease and Insect Resistance in Plants” (2005), Science Publishers, USA and Oxford & IBH, India. He has also published 163 research papers, and nine book chapters. He has been inducted as a fellow by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Indian Society of Genetics and Plant Breeding, and Indian Society of Pulses Research and Development. He has won numerous national lifetime achievement awards.
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Pulse Breeder, India
A. K. Singh
Dr. Asheesh K Singh is the Monsanto Chair in Soybean breeding at Iowa State University (ISU). He has breeding experience in soybean, wheat, maize, barley and oats. He has developed 34 cultivars, which are annually grown in > 4.5 million acres in North America. Singh has published more than 90 peer reviewed articles in reputed international journals on topics related to plant breeding, genomics, phenomics and advanced data analytics. He has made more than 40 invited presentations including Canada, USA, Japan, Portugal, India and Brazil. Singh teaches two graduate level plant breeding courses, and serves as guest lecturer in graduate level courses offered in the college of engineering. He has been recognized with the prestigious Sustainable Futures Award by the Agricultural Institute of Canada, and Monsanto Chair in Soybean Breeding.
Affiliations and Expertise
Monsanto Chair in Soybean Breeding, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, USA
A. Singh
Dr. Arti Singh is a faculty member at ISU. She has extensive experience in breeding for disease and pest resistance in wheat (Canada) and soybean (USA). She has published 16 peer reviewed full papers in reputed journals including Trends in Plant Sciences. She has also co-authored a book “Disease and Insect Resistance in Plants” (2015), Science Publishers, USA. She teaches a graduate level course on Host-Pest Interactions, and mentors graduate students in four departments (Agronomy, Pathology, Entomology, and Engineering). She won the prestigious Jeanie Borlaug Laube Women in Triticum (WIT) Early Career Award in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Agronomy, Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, USA