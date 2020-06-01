Plant Breeding: Crop Improvement and Cultivar Development in the Age of Advanced Data Analytics provides a one-stop learning resource featuring an optimal balance between classical and modern tools and techniques related to plant breeding. Written for a global audience and based on the extensive international experience of the authors the book features pertinent examples from major and minor world crops. Exploring the state of the art examples of advanced data analytics (machine learning), phenomics and artificial intelligence that are shaping the future of crop breeding. Plant Breeding contains 30 chapters covering classical and modern plant breeding and by presenting these state of the art advancements in specific detail, private and public sector breeding programs will find new, effective and efficient implementation made easier.

The insights are clear enough that non-plant breeding majoring students will find it useful to learn about the subject, while advanced level students and researchers and practitioners will find practical examples that can help them implement in their work.