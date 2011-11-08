Plant Biotechnology and Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123814661, 9780123814678

Plant Biotechnology and Agriculture

1st Edition

Prospects for the 21st Century

Editors: Arie Altman Paul Hasegawa
eBook ISBN: 9780123814678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123814661
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th November 2011
Page Count: 624
Description

As the oldest and largest human intervention in nature, the science of agriculture is one of the most intensely studied practices. From manipulation of plant gene structure to the use of plants for bioenergy, biotechnology interventions in plant and agricultural science have been rapidly developing over the past ten years with immense forward leaps on an annual basis.

This book begins by laying the foundations for plant biotechnology by outlining the biological aspects including gene structure and expression, and the basic procedures in plant biotechnology of genomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics and proteomics. It then focuses on a discussion of the impacts of biotechnology on plant breeding technologies and germplasm sustainability. The role of biotechnology in the improvement of agricultural traits, production of industrial products and pharmaceuticals as well as biomaterials and biomass provide a historical perspective and a look to the future. Sections addressing intellectual property rights and sociological and food safety issues round out the holistic discussion of this important topic.

Key Features

  • Includes specific emphasis on the inter-relationships between basic plant biotechnologies and applied agricultural applications, and the way they contribute to each other

  • Provides an updated review of the major plant biotechnology procedures and techniques, their impact on novel agricultural development and crop plant improvement

  • Takes a broad view of the topic with discussions of practices in many countries

Readership

researchers in genetics, biology, biotechnology and plant science; agricultural engineers, environmental biologists, environmental engineers, food scientists, and environmental microbiologists; graduate and post-doctoral students in these areas of science

Table of Contents

Preface

  1. Introduction: The scope of plant biotechnology and its impact on agriculture 

  2. Introduction to basic procedures in plant biotechnology

    3. 2.1 Gene structure and isolation

    2.2 Control of gene expression and silencing

    2.3 Protein targeting and expression

    2.4 Plant genomics and transcriptomics

    2.5 Plant proteomics

    2.6 Plant metabolomics

    2.7 Other omics

    2.8 Genome sequencing, models for developing synteny maps

    2.9 Agrobacterium-mediated plant transformation

    2.10 Other technologies of plant transformation

    2.11 Plant tissue culture

  3. Breeding biotechnologies

    4. 3.1 Somatic (asexual) genetics procedures (haploids, protoplasts, cell selection)

    3.2 Marker-assisted selection

    3.3 Genetic engineering/transformation

  4. Plant germplasm

    5. 4.1 Micropropagation

    4.2 Generation of pathogen-free plants

    4.3 Germplasm storage and preservation

    4.4 Forward and reverse genetic approaches, including advances in identifying and exploiting natural variation

  5. Controlling plant response to the environment: Abiotic stress

    6. 5.1 Drought and salinity, ion homeostasis and water use

    5.2 Extreme temperatures, chilling and freezing, and high temperature stress

    5.3 Pollutants, heavy metal toxicity, phytoremediation

  6. Controlling plant response to the environment: Biotic stress

    7. 6.1 Fungal and microbial disease

    6.2 Viral disease

    6.3 Insects

    6.4 Nematodes and others

    6.5 Weeds

  7. Biotechnological improvement of yield and quality traits

    8. 7.1 Shoot development, growth and architecture

    7.2 Root architecture and its growth control

    7.3 Flower development and control of flowering

    7.4 Fruit development and ripening

    7.5 Post harvest and storage of crop products (fruits, flowers, tubers, bulbs and leaves)

    7.6 Seed germination and quality traits

    7.7 Male-sterility and hybrid seed production

    7.8 Regulation of apomixis

    7.9 Modifying nutritional value of plants (primary metabolites, minerals, vitamins etc)

    7.10 Modifying secondary metabolites for quality traits (volatiles, scent and aroma compounds)

  8. Plants as factories for industrial products, pharmaceuticals and biomaterials

    9. 8.1 Vaccines and antibodies

    8.2 Pharmaceutical proteins

    8.3 Industrial enzymes

    8.4 Natural products and metabolites

    8.4 Novel plant-produced biomaterials (collagen etc.)

    8.5 Bioplastics

  9. Plants and crop residues for bioenergy

    10. 9.1 Bioenergy from current crop plants

    9.2 Bioenergy from novel plant sources

    9.3 Utilization of agricultural residues

  10. Commercial, legal and public aspects

    11. 10.1 Economic considerations and commercialization of transgenic/biotechnological-improved plants

    10.2 Regulation, intellectual property rights and licensing of biotechnological-improved plants

    10.3 Ethical aspects and public acceptance

  11. Prospects, limitations and sociological considerations of agricultural plant biotechnologies

    12. 11.1 What can plant biotechnology practically deliver and what it can not?

    11.2 Prospects for increased food production and poverty alleviation

    11.3 Crop biotechnology in developing countries: the needs, technology transfer and adoption

  12. Concluding remarks

Appendices

Index

About the Editor

Arie Altman

Affiliations and Expertise

The Hebrew University of Jeruselem, Rehovot, Israel

Paul Hasegawa

Affiliations and Expertise

Purdue Univsersity, West Lafayette, U.S.A.

Reviews

"This book is a highly readable compendium of comprehensive essays on the present-day state of agricultural plant biotechnology. Each chapter is written by experts from across the globe. The book begins with a discussion of the rationale for the use of biotechnology in agriculture. It then addresses the principles of crop domestication including the increasing role of biotechnology, and provides a brief overview of the biology and genetics of crop biotechnology. The rest of the book describes the techniques and technologies used in plant biotechnology. Contributors discuss research methodologies as well as biotechnology crop development practices; topics include genetic engineering, germplasm collecting, and proteomics. Special coverage is given to the role of biotechnology in alleviating food availability problems and poverty in developing nations. Each chapter ends with a brief conclusion and ample primary references. Charts, figures, and graphs support the text when appropriate. Summing Up: Recommended. All students, researchers/faculty, and professionals; informed general readers"--CHOICE, August 2012, Vol. 49, No 11, page 152

