Plant Biosystematics is a compendium of papers from a symposium titled "Plant Biosystematics: Forty Years Later" held in Montreal in July 1983. This collection reviews the current field of biosystematics, particularly the evolution of natural biota, and how plant biosystematics can contribute to the welfare of humans. One paper reviews biosystematics, compares new approaches, and discusses the latest trend in comparative, molecular evolution of genes. One author discusses the cytology and biosystematics concerning the discontinuities and genetic independence occurring in the evolutionary process. Another author discusses chromosome pairing in species and hybrids that includes models of chromosome pairing in diploids. The text also describes chromosome banding and biosystematics, as well as the problems of chromosome banding that should be addressed to in future research. With estimates of the number of species being threatened with extinction numbering around 20,000 one paper address the issue of conservation and biosystematics. The author suggests that more biological information should be published to avoid duplication of effort, and possibly drive scientists to have their views more widely felt. Agriculturists, botanists, conservationists, environmentalists, and researchers in the field of botany, conservation, and plant genealogy will find this book valuable.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Biosystematics 1983
Cytology and Cytogenetics
Cytology and Biosystematics: 1983
The Genome, the Natural Karyotype, and Biosystematics
Chromosome Pairing in Species and Hybrids
Nuclear DNA Variation and the Homology of Chromosomes
Chromosome Banding and Biosystematics
Chromosome Evolution and Adaptation in Mistletoes
Differentiation and Evolution of the Genus Campanula in the Mediterranean Region
Breeding Systems and Hybridization
The Biological Species Concept Reexamined
The Pursuit of Hybridity and Population Divergence in Isotoma Petraea
The Role of Hybridization in the Evolution of Bidens on the Hawaiian Islands
Hybridization in the Domesticated-Weed-Wild Complex
Plant Reproduction and Reproduction Isolation
Plant Reproductive Strategies
The Relationships between Self-incompatibility, Pseudo-compatibility, and Self-compatibility
Apomixis and Biosystematics
Constraints on the Evolution of Plant Breeding Systems and Their Relevance to Systematics
Pollination by Animals and Angiosperm Biosystematics
Methodologies in Biosystematics
The Biosystematic Importance of Phenotypic Plasticity
A Biosystematic and Phylogenetic Study of the Dipsacaceae
Evolution of rDNA in Claytonia Polyploid Complexes
Isozyme Evidence and Problem Solving in Plant Systematics
Phytochemical Approaches to Biosystematics
Pollen Morphology and Biosystematics of the Subfamily Papilionoideae (Leguminosae)
Numerical Taxonomy and Biosystematics
Problems of Hybridity in the Cladistics of Crataegus (Rosaceae)
Population Biology and Biogeography
Population Biology and Biosystematics: Current Experimental Approaches
Cytogeography and Biosystematics
Biosystematics of Macaronesian Flowering Plants
Biosystematics of Tropical Forest Plants: A Problem of Rare Species
Biosystematics of Mosses and Ferns
Biosystematics of Bryophytes: An Overview
Biosystematic Studies on Pteridophytes in Canada: Progress and Problems
Biosystematics and Its Practical Applications
Biosystematics and Medicine
Modes of Evolution in Plants Under Domestication
Zea—A Biosystematical Odyssey
Biosystematics and Hybridization in Horticultural Plants
Biosystematics and Conservation
Overviews
A Comparison of Taxonomic Methods in Biosystematics
Observations on IOPB 1983 and Notes on the Discussions among Participants
Index
