Plant Biochemistry focuses on the biological processes involved in plants, particularly noting metabolism, electron transport, biogenesis, and germination.
The manuscript first offers information on the substructures and subfunctions of plant cell, including cell and subcell, enzymes, ribosomes, nucleus, cellular membranes, mitochondria and electron transport, chloroplast, and the substructure and function of the cell wall. The text then elaborates on basic metabolism. Enzymology, the path of carbon in respiratory metabolism, mono- and oligosaccharides, starch, insulin, and other reserve polysaccharides, and the biogenesis of the cell wall are discussed.
The publication explains plant metabolism and control. Discussions focus on plant acids, alkaloid biogenesis, coumarins, phenylpropanes, and lignin, ethylene and polyacetylenes, steroids, and seed development and germination.
The book is a valuable source of information for students or professional workers in the plant sciences.
Part I The Plant Cell: Substructures and Subfunctions
Chapter 1. Cell and Subcell
I. Introduction
II. The Subcellular Components of the Plant Cell
III. The Logic of Cell Life
IV. Methods of Cell Fractionation
V. Assignment of Enzyme Activities to Individual Subnuclear Fractions
VI. Cell as Community
Chapter 2. Enzymes
Chapter 3. Ribosomes
I. History
II. Nomenclature
III. Isolation
IV. Composition of Ribosomes
V. Physical Properties of Ribosomes
VI. Ribosomal RNA
VII. Structure of the Ribosome
VIII. Interaction of Ribosome and Messenger RNA : Polysomes
IX. Membrane-Bound Ribosomes
X. Ribosomes of the Chloroplast
Chapter 4. The Nucleus
I. Introduction
II. Preparative Procedures
III. Findings
Chapter 5. Cellular Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Structural Components of Membranes
III. Properties of Specific Membrane Systems
IV. Summary and Conclusions
6. Mitochondria and Electron Transport
I. Introduction
II. Properties of Mitochondria
III. Isolation of Mitochondria
IV. Oxidative Activities of Isolated Mitochondria
V. The Origin of Organic Acids
VI. Electron Transport and Oxidative Phosphorylation
VII. Components of the Respiratory Chain
VIII. The Respiratory Chain of Animal Mitochondria
IX. Sequence of Reactions in the Respiratory Chain
X. The Respiratory Chain in Plant Mitochondria
XI. Cyanide- and Carbon Monoxide-Insensitive Respiration
XII. Energy-Linked Functions of Mitochondria
Chapter 7. The Chloroplast
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Studies of the Photosynthetic Process
III. The Localization of the Light and Dark Reactions of Photosynthesis within the Chloroplast and Their Association with
Specific Chloroplast Structures
IV. The Photosynthetic Unit, Its Physiological and Morphological Expression
V. The General Biology of Chloroplasts
Chapter 8. The Substructure and Function of the Cell Wall
I. Introduction
II. Formation of the Primary Cell Wall
III. The Primary Cell Wall and Its Growth
IV. Differentiation of the Primary Wall
V. Secondary Cell Walls
VI. Extracellular Excretions
VII. The Cell Wall as a Barrier against Infection
Part II Basic Metabolism
Chapter 9. Enzymology
I. Early Observations and Ideas
II. General Properties of Enzymes
III. Thermodynamics
IV. Specificity
V. Kinetics
VI. Mechanisms
Chapter 10. The Path of Carbon in Respiratory Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Glycolysis
III. The Pentose Shunt Pathway
IV. Regulation of Glycolysis
V. Krebs Tricarboxylic Acid Cycle
Chapter 11. Mono- and Oligosaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Monosaccharide Interconversion
III. Free Disaccharides
IV. Higher Oligosaccharides
V. Oligosaccharides in Heterosides
Chapter 12. Starch, Inulin, and Other Reserve Polysaccharides
I. Akazawa
I. Starch
II. Inulin and Polyfructosans
III. Mannans
IV. Protozoal and Algal Polysaccharides
Chapter 13. Biogenesis of the Cell Wall
I. Introduction
II. The Polysaccharide Building Blocks
III. Formation of the Building Blocks
IV. Polysaccharides
V. Lignin
VI. Conclusion
Chapter 14. Lipid Metabolism
I. Chemical Composition of Lipids
II. Dual Reactivity of Acetyl CoA
III. Degradation of Fatty Acids
IV. Biosynthesis of Malonyl CoA
V. Biosynthesis of Long-Chain Saturated Fatty Acids
VI. Biosynthesis of Unsaturated Fatty Acids
Chapter 15. Protein Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. General Outline of Protein Synthesis
III. Amino Acid-Activating Enzymes (Amino Acyl-Transfer RNA Synthetases)
IV. Transfer RNA's
V. Ribosomes
VI. Messenger RNA and the RNA Code
VII. Peptide Bond Formation
VIII. Formation of Completed Protein Molecules
IX. Glutathione Synthesis
X. Plant Proteolytic Enzymes
Chapter 16. Origins of the Amino Acids
I. Introduction
II. Protein Amino Acids
III. Nonprotein Amino Acids
Chapter 17. The Biosynthesis of Coenzymes
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis of Pantothenic Acid and Coenzyme A
III. Biosynthesis of Biotin, Enzyme-Biotin, and N-Carboxybiotin-Enzyme
IV. Biosynthesis of Derivatives of Nicotinic Acid
V. Biosynthesis of Vitamin Bi2 and the Cobamide Coenzymes
VI. Biosynthesis of Thiamine and Cocarboxylase
VII. Biosynthesis of Folic Acid Derivatives
VIII. Biosynthesis of Riboflavine and Its Coenzymes
Chapter 18. Mineral Metabolism
I. Essentiality of Mineral Elements
II. Functionally Alternative Elements and Antimetabolism
III. Ion Transport
IV. Mineral Depositions
Chapter 19. Biological Reduction of Sulfate and Nitrate
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Biochemistry of Sulfur and Nitrogen
III. Reduction of Sulfate to Sulfide
IV. Reduction of Nitrate to Ammonia
V. Conclusions
Part III Some Plant Metabolism
Chapter 20. The Plant Acids
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence
III. Metabolism in Fruits and Other Organs
IV. Crassulacean Acid Metabolism and Dark C02 Fixation
V. Enzymes of Acid Metabolism
VI. Active and Storage Pools; Compartmentation
Chapter 21. Alkaloid Biogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Pyridine and Piperidine Alkaloids
III. Polyacetyl Alkaloids
IV. Pyrrolidine and Tropane Alkaloids
V. Isoquinoline Alkaloids
VI. Indole Alkaloids
Chapter 22. The Tannins
I. Introduction
II. The Hydrolyzable Tannins
III. The Condensed Tannins
IV. The Distribution of Tannins and Their Function
Chapter 23. Coumarins, Phenylpropanes, and Lignin
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Occurrence
III. Biosynthesis and Metabolism
IV. Phenylpropanoid Metabolism in Relation to Evolution of Plants
Chapter 24. Flavonoid Pigments
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Distribution
III. Inheritance
IV. Biosynthesis
V. Function
Chapter 25. Ethylene and Polyacetylenes
I. Ethylene
II. Polyacetylenes
Chapter 26. The Isoprenoids
I. Introduction
II. Basic Pathway of Isoprenoid Biosynthesis
III. Essential Oils: The Terpenes
IV. Triterpenes: Squalene
V. Carotenoids
VI. Rubber
Chapter 27. Steroids
I. Sterols
II. Sapogenins
III. Alkaloids
IV. Cardiac Glycosides
V. Other Plant Steroids
Chapter 28. Porphyrins and Bile Pigments
I. Porphyrins
II. Phycobiliproteins
III. The Control of Porphyrin Metabolism
Part IV Control
Chapter 29. Seed Development and Germination
I. Introduction
II. Development
III. Dormancy
IV. Germination
Chapter 30. Fruit Ripening
I. Introduction
II. Respiration during Fruit Ripening
III. Chemical and Physical Changes Associated with Fruit Ripening
IV. Factors That Affect Fruit Ripening
V. Summary of the Present Status of Knowledge about Fruit Ripening. Its Metabolic Significance
Chapter 31. Cell Extension
I. Cell Growth
II. Forces on the Cell Wall
III. Deformation and Flow of Polymers
IV. Yield of the Cell Wall
V. Water Movement
VI. A Physical Description of Cell Elongation
VII. Influence of Certain Environmental Factors on Cell Extension
Chapter 32. Development
I. Introduction
II. Constancy of DNA
III. All Genetic Information Contained in All Cells
IV. Cells Are Different in Enzyme Content
V. Chromosomal Control of Enzyme Differences
VI. Unit Genetic Switch
VII. Developmental Pathways
VIII. Switching Networks
Chapter 33. Death
Part V Autotrophy
Chapter 34. Photosynthesis: The Path of Carbon
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Mapping the Path of Carbon in Photosynthesis
III. Experimental Results and Their Interpretation
IV. The Photosynthetic Carbon Reduction Cycle
V. Secondary Carbon Reduction Pathways
VI. Areas of Future Discovery
Chapter 35. Photosynthesis: The Path of Energy
I. Introduction
II. Absorption, Fluorescence
III. Evidence for Two Light Reactions
IV. Chloroplast Reactions
V. Photophosphorylation
VI. Various Photo Processes in Whole Cells
VII. Kinetics and Energetics of Photosynthesis
Chapter 36. Nitrogen Fixation
I. History
II. The Nitrogen Cycle
III. Biological Agents That Fix N2
IV. Biochemistry of N2 Fixation
V. Intermediates in N2 Fixation
