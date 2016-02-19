Plant Biochemistry
Plant Biochemistry, Third Edition examines the fundamental aspects of plant biochemistry and biology, including taxonomy, morphology, ecology, horticulture, agronomy, and phytopathology. It discusses the substructures and subfunctions of plant cells, the basic metabolism of plants, and the mechanism and regulation as well as physiological significance of various pathways of photosynthetic carbon dioxide assimilation. Comprised of 26 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the subcellular components of the plant cell, the overall logic or strategy that the cell uses, and the operation of individual subcellular systems. It discusses the plant ribosomes and nuclei, biosynthesis and assembly of cell membranes in plants, distribution and functional roles of microbodies in plants, photosynthesis and the general biology of chloroplasts, and plant microtubules. The remaining chapters focus on the biochemistry and functions of vacuoles, the primary cell wall and its biogenesis, the regulation of enzyme activity in metabolic pathways, the monosaccharides and oligosaccharides, and the lipid metabolism. The book concludes with a chapter on biological nitrogen fixation and its practical applications in agriculture. This book is a valuable resource for biochemists and plant biologists as well as advanced students or professional workers in plant sciences.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
I Plant Cell: Substructures and Subfunctions
1 Cell and Subcell
I. Introduction
II. The Subcellular Components of the Plant Cell
III. The Logic of Cell Life
IV. Methods of Cell Fractionation
V. Separation of the Golgi Apparatus
VI. Cell as a Community
General References
2 Ribosomes
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Ribosomes
III. The Ribosome Cycle
IV. Ribosome Hybrids
V. Chloroplast and Mitochondrial Ribosomes
References
3 The Nucleus
I. Introduction
II. Preparative Procedures
III. Findings
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Cell Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Composition of Cell Membranes
III. Structure of Cell Membranes
IV. Properties of Specific Cell Membranes
General References
References
5 Microbodies
I. Introduction
II. General Description and Nomenclature
III. Isolation of Microbodies from Plants
IV. Distribution of Microbodies
V. Functional Roles
VI. Biogenesis of Microbodies
General References
References
6 The Chloroplast
I. Introduction
II. Physiological Studies of the Photosynthetic Process
III. Localization of Light and Dark Reactions within the Chloroplast; Association with Specific Chloroplast Structures
IV. The Photosynthetic Unit, Its Physiological and Morphological Expression
V. The General Biology of Chloroplasts
General References
References
7 Plant Microtubules
I. Introduction
II. Structure of Microtubules
III. Composition and Assembly of Microtubules
IV. The Spindle Apparatus: Mitosis and Cytokinesis
V. The Spindle Pole : Planes of Division
VI. Mechanism of Mitosis
VII. Cortical Microtubules
VIII. Conclusion and Prospect
References
8 Vacuoles
I. Introduction
II. Biochemistry of Vacuoles
III. Functions of Vacuoles
IV. Ontogeny of the Vacuome
General References
References
9 The Primary Cell Wall
I. Introduction
II. The Noncellulosic Structural Components of Primary Cell Walls
III. The Connections between the Structural Components of a Primary Cell Wall
IV. A Tentative Molecular Structure of the Walls of Suspension-Cultured Sycamore Cells
V. The Nonstructural Components of Primary Cell Walls
VI. What Does All This Tell Us about the Mechanism of Cell Wall Extension?
References
II Basic Metabolism
10 Regulation of Enzyme Activity in Metabolic Pathways
I. Introduction
II. Modulation of Enzyme Activity by Small Metabolites
III. Regulation of Enzyme Activity by Chemical Modification
IV. Regulation of "Futile Cycles" between Enzymes Involved in Gluconeogenesis and Glycolysis
V. Control of Metabolism by Adenylate Energy Charge
VI. Kinetic Properties of Allosteric Enzymes
VII. Regulation of Enzymes Involved in Carbon Metabolism during Photosynthesis
VIII. Regulation of the Biosynthesis of Starch in Photosynthetic Tissues
IX. Regulation in Higher Plant Nonchlorophyllous Tissue
X. Regulation of Nitrogen Metabolism
XI. Summary
General References
References
11 Mono- and Oligosaccharides
I. Introduction
II. Transformations of Sugar Phosphates
III. 1-L-myo-Inositol Metabolism
IV. L-Ascorbate Biosynthesis
V. Oligosaccharide Biosynthesis
VI. Polyols, Monosaccharides, and Oligosaccharides in Lichen
VII. Concluding Remarks
General References
References
12 Polysaccharides
I. Starch
II. Inulin, Mannan, and Other Reserve Polysaccharides
General References
References
13 Cell Wall Biogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Cell Wall Language
III. Synthesis of Compounds Used as Substrates for the Formation of Wall Polymers
IV. Enzyme Systems Which Catalyze the Synthesis of Cell Wall Polysaccharides
V. Intermediates in the Synthesis of Polysaccharides
VI. Cytological Location of Polysaccharide Synthesis
VII. Synthesis of the Cell Wall Glycoprotein, Extensin
VIII. Alterations of Cell Wall Polymers Which Occur Outside the Plasma Membrane
IX. Conclusion
References
14 Lipid Metabolism
I. Chemical Composition of Lipids
II. Degradation of Fatty Acids
III. Biosynthesis of Malonyl-CoA
IV. Biosynthesis of Long-Chain Saturated Fatty Acids
V. Biosynthesis of Unsaturated Fatty Acids
VI. Conclusion: A Discussion of the Interrelationship between Acyl-ACP's and Acyl-CoA's
References
15 Nucleic Acid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Enzymology of DNA Replication
III. Enzymology of RNA Biosynthesis
IV. Characterization and Properties of DNA
V. RNA Metabolism
References
16 Protein Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Transcription
III. Translation
IV. The Genetic Code and Messenger RNA
V. Synthesis of Aminoacyl-tRNA
VI. Amino Acid Polymerization
VII. Chain Termination
VIII. Formation of Completed Proteins
IX. Regulation
General References
References
17 Amino Acid Biosynthesis and Its Regulation
I. Introduction
II. Origin and Mobilization of Amino Acid Precursors
III. Synthesis of Individual Amino Acids
IV. General Conclusions
General References
References
18 Mineral Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Essentiality
III. Specific Function of Essential Nutrients
IV. Other Nutrients
References
19 Sulfate Reduction
I. Introduction
II. Sulfate Activation
III. Assimilatory Sulfate Reduction in Fungi and Bacteria
IV. Sulfate Reduction in Algae and Higher Plants
V. Cysteine Biosynthesis
VI. Methionine Biosynthesis
References
20 Nitrate Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Nitrate Reduction
III. Nitrite Reduction
References
21 Phytochrome
I. Introduction
II. A Chronology
III. Phytochrome, The Molecule
IV. Biological Display
V. Conclusions
General References
References
22 Hormones
I. Ethylene
II. Cytokinins
III. Auxins
IV. Abscisic Acid and Related Compounds
V. Gibberellins
General References
References
23 Senescence
I. Introduction
II. Regulation of Senescence
III. Biochemical Changes during Senescence
IV. Reversal of Senescence
V. Conclusions
References
III Autotrophy
24 Photosynthesis: The Path of Carbon
I. Introduction
II. Pathways of CO2 Fixation
III. Regulation of Photosynthesis
vIV. Photorespiration and the Glycolate Pathway
V. Photosynthetic Pathways and Other Characteristics
References
25 Photosynthesis: The Path of Energy
I. Introduction
II. Early Events
vIII. Quantum Capture and Distribution
IV. The Photosystems
V. Photophosphorylation
VI. Energetics and Kinetics
References
26 Nitrogen Fixation
I. History
II. The Nitrogen Cycle
III. Biological Agents That Fix N2
IV. Biochemistry of N2 Fixation
References
Index
