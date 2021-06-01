Plant and Algal Hydrogels for Drug Delivery and Regenerative Medicine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Natural polysaccharides: Types, basic structure and suitability for forming hydrogels
2. Characteristics and potential of plant and algal polysaccharides-based hydrogels
3. Starch-based hydrogels
4. Cyclodextrin-based hydrogels
5. Guar gum-based hydrogels
6. Hemicellulose hydrogels
7. Locust bean gum derived hydrogels
8. Pectin-based hydrogels
9. Inulin based hydrogels
10. Hydrogels based on carrageenan
11. Hydrogels based on gum ghatti
12. Alginate-based hydrogels
13. Alginate-based nanocomposite hydrogels
14. Cellulose -based Stimuli-responsive hydrogels
15. Hydrogels based on cellulose nanocomposites
16. Composite hydrogels of pectin and alginate
17. Clinical applications of biopolymer-based hydrogels
Description
Plant and Algal Hydrogels for Drug Delivery and Regenerative Medicine offers a materials-focused and systematic overview of biopolymeric hydrogels utilized for biomedical applications. The book details the synthesis and characterization of plant and algal-based hydrogels, with each chapter addressing a separate polysaccharide hydrogel type. Specific applications in drug delivery and regenerative medicine are also discussed, highlighting the efficacy, biocompatibility, benefits and challenges for each polysaccharide hydrogel subtype. There is increasing demand for biomaterials which reduce/prevent the host response, inflammation and rejection, hence this book provides a timely resource.
Biopolymeric hydrogels have skyrocketed because of their necessity in in vivo applications. They create an environment similar to living tissue, which is both biocompatible and biodegradable. Plant and algal polysaccharides in particular are well-equipped with functional groups that are easily modified for beneficial results.
Key Features
- Systematically covers each plant and algal polysaccharide hydrogel subtype, from starch-based hydrogels to pectin and alginate-based hydrogels
- Provides an end-to-end description of the synthesis, characterization and application of biopolymeric hydrogels for drug delivery and regenerative medicine
- Appeals to a diverse readership, including those in biomedicine, pharmacy, polymer chemistry, biochemistry, materials science, biomedical engineering, and other biotechnology related disciplines
Readership
Academics and researchers working in the healthcare sector especially those in biomedicine, pharmacy, polymer chemistry, biochemistry, materials science, biomedical engineering, and other biotechnology related disciplines
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2021
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216491
About the Editors
Tapan Giri
Tapan Kumar Giri was educated at Jadavpur University (Kolkata, India), where he received pharmacy degrees in B.Pharm, M.Pharm and Ph.D. With 18 years of teaching experience, he was associated with some prestigious institutes of North India. Currently he is working as an Assistant Professor in NSHM Knowledge Campus-Kolkata Group of Institutions. His diverse research interests include, drug delivery, biopolymers, hydrogels, micro and nanosized dosage forms. He had supervised around 30 M.Pharm. projects. He has published around 60 research articles in peer reviewed journals and 13 book chapters. He has authored 2 pharmacy books and also edited one (CRC Press). He has served as Guest Editor of Current Chemical Biology Journal, Bentham Science. Two of his research articles published by Elsevier received the distinction of high cited article award. In 2017, he received the best teacher award of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, NSHM Knowledge Campus-Kolkata Group of Institutions
Bijaya Ghosh
Bijaya Ghosh has been in the profession of teaching for the last 32 years and taught Pharmacy to undergraduate and graduate students in some premier institutions of North and South India. Currently she is working as a Professor in Pharmaceutics at NSHM Knowledge Campus-Kolkata Group of Institutions. She received her B.Pharm, M.Pharm and PhD degree from Jadavpur University in the years 1983, 1986, 1994 respectively. Keenly interested in experimenting new concepts, she has worked in diverse fields like oral sustained release dosage form, transdermal drug delivery, iontophoresis and therapeutic drug monitoring. She has published some 40 research papers in peer reviewed International and National Journals. She has authored three pharmacy text books and edited one (CRC Press).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Pharmaceutics, NSHM Knowledge Campus-Kolkata Group of Institutions
