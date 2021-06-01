COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Plant and Algal Hydrogels for Drug Delivery and Regenerative Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128216491

Plant and Algal Hydrogels for Drug Delivery and Regenerative Medicine

1st Edition

Editors: Tapan Giri Bijaya Ghosh
Paperback ISBN: 9780128216491
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 510
Table of Contents

  1. Natural polysaccharides: Types, basic structure and suitability for forming hydrogels
    2. Characteristics and potential of plant and algal polysaccharides-based hydrogels
    3. Starch-based hydrogels
    4. Cyclodextrin-based hydrogels
    5. Guar gum-based hydrogels
    6. Hemicellulose hydrogels
    7. Locust bean gum derived hydrogels
    8. Pectin-based hydrogels
    9. Inulin based hydrogels
    10. Hydrogels based on carrageenan
    11. Hydrogels based on gum ghatti
    12. Alginate-based hydrogels
    13. Alginate-based nanocomposite hydrogels
    14. Cellulose -based Stimuli-responsive hydrogels
    15. Hydrogels based on cellulose nanocomposites
    16. Composite hydrogels of pectin and alginate
    17. Clinical applications of biopolymer-based hydrogels

Description

Plant and Algal Hydrogels for Drug Delivery and Regenerative Medicine offers a materials-focused and systematic overview of biopolymeric hydrogels utilized for biomedical applications. The book details the synthesis and characterization of plant and algal-based hydrogels, with each chapter addressing a separate polysaccharide hydrogel type. Specific applications in drug delivery and regenerative medicine are also discussed, highlighting the efficacy, biocompatibility, benefits and challenges for each polysaccharide hydrogel subtype. There is increasing demand for biomaterials which reduce/prevent the host response, inflammation and rejection, hence this book provides a timely resource.

Biopolymeric hydrogels have skyrocketed because of their necessity in in vivo applications. They create an environment similar to living tissue, which is both biocompatible and biodegradable. Plant and algal polysaccharides in particular are well-equipped with functional groups that are easily modified for beneficial results.

Key Features

  • Systematically covers each plant and algal polysaccharide hydrogel subtype, from starch-based hydrogels to pectin and alginate-based hydrogels
  • Provides an end-to-end description of the synthesis, characterization and application of biopolymeric hydrogels for drug delivery and regenerative medicine
  • Appeals to a diverse readership, including those in biomedicine, pharmacy, polymer chemistry, biochemistry, materials science, biomedical engineering, and other biotechnology related disciplines

Readership

Academics and researchers working in the healthcare sector especially those in biomedicine, pharmacy, polymer chemistry, biochemistry, materials science, biomedical engineering, and other biotechnology related disciplines

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128216491

About the Editors

Tapan Giri

Tapan Kumar Giri was educated at Jadavpur University (Kolkata, India), where he received pharmacy degrees in B.Pharm, M.Pharm and Ph.D. With 18 years of teaching experience, he was associated with some prestigious institutes of North India. Currently he is working as an Assistant Professor in NSHM Knowledge Campus-Kolkata Group of Institutions. His diverse research interests include, drug delivery, biopolymers, hydrogels, micro and nanosized dosage forms. He had supervised around 30 M.Pharm. projects. He has published around 60 research articles in peer reviewed journals and 13 book chapters. He has authored 2 pharmacy books and also edited one (CRC Press). He has served as Guest Editor of Current Chemical Biology Journal, Bentham Science. Two of his research articles published by Elsevier received the distinction of high cited article award. In 2017, he received the best teacher award of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, NSHM Knowledge Campus-Kolkata Group of Institutions

Bijaya Ghosh

Bijaya Ghosh has been in the profession of teaching for the last 32 years and taught Pharmacy to undergraduate and graduate students in some premier institutions of North and South India. Currently she is working as a Professor in Pharmaceutics at NSHM Knowledge Campus-Kolkata Group of Institutions. She received her B.Pharm, M.Pharm and PhD degree from Jadavpur University in the years 1983, 1986, 1994 respectively. Keenly interested in experimenting new concepts, she has worked in diverse fields like oral sustained release dosage form, transdermal drug delivery, iontophoresis and therapeutic drug monitoring. She has published some 40 research papers in peer reviewed International and National Journals. She has authored three pharmacy text books and edited one (CRC Press).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor in Pharmaceutics, NSHM Knowledge Campus-Kolkata Group of Institutions

