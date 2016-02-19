Plans and Disequilibria in Centrally Planned Economies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444701008, 9781483297477

Plans and Disequilibria in Centrally Planned Economies, Volume 159

1st Edition

Empirical Investigations for Poland

Authors: W. Charemza M. Gronicki
eBook ISBN: 9781483297477
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st May 1988
Page Count: 198
Table of Contents

Foundations. Background: Facts and Figures from Polish Economic History. The Theoretical Model. Consumption-Labour-Money Analysis. Econometric Model and its Estimation. Estimates of Disequilibria and their Effects. Internal Monetary Policies. Searching for an Optimal Monetary Policy. Extensions. Disequilibria and Investments: Some Inward Policies. Disequilibria and Foreign Trade: Some External Policies. Summary and Conclusions: The Best Ex-Post Scenario? Appendixes.

Description

The purpose of this study is to investigate interrelations between planning mechanisms and disequilibria in a case where the planning decisions are centralized and are exogenously given to enterprises.

The first introductory chapter is intended to provide an understanding of Poland's economic situation during the period under research. In the next five chapters the basic model, describing the households-planners relations in terms of consumption, labour, money and plans are derived, estimated, used for calculation of excess demands, for simulation of some monetary policies, and, finally, for providing optimal control experiments in which consumption excess demand is minimized on a reasonable level of the consumption volume. In the next two chapters the basic model is gradually extended, and the last chapter summarizes the results by formulating a more effective macroeconomic policy.

About the Authors

