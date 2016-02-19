Planning - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780408002264, 9781483278216

Planning

9th Edition

Buildings for Habitation, Commerce and Industry

Editors: Edward D. Mills
eBook ISBN: 9781483278216
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 8th December 1976
Page Count: 298
Description

Planning: Buildings for Habitation, Commerce, and Industry focuses on the planning, design, materials, and construction of various structures for habitation.
The selection first discusses the planning, construction, and design of houses, flats, and residential hostels. The discussions focus on siting, planning, space conditions, statutory requirements legislation and authorities, heating and water supply, common rooms, and accommodation. The manuscript also takes a look at planning, construction, and design of hotels, motels, and camps for motorists.
The book reviews the construction, planning, materials, and design of office buildings and banks, including characteristics of buildings, types of accommodation, furnishing, and materials and equipment. The text also ponders on the design, planning, and construction of department stores, supermarkets, shops, farm and agricultural buildings, factories, airports, and warehouses.
The selection is a dependable source of reference for readers and construction planning specialists interested in the planning, design, and construction of buildings.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Introduction

1 Houses and Flats

2 Residential Hostels

3 Hotels, Motels and Camps for the Motorist

4 Office Buildings And Banks

5 Department Stores, Supermarkets and Shops

6 Farms and Agricultural Buildings

7 Factories

8 Warehouses

9 Airports

10 Garages and Petrol Stations

Index


Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9781483278216

About the Editor

