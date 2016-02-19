Planning: Buildings for Habitation, Commerce, and Industry focuses on the planning, design, materials, and construction of various structures for habitation.

The selection first discusses the planning, construction, and design of houses, flats, and residential hostels. The discussions focus on siting, planning, space conditions, statutory requirements legislation and authorities, heating and water supply, common rooms, and accommodation. The manuscript also takes a look at planning, construction, and design of hotels, motels, and camps for motorists.

The book reviews the construction, planning, materials, and design of office buildings and banks, including characteristics of buildings, types of accommodation, furnishing, and materials and equipment. The text also ponders on the design, planning, and construction of department stores, supermarkets, shops, farm and agricultural buildings, factories, airports, and warehouses.

The selection is a dependable source of reference for readers and construction planning specialists interested in the planning, design, and construction of buildings.