Planning IT - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483213651, 9781483227085

Planning IT

1st Edition

Authors: David J Silk
eBook ISBN: 9781483227085
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1935
Page Count: 160
Description

Planning IT provides a framework for assessing and improving the practice of information management in organizations. It describes the ways in which senior managers can diagnose the situation in their enterprise and generate an appropriate action plan. The book thus helps the manage, to make a more proactive and informed response to the opportunities of modern information technology and information systems.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an introduction to six guidelines for information management: establish an information management partnership; distinguish the potential benefits of information technology and information systems; think strategically about information management; identify the benefits and their value; manage the achievement of the benefits; and prepare for the future. The next six chapters address each of these guidelines in more detail, and each chapter ends with a set of questions which the manager should consider in the context of himself/herself and his/her enterprise. This will produce a score, and some action points, as part of an information management audit. The eighth chapter explains how to produce a consolidated action plan, structured according to the time scale of the individual actions (short- or long-term) and according to whether they are personal or team actions in the enterprise. The last chapter consolidates the book's main points and exhorts the manager to action.

This monograph is intended for both senior managers and non-specialists in information technology.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Introduction

The Aim of this Book

The Approach

The Structure

The Six Guidelines

The Information Management Audit

The Action Plan

References

Chapter 2. The Information Management Partnership

Introduction

The Top Manager

The Middle Manager/User

The IT Professional

Organizational Measures

Taking Stock

References

Chapter 3. The Generic Benefits of IT/IS

Introduction

Managers Direct Resources to Achieve Results

Systems for Efficiency

Systems for Effectiveness

Systems for Strategic Advantage

Practical Points

Taking Stock

References

Chapter 4. How to Think Strategically

Introduction

Senior Managers and Strategy

Strategic Thinking

The IM Challenge

The Internal View

The External View

The Information Strategy

Taking Stock

References

Chapter 5. Identifying the Benefits, and their Value

Introduction

Sharpening the Business Case

The Business Case: Current Practice

Example: Retail System

Example: Marketing System

The Investment Culture

Taking Stock

References

Chapter 6. Managing the Achievement of the Benefits

Introduction

What is an Information System?

Managing the Project

Managing the People

Managing the Benefits

Taking Stock

References

Chapter 7. Preparing for the Future

Introduction

A Future Built on the Past

A Future Built on Sand - Literally

A Future Built on Sand - Metaphorically

Taking Stock

References

Chapter 8. Drawing it Together: The Action Plan

Introduction

Developing the Action Plan

Hints for Guideline 1 - Establish an Information Management Partnership (See Chapter 2)

Hints for Guideline 2 - Distinguish the Potential Benefits of IT/IS (See Chapter 3)

Hints for Guideline 3 - Think Strategically About Information Management (See Chapter 4)

Hints for Guideline 4 - Identify the Benefits, and their Value (See Chapter 5)

Hints for Guideline 5 - Manage the Achievement of the Benefits (See Chapter 6)

Hints for Guideline 6 - Prepare for the Future (See Chapter 7)

Chapter 9. Conclusion

Where are we now?

Where do we want to be?

How will we get there?

Appendix 1: Information Management Audit: Forms

Appendix 2: Action-Plan Forms

