Description
Planning IT provides a framework for assessing and improving the practice of information management in organizations. It describes the ways in which senior managers can diagnose the situation in their enterprise and generate an appropriate action plan. The book thus helps the manage, to make a more proactive and informed response to the opportunities of modern information technology and information systems.
Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins with an introduction to six guidelines for information management: establish an information management partnership; distinguish the potential benefits of information technology and information systems; think strategically about information management; identify the benefits and their value; manage the achievement of the benefits; and prepare for the future. The next six chapters address each of these guidelines in more detail, and each chapter ends with a set of questions which the manager should consider in the context of himself/herself and his/her enterprise. This will produce a score, and some action points, as part of an information management audit. The eighth chapter explains how to produce a consolidated action plan, structured according to the time scale of the individual actions (short- or long-term) and according to whether they are personal or team actions in the enterprise. The last chapter consolidates the book's main points and exhorts the manager to action.
This monograph is intended for both senior managers and non-specialists in information technology.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
The Aim of this Book
The Approach
The Structure
The Six Guidelines
The Information Management Audit
The Action Plan
References
Chapter 2. The Information Management Partnership
Introduction
The Top Manager
The Middle Manager/User
The IT Professional
Organizational Measures
Taking Stock
References
Chapter 3. The Generic Benefits of IT/IS
Introduction
Managers Direct Resources to Achieve Results
Systems for Efficiency
Systems for Effectiveness
Systems for Strategic Advantage
Practical Points
Taking Stock
References
Chapter 4. How to Think Strategically
Introduction
Senior Managers and Strategy
Strategic Thinking
The IM Challenge
The Internal View
The External View
The Information Strategy
Taking Stock
References
Chapter 5. Identifying the Benefits, and their Value
Introduction
Sharpening the Business Case
The Business Case: Current Practice
Example: Retail System
Example: Marketing System
The Investment Culture
Taking Stock
References
Chapter 6. Managing the Achievement of the Benefits
Introduction
What is an Information System?
Managing the Project
Managing the People
Managing the Benefits
Taking Stock
References
Chapter 7. Preparing for the Future
Introduction
A Future Built on the Past
A Future Built on Sand - Literally
A Future Built on Sand - Metaphorically
Taking Stock
References
Chapter 8. Drawing it Together: The Action Plan
Introduction
Developing the Action Plan
Hints for Guideline 1 - Establish an Information Management Partnership (See Chapter 2)
Hints for Guideline 2 - Distinguish the Potential Benefits of IT/IS (See Chapter 3)
Hints for Guideline 3 - Think Strategically About Information Management (See Chapter 4)
Hints for Guideline 4 - Identify the Benefits, and their Value (See Chapter 5)
Hints for Guideline 5 - Manage the Achievement of the Benefits (See Chapter 6)
Hints for Guideline 6 - Prepare for the Future (See Chapter 7)
Chapter 9. Conclusion
Where are we now?
Where do we want to be?
How will we get there?
Appendix 1: Information Management Audit: Forms
Appendix 2: Action-Plan Forms
