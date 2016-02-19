Planning in the Soviet Union
1st Edition
Description
Planning in the Soviet Union compiles the result of M. Bernard’s two-month visit to the USSR in 1961, for the purpose of investigating regional planning on behalf of the French Government Planning Office. This compilation deals with the Soviet planning apparatus, including its organization and administration together with the reforms that have been at work since 1957, furnishing a broad outline of the many economic and social problems forming the essence of Soviet thinking and planning. This book provides a very clear picture of the complexity of problems involved, particularly with the USSR government battling with the concepts of centralization, decentralization, and in industry between a vertical and horizontal structure. The topics that include economic growth, investment, location of industry, transport, manpower, use of available local resources, and migration are discussed only in broad outline of the magnitude of problems in the Soviet economic system. The efficiency of investments, choice of criteria, problem of priorities, productivity in highly integrated units, rationalization, specialization, and cooperation are also deliberated in this selection. This publication is intended for the average informed reader, particularly those who are interested in administering the planning apparatus in the near future.
Table of Contents
Preface to the English Edition
Preface to the French Edition
List of Standard Abbreviations
Introduction
Chapter I. Background
External Aspects of Economic Life
Setting for an Exchange of Views
Chapter II. Characteristics of the Soviet System
A Collective Economy
Money and Commodity Concepts and their Role
Political and Administrative Organization
Territorial Divisions
The Party
Other Special Features of the Economic Structure
Chapter III. Ideology and Planning
Meaning of Ideology
The Influence of Ideology
The Origins of Planning
The "Laws" of Socialism
The Transition to Communism
Chapter IV. The Process of Planning
General Characteristics of Soviet Planning
Planning Procedures: Current Plans
Long-term Plans
Content of Plans and Product Classifications
Regional Planning
Chapter V. Co-ordination of Plans and Determination of Objectives
Co-ordination of Plans
Choice of Main Objectives
The Instruments of Planning: Norms, Balances and National Accounting
Chapter VI. Economic Organization and Economic Hierarchy
The Sovnarkhozy Experiment: The Reform of 1957
The Sovnarkhozy: Organization and Functions
Consequences of the Creation of the Sovnarkhozy
Administration of other Sectors of Production
The 1962-3 Reforms and the Present Organization of the Economy
Chapter VII. Problems of Economic Administration
Problems of Distribution
Implementation of Investment Plans
The Need for Specialization and for "Co-operation" by Enterprises
"Success Indicators"
Chapter VIII. Regional Economic Policy
Basic Principles: Utilization of Local Resources
The Building Up of Regional Complexes
The Importance of Demographic Factors in Regional Policy
The Balance between Town and Country: Example of the Ukraine
Changes in the Geographical Distribution of Industry
Attempts at Decentralization
The Soviet Road to Development: The Example of Central Asia
Chapter IX. Economic Equilibrium and the Search for Optimization
The Dynamics of Growth in a Socialist Economy
Growth Mechanism: The Effects of Technical Progress
The Problem of Efficiency in the Soviet Economy: Utilization of Resources
The Inadequacies of Enterprise Accounting
The Problem of Value and Prices
Calculations of Rate of Return and Investment Choices
The Use of Mathematical Methods and the Search for the Optimization
The Overall Efficiency of the Economy
Conclusion
Will the USSR overtake the West
Attitudes vis-à-vis the Soviet Experience and Lessons of the Latter
Postscript
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156132