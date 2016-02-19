Planning for Groundwater Protection
Planning for Groundwater Protection focuses on toxic substances contamination problems of groundwater in the United States and other industrially developed countries. This book discusses the potential health risks of toxic substances caused by contamination of groundwater. Organized into 14 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the method in which pollutants enter the groundwater system and the natural defense mechanisms operative in the subsurface. This text then proceeds with a discussion of the groundwater monitoring activities that are necessary for groundwater planning and protection, which includes protecting groundwater from pollution and protecting groundwater supplies from overdraft. Other chapters consider the laws and institutions that are established to protect groundwater from contamination, including the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) laws implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency. This book is a valuable resource for sanitarians, environmentalists, chemical engineers, and urban planners.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Hydrogeologic Framework For Groundwater Protection
I. The Role of Groundwater in the Hydrologic Cycle
II. Transport of Chemicals through the Soil Zone to the Water Table
III. Physical, Chemical, and Biological Defense Mechanisms
IV. Groundwater Monitoring
V. Mathematical Simulation
VI. Areas of Uncertainty and Implications for Planning
2 The Institutional Framework For Protecting Groundwater In The United States
I. Introduction
II. Overview
III. The State Role in Groundwater Protection
IV. Federal Laws and Institutions Protecting Groundwater
V. Concluding Remarks and Summary
3 Drinking Water and Health
I. What Microcontaminants Are Found in Water Supplies?
II. What Are the Health Implications of Toxic Contaminants in Drinking Water?
III. Cancer
IV. Cancer Processes
V. Dose-Response Functions
VI. Animal Studies·
VII. Epidemiologic Studies
VIII. Cancer Risk in Perspective
IX. How Can We Protect the Health of the Public?
X. Conclusions
4 Technological Approaches to Removing Toxic Contaminants
I. Introduction
II. Alternatives to Treatment
III. Treatment Options
IV. Conventional Treatment
V. Chemical Feed and Handling
VI. Ion Exchange
VII. Removal of Organics by Adsorption
VIII. Aeration
IX. Cost Comparisons
5 Data and Organizational Requirements For Local Planning
I. Introduction
II. Rediscovering the Past
III. Local Data Needs
IV. Identifying Priority Areas
V. Establishing a Local Protection Program
VI. Broadening the Local Protection Program
VII. Conclusion
6 Long Island Case Study
I. Physical Setting
II. The Groundwater System
III. Groundwater Problems
IV. Institutional Roles
V. Plan Recommendations
VI. Citizen Participation
VII. Implementation
7 Dade County, Florida, Case Study
I. Introduction
II. Wellfield Protection Study
III. Wellfield Protection Program
IV. Conclusion
8 Wausau, Wisconsin, Case Study
I. Background
II. Sequence of Events
III. Sources of Outside Assistance
IV. Protection Plan Elements
9 Urban Growth Management and Groundwater Protection: Austin, Texas
I. Introduction
II. The Edwards Aquifer and Associated Watersheds
III. Contributing Factors to Enactment of the Ordinances
IV. Watershed Development Standards
V. Current Events and Long-Range Issues
VI. Concluding Observations
10 Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Case Studies
I. Background
II. Nontoxics Problems at the Runyon Well Field
III. Toxics Contamination Problems
IV. Ground water Protection Plan Components
11 Santa Clara Valley (Silicon Valley), California, Case Study
I. Overview, Past and Present, of the Santa Clara Valley
II. The Water System of the Santa Clara Valley
III. Contamination Alarm—A New Awareness
IV. Implementation of the Model Storage Ordinance
V. Who's in Charge—Unresolved Issues
VI. Conclusion
12 South Brunswick, New Jersey, Case Study
I. The Municipality
II. Chronology of Toxics Pollution
III. Response to Well Closings
IV. Consulting Studies
V. Corporate Response to Toxics Contamination
VI. Government Roles in Developing Ground water Protection Policies
VII. Protection Plan Elements
VIII. Effectiveness of Plan Components
13 Bedford, Massachusetts, Case Study
I. Introduction
II. Background
III. Hydrogeology of the Tributary Watershed
IV. Institutional Structure
V. Groundwater Crisis
VI. State and Local Investigations
VII. Results of Bedford's Technical Investigation
VIII. Profile of Groundwater Supplies
IX. Significant Local Initiatives
X. Litigation Proceedings
XI. Bedford versus Advanced Metal Resource
XII. Summary and Conclusion
XIII. Update to 1985
14 Summary
I. Complexities of the Groundwater System
II. Fragmentation of Laws and Institutions
III. Political Support
IV. Significant Unknowns
Index
