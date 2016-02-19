Planning for Groundwater Protection focuses on toxic substances contamination problems of groundwater in the United States and other industrially developed countries. This book discusses the potential health risks of toxic substances caused by contamination of groundwater. Organized into 14 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the method in which pollutants enter the groundwater system and the natural defense mechanisms operative in the subsurface. This text then proceeds with a discussion of the groundwater monitoring activities that are necessary for groundwater planning and protection, which includes protecting groundwater from pollution and protecting groundwater supplies from overdraft. Other chapters consider the laws and institutions that are established to protect groundwater from contamination, including the Safe Drinking Water Act, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) laws implemented by the Environmental Protection Agency. This book is a valuable resource for sanitarians, environmentalists, chemical engineers, and urban planners.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Hydrogeologic Framework For Groundwater Protection

I. The Role of Groundwater in the Hydrologic Cycle

II. Transport of Chemicals through the Soil Zone to the Water Table

III. Physical, Chemical, and Biological Defense Mechanisms

IV. Groundwater Monitoring

V. Mathematical Simulation

VI. Areas of Uncertainty and Implications for Planning

2 The Institutional Framework For Protecting Groundwater In The United States

I. Introduction

II. Overview

III. The State Role in Groundwater Protection

IV. Federal Laws and Institutions Protecting Groundwater

V. Concluding Remarks and Summary

3 Drinking Water and Health

I. What Microcontaminants Are Found in Water Supplies?

II. What Are the Health Implications of Toxic Contaminants in Drinking Water?

III. Cancer

IV. Cancer Processes

V. Dose-Response Functions

VI. Animal Studies·

VII. Epidemiologic Studies

VIII. Cancer Risk in Perspective

IX. How Can We Protect the Health of the Public?

X. Conclusions

4 Technological Approaches to Removing Toxic Contaminants

I. Introduction

II. Alternatives to Treatment

III. Treatment Options

IV. Conventional Treatment

V. Chemical Feed and Handling

VI. Ion Exchange

VII. Removal of Organics by Adsorption

VIII. Aeration

IX. Cost Comparisons

5 Data and Organizational Requirements For Local Planning

I. Introduction

II. Rediscovering the Past

III. Local Data Needs

IV. Identifying Priority Areas

V. Establishing a Local Protection Program

VI. Broadening the Local Protection Program

VII. Conclusion

6 Long Island Case Study

I. Physical Setting

II. The Groundwater System

III. Groundwater Problems

IV. Institutional Roles

V. Plan Recommendations

VI. Citizen Participation

VII. Implementation

7 Dade County, Florida, Case Study

I. Introduction

II. Wellfield Protection Study

III. Wellfield Protection Program

IV. Conclusion

8 Wausau, Wisconsin, Case Study

I. Background

II. Sequence of Events

III. Sources of Outside Assistance

IV. Protection Plan Elements

9 Urban Growth Management and Groundwater Protection: Austin, Texas

I. Introduction

II. The Edwards Aquifer and Associated Watersheds

III. Contributing Factors to Enactment of the Ordinances

IV. Watershed Development Standards

V. Current Events and Long-Range Issues

VI. Concluding Observations

10 Perth Amboy, New Jersey, Case Studies

I. Background

II. Nontoxics Problems at the Runyon Well Field

III. Toxics Contamination Problems

IV. Ground water Protection Plan Components

11 Santa Clara Valley (Silicon Valley), California, Case Study

I. Overview, Past and Present, of the Santa Clara Valley

II. The Water System of the Santa Clara Valley

III. Contamination Alarm—A New Awareness

IV. Implementation of the Model Storage Ordinance

V. Who's in Charge—Unresolved Issues

VI. Conclusion

12 South Brunswick, New Jersey, Case Study

I. The Municipality

II. Chronology of Toxics Pollution

III. Response to Well Closings

IV. Consulting Studies

V. Corporate Response to Toxics Contamination

VI. Government Roles in Developing Ground water Protection Policies

VII. Protection Plan Elements

VIII. Effectiveness of Plan Components

13 Bedford, Massachusetts, Case Study

I. Introduction

II. Background

III. Hydrogeology of the Tributary Watershed

IV. Institutional Structure

V. Groundwater Crisis

VI. State and Local Investigations

VII. Results of Bedford's Technical Investigation

VIII. Profile of Groundwater Supplies

IX. Significant Local Initiatives

X. Litigation Proceedings

XI. Bedford versus Advanced Metal Resource

XII. Summary and Conclusion

XIII. Update to 1985

14 Summary

I. Complexities of the Groundwater System

II. Fragmentation of Laws and Institutions

III. Political Support

IV. Significant Unknowns

Index



