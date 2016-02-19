Planning for Engineers and Surveyors provides an understanding of the land use and transport planning context in which the work of engineers and surveyors was carried out. It attempts to explain what the planners of land use and transport did and why. It describes the problems which planners face, the reasons why they emerged, the techniques used to develop plans, and the political as well as the technical nature of planning. The book begins with a definition of planning and a review of different popular beliefs about planners themselves. This is followed by separate chapters on the development of the planning system, including its history, institutional framework, and laws; the impact of social, economic, and physical environment on planning; and transport and communications planning. Subsequent chapters cover features of the planning process which are general to planning at different levels and of different sectors; the development of planning policies; the design implications and characteristics of a number of land uses; and the political character of planning.

Table of Contents



List of Illustrations

1. The Nature of Planning and Planners

Introduction

The Definition of Planning

The Planners

2. The Development of the Planning System

The History of Planning

The Renaissance Period

The Industrial Revolution

The Second World War

The Progress of Planning since the War

The Institutional Framework

Central Government

Local Government

Regional Planning

The Present Legislation

Structure Plans

Local Plans

Transport Policies and Programs

Housing Investment Programs

Development Control

The Community Land Act

Management and Staffing in Local Authorities

The Structure of Local Authorities

The Structure of Planning Departments

The Staffing of Planning Departments

3. People, Land and Resources

Introduction

Population

Population Trends

The Death Rate

The Birth Rate

Migration

The Number of Households

Housing

Socio Economic Characteristics of the Population

Employment

Industrial Structure

Characteristics of the Employed Population

Unemployment

The Use OP Land: Urban Areas

The Growth of Urban Areas

New Towns

The Present Extent of Urbanization

The Internal Structure of Cities

The Use of Land: Rural Areas

Agriculture

Forestry

Protecting the Countryside

Natural Resources

Energy

4. Transport and Communications

Introduction

The History of Transport Technology

The Organization of Society

Characteristics of the Transport System

Technical Characteristics

Transport Modes

Transport Efficiency

Capacity

The Costs of Transportation

Monetary Costs

Resources

Accidents

Environmental Costs

Policies for Transportation

Traffic Restraint

Transport Developments

Social Factors

5. The Planning Process

Introduction

The Rational-Comprehensive Model

The Planning Cycle

Systems Analysis

The Formulation of Goals

Information

The Generation of Alternative Plans

The Evaluation of Alternative Plans

Implementation

Monitoring

Limitations of the Rational Comprehensive Model

Satisficing

Incrementalism

6. The Development of Planning Policies

Introduction

Problems of Forecasting

Uncertainty

Self-fulfilling Forecasts

Self-defeating Forecasts

Extrapolating Trends

Population Forecasting

The Elements of Change

Time Series Methods

Ratio Methods

Cohort Survival Methods

Housing Stock Models

Housing

The Number of Households

The Number of Houses

The Amount of New Building

Employment

Retailing

Information

Methods

Recreation

Recreation Standards

The Locational Dimension

Transport

Forecasting Vehicle Numbers

Trip Generation and Attraction

Trip Distribution

Modal Split

Trip Assignment

Accessibility Indices

7. A Comprehensive Land Use Model the Design Process

Introduction

General Aspects of Design

Social Factors

Aesthetic Aspects

Physical Factors

Economic and Administrative Aspect

The Site

Residential Development

Planning Controls

Housing Standards

Economic Controls

Market Constraints

The Form of Development

Industry

Site Requirements

Layout

Commercial Areas

Traffic Management

One-Way Streets

Pedestrianization Schemes

8. Politics and Participation

Introduction

The Nature of Land Use Conflicts

Accessibility

Compensation and Betterment

County-District Conflicts

The Political Character of Planning

The Elected Representatives

The Officers

Pressure Groups

Public Participation

Legislation

Implementation

The Planning Process

Recent Experience

Future Directions

Index

