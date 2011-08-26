Planning and Positioning in MRI

Positioning in MRI is a clinical manual about the creation of magnetic resonance images. This manual focuses upon patient positioning and image planning.

The manual is organised by body region and provides valuable insight into -

Patient pathology on MRI.

Considerations when positioning both the patient and coil.

Imaging planes.

Anatomical image alignment.

This manual is a comprehensive highly visual reference to the planning and positioning of patients and coils in MR imaging. High quality imaging specific to patient pathology is encouraged through the focus on ‘considerations’ specific to coil and patient placement and imaging plane selection.