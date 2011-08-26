Planning and Positioning in MRI
1st Edition
Description
Positioning in MRI is a clinical manual about the creation of magnetic resonance images. This manual focuses upon patient positioning and image planning.
The manual is organised by body region and provides valuable insight into -
- Patient pathology on MRI.
- Considerations when positioning both the patient and coil.
- Imaging planes.
- Anatomical image alignment.
This manual is a comprehensive highly visual reference to the planning and positioning of patients and coils in MR imaging. High quality imaging specific to patient pathology is encouraged through the focus on ‘considerations’ specific to coil and patient placement and imaging plane selection.
Key Features
- Over 200 MR images
- Formulaic internal design assist use as clinical manual to MRI planning
- Evidence base provided where appropriate (cranial neurology)
- Image selection – assist learning principles that underpin good positioning and anatomical coverage
- Explores positioning of patient and coils specific to individual treatment requirements
- Evolve website – image collection (over 200 MR images) and additional case studies
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. HEAD & NECK
2. SPINE
3. CHEST & ABDOMEN
4. PELVIS
5. UPPER LIMB
6. LOWER LIMB
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 26th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579858
About the Author
Anne Bright
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief MIT, Goulburn Valley Health, Graham Street, Shepparton Victoria