Planning and Designing Research Animal Facilities
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I. GENERAL CONSIDERATIONS
1.Goals and Objectives for Research Animal Facilities
- Master Planning & Animal Facility Location
- A Team Process from Programming to Commissioning
- The Planning, Design and Construction Process
- Pre-Occupancy Planning, Commission, Qualification and Validation Testing
- Regulatory Issues 7.Environmental Considerations for Research Animals
- Cost
II. DESIGN CONCEPTS AND CONSIDERATIONS
- Circulation
- Functional Adjacencies
- Vivarium Aesthetics and Visual Design
- Ergonomic Considerations and Allergen Management
- Interstitial Mechanical Space
- Hazard-Resistant Building Construction
- Animal Isolation Cubicles
- Modular Buildings
- Common Facility Design Errors & Problems
III. FACILITY DESIGN
A. General
- Animal Care and Administration Space
- Animal Use Space
B. SPECIES SPECIFIC HOUSING SPACE
- Rodent Facilities and Caging Systems
- Facilities for Nonhuman Primates
- Facilities for Dogs, Swine, Sheep, Goats, and Other Species
- Aquatic Facilities
C. SPECIAL FACILITIES
- Barrier Housing for Rodents
- Biohazards: Safety Practices, Operations and Containment Facilities
- Quarantine Facilities and Operations
IV. SYSTEMS
- Introduction to Specifications: General Considerations, and Division 1
- Structure
- Doors & Hardware: Practical Choices
- Finish Decisions
- Fixed Equipment for Research Animal Facilities
- Plumbing: Special Considerations
- Electrical: Special Considerations
- Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC): Special Considerations
- Using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in Laboratory Animal Facilities
Description
Research institutions have or are planning to build, expand and renovate animal research facilities to keep up with the demands of biomedical research caused in part by growth in the use of genetically altered rodents and the upsurge of research in infectious diseases.
Properly designed facilities greatly facilitate effective management and high-quality day-to-day animal care that is required to optimally support animal research and testing. There are multiple solutions to address the myriad of factors that influence the design and construction of animal research facilities. There is no “best” design applicable for all facilities and arguably not even a single “best” design for a given facility. For this reason, Planning and Designing Research Animal Facilities is not intended to be a “how to” book. The goal is to cover the basic programmatic requirements of animal research facilities, provide ideas for meeting those requirements while, hopefully, stimulating the creative process in which designers in consultation with those who work in animal research facilities generate even better ideas. That is how progress has been made and will continue to be made.
Key Features
- Facilitates communication between the parties involved in planning and designing animal facilities by providing contemporary information, and stimulating creativity that will help lead to wise decisions and advance the knowledge base for planning, design and constructing animal research facilities
Readership
Researchers, postdocs and graduate students who work in research animal facilities and those involved in the architecture, engineering, construction and programmatic requirements programmatic requirements of animal research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 13th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919218
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123695178
About the Editors
Jack Hessler Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Hessler Consulting, LLC, Laytonsville, MD, USA
Noel Lehner Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, GA, USA