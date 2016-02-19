Planning and Design of Information Systems provides a theoretical base and a practical method of executing the planning of computerized information systems, and the planning and design of individual applications. The book is organized into five parts, covering the non-technical and nonimplementational part of information systems planning, design, and development. Part I gives the theoretical base for the subsequent parts of the book. It discusses modeling, techniques, notations, boundaries, quality issues and aspects, and decomposition techniques and problems. Part II discusses the needs, problems, and possible solutions for user participation. It describes user organizations, in respect of culture; maturity in the use of automation and computers; and gives a synthesis of participation, cultures, maturity, and information systems development techniques. Part III describes how to develop an Information Systems Architecture, an Information Systems Plan, and a Data Architecture. Part IV presents a structured, programmed approach to planning an application in a short period while maintaining high quality, and discusses project management of application development. Part V covers information analysis, data specification and conceptual data base design, and process and dialog design.

Table of Contents



Preface

List of illustrations

Part I: Planning and Design: Methodology

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Terminology and Taxonomy

2.1 Philosophies

3.0 Methodology

3.1 Models

3.2 Views

3.3 Object System and Its Subsystems (1)

3.4 Present and Future Situation

3.5 Sequence of the Aspects

3.6 Controlling Complexity: Planning and Design Strategy

3.7 Object System and Its Subsystems (2)

4.0 Techniques, Notations, Boundaries and the Choice

4.1 Planning and Design Techniques

4.2 Planning and Design Notations

4.3 Planning and Design Boundaries

4.4 Models Chosen

5.0 Other Criteria

5.1 Completeness and Redundancy

5.2 Consistent Philosophy in Techniques

5.3 Quality Issues

5.4 Quality Aspects

5.5 Quality: Norms and Guarantees

5.6 Productivity

5.7 Summary

6.0 Decomposition of Systems

6.1 Where is Systems Decomposition Used?

6.2 Division of a System

6.3 Quality Criteria

6.4 Three Practical Possibilities to Structure

6.5 Conclusions

7.0 Decomposition and Its Problems

7.1 Different Information Systems

7.2 Decomposition Problems

7.3 Boundaries between Models or When to Stop

7.4 Choice within Decomposition of Organizational Model

7.5 Diversion Criteria

7.6 Decomposition

7.7 Decomposition of Information Model

7.8 Decomposition of Process Model

8.0 References

Part II: Users and Information Systems

9.0 Introduction

10.0 User — Designer Communication Problems

10.1 Definition of Output of the Design

10.2 Objectives of Different User Groups

10.3 Resistance of Users

10.4 Inhibited Designers

11.0 Existing Solutions for Designer — User Communication

11.1 The Force of Law

11.2 Social Science

11.3 Designers

11.4 Users and the Organizational Approach

12.0 Requirements for User Participation

12.1 Communication

12.2 Delphi Methods

12.3 Organization of the Communication

12.4 Summary

13.0 Types of User Organizations

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Culture

13.3 Culture of an Information System Development Project

13.4 User Participation and the Cultures

13.5 User Organization and Nolan's Stage Hypothesis

13.6 Cultures, Stages and User Participation

13.7 Information System Development Techniques, Culture and Stages

13.8 User Organization and Norms and Guarantees

14.0 References

Part III: Information Systems Planning

15.0 Introduction

15.1 Acronyms

15.2 Contents of the Information Systems Plan

15.3 Purpose of an ISP

15.4 Planning Principles of ISP

15.5 When an ISP?

16.0 Execution of the ISP Study

16.1 Study Phases

17.0 Example

17.1 Organization

17.2 Example's Main Business Processes

18.0 Company Analysis and Check of the Business Processes

18.1 Company or Organization Analysis

18.2 Qualifiers and Criticisms

18.3 Check of the Business Processes

18.4 First Stage of the Data Architecture

18.5 Introduction of the Interviewees

19.0 Interviews (in ISP)

19.1 Interviewee Form

19.2 'Enrollment' in the Processes: Process Form

19.3 Data Form

19.4 Comments on the Data

20.0 Coding Interview Results

20.1 Interviewee Code

20.2 Location Code

20.3 Data Code

20.4 Validation of the Interviews

21.0 Diagnosis and Information Systems Architecture

21.1 Information Satisfaction or Achievement

21.2 Information Systems Architecture

21.3 Information Systems Plan

22.0 Data Architecture

22.1 Data Architecture Study

22.2 Definition of the Entities

22.3 Entity-Relationships

22.4 Definition of the Data Bases

23.0 ISP Conclusion

23.1 Study Team's Closing Session

23.2 The ISP End-report

24.0 Techniques Used in Respect of Methodology

24.1 Quality: Norms and Guarantees

25.0 References

Part IV: Application Planning

26.0 Introduction

26.1 Example's Business Processes (continuation)

27.0 Application System Study

27.1 Overview

27.2 Preparation

27.3 First Participants' Session

27.4 First Study Team Session

27.5 Second Participants' Session

27.6 Second Study Team Session

27.7 Third Participants' Session

27.8 The ASS End-report

28.0 Feasibility of the Design

29.0 Managing an Application Development Project

29.1 Introduction

29.2 Time and Money

29.3 Organizational Uncertainty

29.4 Controlling Uncertainty: The Options

29.5 More Uncertainty: Application Development Project and Organization Cultures

29.6 Application Development Project in the Organization

29.7 Effective Project Organization

29.8 Situational Leadership

29.9 Reducing Uncertainty: Phasing the Project

20.10 Reducing Uncertainty: Planning all Aspects

20.11 Reducing Uncertainty: Relationship Planning and Development Method

29.12 Reducing Uncertainty: Estimating

29.13 Remain Certain: Project Control

30.0 Quality: Norms and Guarantees

31.0 References

Part V: Logical Design of the Application

32.0 Introduction

33.0 Information Analysis and Description

33.1 Information

33.2 Information Analysis

34.0 Component and Element Analysis and Description

34.1 Component Analysis and Description

34.2 Element Analysis and Description

35.0 Data Cross-Verification

36.0 Conceptual Database Design

36.1 Introduction

36.2 Which Data Should Be Stored in the Data Base?

36.3 Data Synthesis

36.4 Data Normalization

36.5 Documenting the Conceptual Data Base

37.0 Process Analysis and Description

37.1 Introduction

37.2 Technique

37.3 Notation

37.4 User Participation

38.0 Dialog Design

38.1 Introduction

38.2 Dialog Flexibility

38.3 Starting Point of the Dialog Design

38.4 Global Dialog Design

38.5 Detailed Dialog Design

38.6 Interaction and Logical Screens

38.7 Screen-Flowchart

38.8 Prototyping

39.0 Quality: Norms and Guarantees

40.0 Epilogue

41.0 References

Appendix A. Estimating the Development Time

A.l Introduction

A.2 Frame of Information System Development

A.3 The Matrices

A.4 Multiplication Factors

A.5 The Calculation

Index

