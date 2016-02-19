Planning and Design of Information Systems
Planning and Design of Information Systems provides a theoretical base and a practical method of executing the planning of computerized information systems, and the planning and design of individual applications. The book is organized into five parts, covering the non-technical and nonimplementational part of information systems planning, design, and development. Part I gives the theoretical base for the subsequent parts of the book. It discusses modeling, techniques, notations, boundaries, quality issues and aspects, and decomposition techniques and problems. Part II discusses the needs, problems, and possible solutions for user participation. It describes user organizations, in respect of culture; maturity in the use of automation and computers; and gives a synthesis of participation, cultures, maturity, and information systems development techniques. Part III describes how to develop an Information Systems Architecture, an Information Systems Plan, and a Data Architecture. Part IV presents a structured, programmed approach to planning an application in a short period while maintaining high quality, and discusses project management of application development. Part V covers information analysis, data specification and conceptual data base design, and process and dialog design.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of illustrations
Part I: Planning and Design: Methodology
1.0 Introduction
2.0 Terminology and Taxonomy
2.1 Philosophies
3.0 Methodology
3.1 Models
3.2 Views
3.3 Object System and Its Subsystems (1)
3.4 Present and Future Situation
3.5 Sequence of the Aspects
3.6 Controlling Complexity: Planning and Design Strategy
3.7 Object System and Its Subsystems (2)
4.0 Techniques, Notations, Boundaries and the Choice
4.1 Planning and Design Techniques
4.2 Planning and Design Notations
4.3 Planning and Design Boundaries
4.4 Models Chosen
5.0 Other Criteria
5.1 Completeness and Redundancy
5.2 Consistent Philosophy in Techniques
5.3 Quality Issues
5.4 Quality Aspects
5.5 Quality: Norms and Guarantees
5.6 Productivity
5.7 Summary
6.0 Decomposition of Systems
6.1 Where is Systems Decomposition Used?
6.2 Division of a System
6.3 Quality Criteria
6.4 Three Practical Possibilities to Structure
6.5 Conclusions
7.0 Decomposition and Its Problems
7.1 Different Information Systems
7.2 Decomposition Problems
7.3 Boundaries between Models or When to Stop
7.4 Choice within Decomposition of Organizational Model
7.5 Diversion Criteria
7.6 Decomposition
7.7 Decomposition of Information Model
7.8 Decomposition of Process Model
8.0 References
Part II: Users and Information Systems
9.0 Introduction
10.0 User — Designer Communication Problems
10.1 Definition of Output of the Design
10.2 Objectives of Different User Groups
10.3 Resistance of Users
10.4 Inhibited Designers
11.0 Existing Solutions for Designer — User Communication
11.1 The Force of Law
11.2 Social Science
11.3 Designers
11.4 Users and the Organizational Approach
12.0 Requirements for User Participation
12.1 Communication
12.2 Delphi Methods
12.3 Organization of the Communication
12.4 Summary
13.0 Types of User Organizations
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Culture
13.3 Culture of an Information System Development Project
13.4 User Participation and the Cultures
13.5 User Organization and Nolan's Stage Hypothesis
13.6 Cultures, Stages and User Participation
13.7 Information System Development Techniques, Culture and Stages
13.8 User Organization and Norms and Guarantees
14.0 References
Part III: Information Systems Planning
15.0 Introduction
15.1 Acronyms
15.2 Contents of the Information Systems Plan
15.3 Purpose of an ISP
15.4 Planning Principles of ISP
15.5 When an ISP?
16.0 Execution of the ISP Study
16.1 Study Phases
17.0 Example
17.1 Organization
17.2 Example's Main Business Processes
18.0 Company Analysis and Check of the Business Processes
18.1 Company or Organization Analysis
18.2 Qualifiers and Criticisms
18.3 Check of the Business Processes
18.4 First Stage of the Data Architecture
18.5 Introduction of the Interviewees
19.0 Interviews (in ISP)
19.1 Interviewee Form
19.2 'Enrollment' in the Processes: Process Form
19.3 Data Form
19.4 Comments on the Data
20.0 Coding Interview Results
20.1 Interviewee Code
20.2 Location Code
20.3 Data Code
20.4 Validation of the Interviews
21.0 Diagnosis and Information Systems Architecture
21.1 Information Satisfaction or Achievement
21.2 Information Systems Architecture
21.3 Information Systems Plan
22.0 Data Architecture
22.1 Data Architecture Study
22.2 Definition of the Entities
22.3 Entity-Relationships
22.4 Definition of the Data Bases
23.0 ISP Conclusion
23.1 Study Team's Closing Session
23.2 The ISP End-report
24.0 Techniques Used in Respect of Methodology
24.1 Quality: Norms and Guarantees
25.0 References
Part IV: Application Planning
26.0 Introduction
26.1 Example's Business Processes (continuation)
27.0 Application System Study
27.1 Overview
27.2 Preparation
27.3 First Participants' Session
27.4 First Study Team Session
27.5 Second Participants' Session
27.6 Second Study Team Session
27.7 Third Participants' Session
27.8 The ASS End-report
28.0 Feasibility of the Design
29.0 Managing an Application Development Project
29.1 Introduction
29.2 Time and Money
29.3 Organizational Uncertainty
29.4 Controlling Uncertainty: The Options
29.5 More Uncertainty: Application Development Project and Organization Cultures
29.6 Application Development Project in the Organization
29.7 Effective Project Organization
29.8 Situational Leadership
29.9 Reducing Uncertainty: Phasing the Project
20.10 Reducing Uncertainty: Planning all Aspects
20.11 Reducing Uncertainty: Relationship Planning and Development Method
29.12 Reducing Uncertainty: Estimating
29.13 Remain Certain: Project Control
30.0 Quality: Norms and Guarantees
31.0 References
Part V: Logical Design of the Application
32.0 Introduction
33.0 Information Analysis and Description
33.1 Information
33.2 Information Analysis
34.0 Component and Element Analysis and Description
34.1 Component Analysis and Description
34.2 Element Analysis and Description
35.0 Data Cross-Verification
36.0 Conceptual Database Design
36.1 Introduction
36.2 Which Data Should Be Stored in the Data Base?
36.3 Data Synthesis
36.4 Data Normalization
36.5 Documenting the Conceptual Data Base
37.0 Process Analysis and Description
37.1 Introduction
37.2 Technique
37.3 Notation
37.4 User Participation
38.0 Dialog Design
38.1 Introduction
38.2 Dialog Flexibility
38.3 Starting Point of the Dialog Design
38.4 Global Dialog Design
38.5 Detailed Dialog Design
38.6 Interaction and Logical Screens
38.7 Screen-Flowchart
38.8 Prototyping
39.0 Quality: Norms and Guarantees
40.0 Epilogue
41.0 References
Appendix A. Estimating the Development Time
A.l Introduction
A.2 Frame of Information System Development
A.3 The Matrices
A.4 Multiplication Factors
A.5 The Calculation
Index
