Planning and Budgeting for the Agile Enterprise
1st Edition
A driver-based budgeting toolkit
Description
Planning and budgeting is one of the hottest topics in accounting; global spending on budgeting software is booming and is predicted to continue to grow throughout this decade. It's big business.
This book focuses on 'Driver-Based' budgeting (ie using external and internal non-financial drivers to predict live item expenses). The book shows the benefits that Driver-Based Budgeting brings and as such is a 'tool kit for change'. Case studies and worked examples are used throughout to ensure understanding, as well as checklists on implementation issues.
Key Features
• Transform the process of implementing new budgeting software with Driver-Based Budgeting • Shows how organizations can slash the time and cost involved in preparing their annual budget • Accountants learn how to manage uncertainty and quickly assess the impact of both internal and external changes
Readership
Management Accountants responsible for the planning and budgeting process inside their organisation. Financial Directors, Chief Financial Officers intent on implementing world class finance functions inside their organisations. Students and management accountants studying for their professional examinations with bodies such as CIMA in the UK and the CPA* in the USA
Table of Contents
Summary; Foreword; The deadlock with planning and budgeting today; Driver-Based Budgeting; Business Benefits of driver-based budgeting; Budgeting for shared services; ROI and benefits of driver-based budgeting; Five steps for success in implementing driver-based budgeting; Steps to Better Sales Forecasting; Pre-requisites for implementation; Integrating Driver- Based Budgeting with other Performance Management Solutions; Summary and Conclusions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © CIMA Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 17th May 2007
- Imprint:
- CIMA Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750683272
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080547497
About the Author
Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett is Director of Enterprise Performance Management Marketing for Business Objects in EMEA. He started his career in pharmaceuticals, received an MBA in 1981 and became a Fellow if the Chartered Institute of Marketing in 1990. He has worked in consultancy, national and international positions in consumer marketing, insurance and business-to-business marketing. he first became involved in planning and budgeting as Planning Manager for DHL Express in Europe in the late '80s and has continued his interest in teh topic ever since. In 200, he joined ALG Software, a leading provider of software for driver-based approaches to budgeting, which became part of Business Objects in 2006. he regularly speaks at performance management events and presents a course of driver-based budgeting for the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).