Introduction to the plankton of inland waters, G. E. Likens



Protists, Bacteria and Fungi: Planktonic and Attached

Archaea, E.O. Casamayor, C.M. Borrego

Bacteria, Attached to Surfaces, J.-F. Carrias, T. Sime-Ngando

Bacteria, Bacterioplankton, R.D. Robarts, G.M. Carr

Bacteria, Distribution and Community Structure, A.C. Yannarell, A.D. Kent

Fungi, Pages 233-243, V. Gulis, K.A. Kuehn, K. Suberkropp

Protists, R.W. Sanders

Sulfur Bacteria, A. Camacho

Viruses, P. Peduzzi, B. Luef

Algae (Including Cyanobacteria): Planktonic and Attached

Algae, L. Krienitz

The Phycogeography of Freshwater Algae, J. Padisák

Algae of River Ecosystems, R.J. Stevenson

Chrysophytes - Golden Algae, J. Kristiansen

Cyanoprokaryota and Other Prokaryotic Algae, A. Sukenik, T. Zohary, J. Padisák

Cyanobacteria, W.F. Vincent

Diatoms, S. Sabater

Green Algae, L. Naselli-Flores, R. Barone

Other Phytoflagellates and Groups of Lesser Importance, N. Salmaso, M. Tolotti

Photosynthetic Periphyton and Surfaces, M.E. Azim

Zooplankton

Rotifera, R.L. Wallace, H.A. Smith

Cladocera, J.E. Havel

Copepoda, C.E. Williamson, J.W. Reid Fox

Other Zooplankton, L.G. Rudstam

Cyclomorphosis and Phenotypic Changes, Pages 643-650, C. Laforsch, R. Tollrian

Diel Vertical Migration, Pages 651-658, L.D. Meester

Egg Banks, Pages 659-666, N.G. Hairston Jr., J.A.

Competition and Predation, Z.M. Gliwicz

Ecosystem Interactions:

Phytoplankton Nutrition and Related Mixotrophy, J.A. Raven, S.C. Maberly

Chemosynthesis, A. Enrich-Prast, D. Bastviken, P. Crill

Phytoplankton Population Dynamics: Concepts and Performance Measurement, Reynolds

Phytoplankton Population Dynamics in Natural Environments, C.S. Reynolds

Phytoplankton Productivity, M.T. Dokulil, C. Kaiblinger

Comparative Primary Production, M.T. Dokulil

Eutrophication of Lakes and Reservoirs, V. Istvánovics

Role of Zooplankton in Aquatic Ecosystems, R.W.

Microbial Food Webs, J. Pernthaler, T. Posch

Trophic Dynamics in Aquatic Ecosystems, U. Gaedke

Harmful Algal Blooms, Pages 264-285, J.M. Burkholder

