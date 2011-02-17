Plagiarism Education and Prevention
1st Edition
A Subject-Driven Case-Based Approach
Table of Contents
List of figures and table
Preface
Acknowledgements
Note on style manuals
About the author
Chapter 1: The need for a subject-specific case-driven approach to plagiarism education
Plagiarism today
The Academy’s response
The need for and obstacles to education
Subject-based approach
Case-based method
Chapter 2: Humanities and social sciences
Political studies
History
Literature
Law
Chapter 3: Science
Biology
Chemistry
Computer science
Mathematics
Chapter 4: Professional studies
Medicine
Engineering
Business administration
Journalism
Chapter 5: Fine arts
Visual art
Architecture and design
Music
Film
Chapter 6: General examples for first year writing classes
Iraq war dossier
Martin Luther King, Jr
Conclusion
Index
Description
Academic librarians and university instructors worldwide are grappling with an increasing incidence of student plagiarism. Recent publications urge educators to prevent plagiarism by teaching students about the issue, and some have advocated the value of a subject-specific approach to plagiarism prevention education. There is, however, a complete lack of resources and guidance for librarians and instructors who want to adopt this approach in their teaching. This book opens with a brief overview of plagiarism today, followed by arguments in favour of a subject-based approach. The rest of the book is divided into academic subject areas and features an overview of the major issues in that subject area, followed by a high profile and engaging case within the discipline.
Key Features
- Subject-based approach to highlight the differing issues and conventions of various disciplines
- Real-life cases to capture student attention and illustrate the implications of plagiarism in academia and beyond
- Discussion questions to ensure an active and engaging student learning experience
Readership
Librarians and educators who are looking for concrete guidance on integrating a subject-specific approach into their plagiarism prevention education
Reviews
…this book has appeared at exactly the right time to remind us of the importance of information ethics in academic education and beyond., The Australian Library Journal
…fills a gap in the literature and will prove a vital addition to the collection of all university and college libraries., The Australian Library Journal
About the Authors
Cara Bradley Author
Cara Bradley, University of Regina, Canada
University of Regina, Canada