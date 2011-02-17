Plagiarism Education and Prevention - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345848, 9781780632605

Plagiarism Education and Prevention

1st Edition

A Subject-Driven Case-Based Approach

Authors: Cara Bradley
eBook ISBN: 9781780632605
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345848
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 17th February 2011
Page Count: 184
Table of Contents

List of figures and table

Preface

Acknowledgements

Note on style manuals

About the author

Chapter 1: The need for a subject-specific case-driven approach to plagiarism education

Plagiarism today

The Academy’s response

The need for and obstacles to education

Subject-based approach

Case-based method

Chapter 2: Humanities and social sciences

Political studies

History

Literature

Law

Chapter 3: Science

Biology

Chemistry

Computer science

Mathematics

Chapter 4: Professional studies

Medicine

Engineering

Business administration

Journalism

Chapter 5: Fine arts

Visual art

Architecture and design

Music

Film

Chapter 6: General examples for first year writing classes

Iraq war dossier

Martin Luther King, Jr

Conclusion

Index

Description

Academic librarians and university instructors worldwide are grappling with an increasing incidence of student plagiarism. Recent publications urge educators to prevent plagiarism by teaching students about the issue, and some have advocated the value of a subject-specific approach to plagiarism prevention education. There is, however, a complete lack of resources and guidance for librarians and instructors who want to adopt this approach in their teaching. This book opens with a brief overview of plagiarism today, followed by arguments in favour of a subject-based approach. The rest of the book is divided into academic subject areas and features an overview of the major issues in that subject area, followed by a high profile and engaging case within the discipline.

Key Features

  • Subject-based approach to highlight the differing issues and conventions of various disciplines
  • Real-life cases to capture student attention and illustrate the implications of plagiarism in academia and beyond
  • Discussion questions to ensure an active and engaging student learning experience

Readership

Librarians and educators who are looking for concrete guidance on integrating a subject-specific approach into their plagiarism prevention education

Reviews

…this book has appeared at exactly the right time to remind us of the importance of information ethics in academic education and beyond., The Australian Library Journal
…fills a gap in the literature and will prove a vital addition to the collection of all university and college libraries., The Australian Library Journal

About the Authors

Cara Bradley Author

Cara Bradley, University of Regina, Canada

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Regina, Canada

