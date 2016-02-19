Placenta - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244358, 9781483279756

Placenta

1st Edition

A Neglected Experimental Animal

Editors: Peter Beaconsfield Claude Villee
eBook ISBN: 9781483279756
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 458
Description

Placenta: A Neglected Experimental Animal covers the proceedings of the 1978 round table discussion on placenta held at Bedford College, University of London, under the auspices of the Special Commission on Internal Pollution. The placenta's remarkably complete spectrum of cellular and biochemical activity, as well as its hormonal and endocrinological roles and its short life-cycle, adds to its suitability for studying the processes of cell replication, immune mechanisms, graft acceptance and rejection- and aging. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 19 chapters. Section I emphasizes the process of placental metabolism. This section particularly deals with the principles of metabolic regulation; carbohydrate, fat, and protein metabolism; placenta's endocrine functions; and in vitro and in vivo studies of placental metabolism. Section II highlights the placenta's potential to delineate cell replication processes. This section describes the origin and formation of placenta and the mechanism of carcinogenesis. Section III focuses on the relevance of placenta and its potential as a model for studying malignancy, while Section IV examine its potential as a model for organ aging. This book will be of value to cell and developmental biologists, immunologists, and oncologists.

Table of Contents


Contributors and Invited Participants

Foreword Hugo Theorell

Placental Preview Rebecca Beaconsfield

Section I. Placental metabolic processes

A neglected experimental animal

Chairman's introduction

Section I. Placental metabolic processes

The principles of metabolic regulation with special reference to development and aging

Discussion

Carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism in the placenta: A clinician's view

Discussion

Nucleic acids and placental development

Discussion

Endocrine functions of the placenta

Discussion

Prostaglandins in the regulation of placental function

Discussion

Techniques for studying placental metabolism and transfer

Discussion

Drugs and the placenta — a personal view

Discussion

References to Section I

Section II. Cell replication

Neoplasia — Growth or Malignancy?

Control of cell replication - lessons from embryonic and placental development

Origin and formation of the placenta

Choriocarcinoma and related growth anomalies

Characteristics of the malignant cell and the cell cycle in tumors

Discussion

References to Section II

Section III. Immunology

'Nature's allograft'

The placenta and the tumor : variations on an immunological enigma

Immune agents of the facilitation reaction : their possible role in protection of the placental allograft

Role of the major histocompatibility complex in the immunobiology of trophoblast antigens

Placental antibody transport and immunological protection - their cellular mechanisms

Discussion

References to Section III

Section IV. Aging

Maturation or aging?

Chairman's introduction

Placenta as a model for organ aging

Discussion

Ageing cell and malignancy

Discussion

New developments in immunogerontology

Discussion

References to Section IV

Looking ahead

Index

About the Editor

Peter Beaconsfield

Claude Villee

