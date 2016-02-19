Placenta
1st Edition
A Neglected Experimental Animal
Description
Placenta: A Neglected Experimental Animal covers the proceedings of the 1978 round table discussion on placenta held at Bedford College, University of London, under the auspices of the Special Commission on Internal Pollution. The placenta's remarkably complete spectrum of cellular and biochemical activity, as well as its hormonal and endocrinological roles and its short life-cycle, adds to its suitability for studying the processes of cell replication, immune mechanisms, graft acceptance and rejection- and aging. This book is organized into four sections encompassing 19 chapters. Section I emphasizes the process of placental metabolism. This section particularly deals with the principles of metabolic regulation; carbohydrate, fat, and protein metabolism; placenta's endocrine functions; and in vitro and in vivo studies of placental metabolism. Section II highlights the placenta's potential to delineate cell replication processes. This section describes the origin and formation of placenta and the mechanism of carcinogenesis. Section III focuses on the relevance of placenta and its potential as a model for studying malignancy, while Section IV examine its potential as a model for organ aging. This book will be of value to cell and developmental biologists, immunologists, and oncologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors and Invited Participants
Foreword Hugo Theorell
Placental Preview Rebecca Beaconsfield
Section I. Placental metabolic processes
A neglected experimental animal
Chairman's introduction
Section I. Placental metabolic processes
The principles of metabolic regulation with special reference to development and aging
Discussion
Carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism in the placenta: A clinician's view
Discussion
Nucleic acids and placental development
Discussion
Endocrine functions of the placenta
Discussion
Prostaglandins in the regulation of placental function
Discussion
Techniques for studying placental metabolism and transfer
Discussion
Drugs and the placenta — a personal view
Discussion
References to Section I
Section II. Cell replication
Neoplasia — Growth or Malignancy?
Control of cell replication - lessons from embryonic and placental development
Origin and formation of the placenta
Choriocarcinoma and related growth anomalies
Characteristics of the malignant cell and the cell cycle in tumors
Discussion
References to Section II
Section III. Immunology
'Nature's allograft'
The placenta and the tumor : variations on an immunological enigma
Immune agents of the facilitation reaction : their possible role in protection of the placental allograft
Role of the major histocompatibility complex in the immunobiology of trophoblast antigens
Placental antibody transport and immunological protection - their cellular mechanisms
Discussion
References to Section III
Section IV. Aging
Maturation or aging?
Chairman's introduction
Placenta as a model for organ aging
Discussion
Ageing cell and malignancy
Discussion
New developments in immunogerontology
Discussion
References to Section IV
Looking ahead
Index
