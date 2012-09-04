Placement Learning in Medical Nursing

Are you unsure about your medical nursing placement? Do you need guidance on what to prepare to get the most out of your practice learning? Will you have the range of clinical skills to care for individual patients? What learning opportunities will there be to meet your competencies? How can you maximise your learning during this placement?

This book will help you with all these concerns. It will advise you on what to expect from the placement, what you can learn, how to link theory and practice, and how to make the most of your learning opportunities and meet your competencies.