Placement Learning in Medical Nursing
1st Edition
A guide for students in practice
Table of Contents
Description
Are you unsure about your medical nursing placement? Do you need guidance on what to prepare to get the most out of your practice learning? Will you have the range of clinical skills to care for individual patients? What learning opportunities will there be to meet your competencies? How can you maximise your learning during this placement?
This book will help you with all these concerns. It will advise you on what to expect from the placement, what you can learn, how to link theory and practice, and how to make the most of your learning opportunities and meet your competencies.
Key Features
Placement Learning in Medical Nursing covers the following areas:
- Takes a logical, step-by-step approach to preparing for learning on a medical nursing placement
- Provides the principles of care, treatment and management of an individual, linking university-learned theory to clinical practice
- Gives helpful evidence-based practice examples and resources to support placement learning
- Identifies clinical skills that underpin care of an individual
- Highlights potential learning opportunities and experiences available on a medical nursing placement
- Explains how to develop your clinical portfolio by completing specific exercises and activities
- Maps all activities and exercises to the NMC competencies
- Advises on approaches to a range of situations that may arise as a student nurse
- Adopts a case-study/patient pathway approach to consolidating learning, from pre-diagnosis, through a range of treatment options to discharge.
Series features:
- A unique guide to getting the most from clinical placements
- How to prepare for your placement
- What you can expect to learn during a placement
- Clear links to, and examples of, achieving NMC competencies
- Guidance on what to use as evidence for your portfolio
- Case studies that link theory with practice
- How to consolidate your experience and learn from the placement
- Tips, activities, further reading suggestions and useful websites.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2012
- Published:
- 4th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051753
About the Series Editors
Karen Holland Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor in Chief, Nurse Education in Practice, University of Salford, Salford, UK
About the Editors
Maggie Maxfield Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Practice Experience Facilitator, Newham University Hospital NHS Trust, London, UK
Michelle Parker Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Nurse for Older People, Newham University Hospital NHS Trust, London, UK