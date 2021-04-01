Pituitary Tumors
1st Edition
A Comprehensive and Interdisciplinary Approach
Description
Knowledge on pituitary tumors is rapidly progressing. Basic research is on the verge of uncoding the molecular mechanisms involved in tumor genesis. The standard treatment modalities which include surgery, medical treatment and radiosurgery have been further developed and refined. Translational research offers options for innovative treatment concepts for pituitary tumors that are not controlled by standard treatment. Health service research addresses early diagnosis of pituitary tumors and aftercare in the post-treatment follow-up. Pituitary tumors are an example par excellence of a disease that involves multiple medical disciplines and requires an interdisciplinary approach
Pituitary Tumors provides a comprehensive view on preclinical issues, diagnostic procedures, treatment options and post-treatment care in patients with pituitary tumors. The book provides basic and advanced knowledge and addresses a broad audience with interest in pituitary tumors, including physicians, endocrinologists, neuro-surgeons, neuro-radiologists, neuro-ophthalmologists, neuro-pathologists, oncologists, radiotherapists and researchers concerning pituitary tumors. The book not only presents the state-of-the-art for the readers’ own field of specialty, but also provides easy access to the current knowledge of the relevant neighboring disciplines that participate in the interdisciplinary concept. It solves the problem of limited access to comprehensive, multidisciplinary information about pituitary tumors.
Key Features
- Provides state-of-the-art knowledge from experts of all specialties involved in the field of pituitary tumors
- Offers a comprehensive presentation of related issues to pituitary tumors
- Delivers a complete reference book for a broad audience providing basic and advanced knowledge on pituitary tumors
Readership
Clinicians, advanced medical students, and Clinical and basic researchers in neurology, neuro-oncology, neuropathology, neurosurgery, endocrinology, and oncology
Table of Contents
Section I. Preclinical Essentials
1. Physiology of pituitary hormones
2. Principles of laboratory investigation for pituitary hormones
3. Pathophysiology and genetics in pituitary adenoma
4. Pathophysiology and genetics in craniopharyngioma
Section II. Neuroradiological and Ophthalmological Diagnosis in Pituitary Tumors
5. Morphological imaging
6. Functional imaging
7. Neuro-ophthalmological diagnosis
Section III. Endocrinological Diagnosis and Replacement Therapy for Hypopituitarism and Diabetes Insipidus in Pituitary Tumors
8. Endocrinological diagnosis and replacement therapy for hypopituitarism
9. Endocrinological diagnosis and replacement therapy for diabetes insipidus
10. Nursing role in self-management, patient education and monitoring of replacement therapy in hypopituitarism
Section IV. Endocrinological Diagnosis and Medical Treatment in Functioning Pituitary Adenomas
11. Endocrinological diagnosis and medical treatment in prolactinomas
12. Endocrinological diagnosis in acromegaly
13. Medical treatment in acromegaly
14. Endocrinological diagnosis in Cushing’s disease
15. Medical treatment in Cushing’s disease
16. Endocrinological diagnosis and medical treatment in TSH-secreting pituitary adenomas
Section V. Surgical Treatment of Pituitary Tumors
17. Surgical anatomy of the pituitary region
18. Microscopic transsphenoidal surgery
19. Endoscopic transsphenoidal surgery
20. Risks of transsphenoidal surgery
21. Ophthalmological outcome of transsphenoidal surgery
22. Endocrinological outcome of transsphenoidal surgery in pituitary adenomas
23. Extended transsphenoidal surgery
24. Transcranial surgery
25. Video presentations of pituitary surgery
Section VI. Histo-Pathological Classification of Pituitary Tumors
26. Histo-pathological diagnosis of pituitary adenomas
27. Histo-pathological diagnosis of non-adenomatous pituitary tumors
Section VII. Perioperative and Postoperative Management in Patients with Pituitary Adenomas
28. Perioperative neurosurgical management
29. Perioperative endocrinological management (including treatment of SIAHD)
30. Perioperative and postoperative nursing care
31. Postoperative endocrinological follow-up
32. Post-treatment follow-up with MRI
Section VIII. Radiotherapy for Pituitary Adenomas
33. Fractionated radiotherapy
34. Pituitary Adenomas: Radiosurgery
Section IX. Aggressive Pituitary Adenomas and Carcinomas
35. Management of aggressive pituitary tumors
36. Medical treatment of aggressive pituitary tumors
Section X. Diagnosis, Treatment and Outcome in Non-functioning Pituitary Tumors and Lesions
37. Clinically non-functioning pituitary adenomas
38. Childhood craniopharyngiomas
39. Adult craniopharyngiomas
40. Rathke’s cleft cysts and arachnoid cysts
41. Perisellar solid tumors
42. Inflammatory pituitary lesions
43. Vascular tumors and aneurysms
Section XI. Diagnosis and Treatment of Co-Morbidities in Pituitary Tumors
44. Psychiatric disorders
45. Metabolic disorders
46. Osteoporosis and arthropathy
Section XII. Special Issues
47. Pituitary incidentaloma
48. Pituitary apoplexy
49. Management of pituitary tumors in pregnancy
50. Quality of life in pituitary tumors
51. Multidisciplinary team perspective: a model of care for patients with pituitary tumors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128199497
About the Editors
Jürgen Honegger
Jürgen Honegger is in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neurosurgery, University of Tübingen, Tübingen, Germany
Martin Reincke
Martin Reincke is the Chairman of Medicine of the Medizinische Klinik und Poliklinik IV, Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich, and head of the Department of Endocrinology and Diabetology, Munich, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman of Medicine, Medizinische Klinik und Poliklinik IV, Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich, Munich, Germany
Stephan Petersenn
Stephan Petersenn, MD, ENDOC Center for Endocrine Tumors, Hamburg, Germany. Prof. Stephan Petersenn studied medicine at the University of Kiel, Germany (1984–1987 and 1988–1990) and the University of Vienna, Austria (1987–1988). He is qualified in Internal Medicine (1999), Diabetology (1999), Endocrinology (2000), and Andrology (2007). Previously, he worked in an internship (1991–1992) in the Department of Medicine, University of Kiel, as a Research Fellow (1992–1994) to Professor S Melmed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, USA, as a Resident and Fellow (1995–2000) in the Department of Medicine, University of Hamburg, and as a Senior Physician (2001–2009) in the Division of Endocrinology, University of Duisburg-Essen. In 2009, he founded the ENDOC Center for Endocrine Tumors in Hamburg, while remaining a member of the faculty of the University of Duisburg-Essen. In 2003, he became Associate Professor, and in 2008 Professor of Medicine, at the University of Duisburg-Essen. His research is focused on the diagnosis and treatment of pituitary and adrenal tumors, as well as neuroendocrine tumors. Furthermore, his clinical and basic studies aim for a better understanding of the physiology and pathophysiology of somatostatin receptors. Throughout his career, Prof Petersenn has published more than 160 articles in peer-reviewed journals of high reputation, and he has presented at many international conferences. He is a member of several societies, including the Endocrine society, the European Society of Endocrinology, and the International Pituitary Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
ENDOC Center for Endocrine Tumors, Hamburg, Germany
Ratings and Reviews
