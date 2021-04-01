Section I. Preclinical Essentials

1. Physiology of pituitary hormones

2. Principles of laboratory investigation for pituitary hormones

3. Pathophysiology and genetics in pituitary adenoma

4. Pathophysiology and genetics in craniopharyngioma

Section II. Neuroradiological and Ophthalmological Diagnosis in Pituitary Tumors

5. Morphological imaging

6. Functional imaging

7. Neuro-ophthalmological diagnosis

Section III. Endocrinological Diagnosis and Replacement Therapy for Hypopituitarism and Diabetes Insipidus in Pituitary Tumors

8. Endocrinological diagnosis and replacement therapy for hypopituitarism

9. Endocrinological diagnosis and replacement therapy for diabetes insipidus

10. Nursing role in self-management, patient education and monitoring of replacement therapy in hypopituitarism

Section IV. Endocrinological Diagnosis and Medical Treatment in Functioning Pituitary Adenomas

11. Endocrinological diagnosis and medical treatment in prolactinomas

12. Endocrinological diagnosis in acromegaly

13. Medical treatment in acromegaly

14. Endocrinological diagnosis in Cushing’s disease

15. Medical treatment in Cushing’s disease

16. Endocrinological diagnosis and medical treatment in TSH-secreting pituitary adenomas

Section V. Surgical Treatment of Pituitary Tumors

17. Surgical anatomy of the pituitary region

18. Microscopic transsphenoidal surgery

19. Endoscopic transsphenoidal surgery

20. Risks of transsphenoidal surgery

21. Ophthalmological outcome of transsphenoidal surgery

22. Endocrinological outcome of transsphenoidal surgery in pituitary adenomas

23. Extended transsphenoidal surgery

24. Transcranial surgery

25. Video presentations of pituitary surgery

Section VI. Histo-Pathological Classification of Pituitary Tumors

26. Histo-pathological diagnosis of pituitary adenomas

27. Histo-pathological diagnosis of non-adenomatous pituitary tumors

Section VII. Perioperative and Postoperative Management in Patients with Pituitary Adenomas

28. Perioperative neurosurgical management

29. Perioperative endocrinological management (including treatment of SIAHD)

30. Perioperative and postoperative nursing care

31. Postoperative endocrinological follow-up

32. Post-treatment follow-up with MRI

Section VIII. Radiotherapy for Pituitary Adenomas

33. Fractionated radiotherapy

34. Pituitary Adenomas: Radiosurgery

Section IX. Aggressive Pituitary Adenomas and Carcinomas

35. Management of aggressive pituitary tumors

36. Medical treatment of aggressive pituitary tumors

Section X. Diagnosis, Treatment and Outcome in Non-functioning Pituitary Tumors and Lesions

37. Clinically non-functioning pituitary adenomas

38. Childhood craniopharyngiomas

39. Adult craniopharyngiomas

40. Rathke’s cleft cysts and arachnoid cysts

41. Perisellar solid tumors

42. Inflammatory pituitary lesions

43. Vascular tumors and aneurysms

Section XI. Diagnosis and Treatment of Co-Morbidities in Pituitary Tumors

44. Psychiatric disorders

45. Metabolic disorders

46. Osteoporosis and arthropathy

Section XII. Special Issues

47. Pituitary incidentaloma

48. Pituitary apoplexy

49. Management of pituitary tumors in pregnancy

50. Quality of life in pituitary tumors

51. Multidisciplinary team perspective: a model of care for patients with pituitary tumors