Pituitary Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323755023

Pituitary Disorders, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 49-3

1st Edition

Hardcover ISBN: 9780323755023
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics will cover Pituitary Disorders. Curated by Dr. Niki Karavitaki, this issue will explore topics in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Adriana G. Ioachimescu. The volume will include articles on: Epidemiology of pituitary disease, Advances in the imaging of pituitary tumours, WHO 2017 classification of pituitary tumours, Cancer immunotherapy and pituitary function, Advances in the medical treatment of Cushing’s disease, Nelson’s syndrome, Update on genetics of pituitary tumours, Dopamine agonists for pituitary tumours: benefits and risks, Acromegaly: Update on management and long-term morbidities, Endoscopic surgery for pituitary tumours, Aggressive pituitary adenomas and carcinomas, Diabetes insipidus: an update, Management of hypothalamic obesity, and Pituitary Centers of Excellence.

