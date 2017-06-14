Piperidine-Based Drug Discovery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128051573, 9780128134283

Piperidine-Based Drug Discovery

1st Edition

Authors: Ruben Vardanyan
eBook ISBN: 9780128134283
Paperback ISBN: 9780128051573
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th June 2017
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
115.00
97.75
98.95
84.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
98.95
84.11
115.00
97.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. 1-Substituted piperidines
3. 2-Substituted and 1,2-disubstituted piperidines
4. 3-Substituted and 1,3-disubstituted piperidines
5. 4-Substituted and 1,4-disubstituted piperidines
6. Piperidin-4-ylidene substituted tricyclic compounds
7. Piperidine-based non-fused biheterocycles with C-N and C-C coupling​
8. Piperidine-based fused biheterocycles
9. Piperidine-based spiro fused biheterocycles
10. Classes of Piperidine Based Drugs

Description

Piperidine-Based Drug Discovery outlines the complexities of Piperidine scaffold use in drug discovery, including derivative chemistry, structural properties, methods of synthesis and practical implementations. Piperidine scaffolds are the cornerstones of over 70 commercialized drugs (including multiple blockbusters). Designed as a guide for both experts and students working in this and related areas, it is hoped that this volume will encourage and inspire the continued design and development of novel pharmaceuticals based on Piperidine and its derivatives.

Heterocyclic compounds are of central importance to medicinal chemistry, as demonstrated by the high percentage of marketable drugs that feature heterocyclic fragments in their structures. As starting points for drug discovery they offer a broad range of attractive properties, and a detailed understanding of the particular characteristics of each is of great benefit to researchers.

The most commonly used heterocycle among US FDA approved pharmaceuticals, Piperidine is an extremely important building block in the synthesis of medicinal agents. This heterocycle and its derivatives exhibit a number of important functionalities and have been employed variously as CNS modulators, antiaggregants, anticoagulants, antihistamines, anti-cancer drugs and analgesics.

Key Features

  • Explores this extremely important heterocycle to a high level of detail
  • Describes synthesis methods for 70 current drugs based on Piperidine scaffolds
  • Gives drug designers all the key knowledge required to develop new drugs utilizing Piperidine
  • Provides pharmacologists a solid overview of the chemical background of existing Piperidine-based drugs

Readership

Medicinal, organic and synthetic chemists, pharmaceutical research scientists, biochemists and all other researchers involved with drug discovery and development in both industrial and academic settings

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128134283
Paperback ISBN:
9780128051573

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Ruben Vardanyan Author

Research Professor, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of Arizona

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.