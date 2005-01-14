"A must-have reference work for the pipeline professional, its durable, handy paperback format is perfect for on the job, in the office, or on the road." --IPLOCA Newsletter 2002

"Now it its sixth edition, Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook has been and continues to be the standard resource for any professional in the pipeline industry. A practical and convenient reference, it provides quick solutions to everyday pipeline problems that the pipeline engineer, contractor, or designer faces. Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook assembles hundreds of shortcuts for pipeline construction, design, and engineering. Workable "how-to" methods, handy formulas, correlations, and curves all come together in this one convenient volume." --Ocean News and Technology, April 2005