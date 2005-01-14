Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook
6th Edition
A Manual of Quick, Accurate Solutions to Everyday Pipeline Engineering Problems
Description
Now in its sixth edition, Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook has been and continues to be the standard resource for any professional in the pipeline industry. A practical and convenient reference, it provides quick solutions to the everyday pipeline problems that the pipeline engineer, contractor, or designer faces. Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook assembles hundreds of shortcuts for pipeline construction, design, and engineering. Workable "how-to" methods, handy formulas, correlations, and curves all come together in this one convenient volume.
Key Features
- Save valuable time and effort using the thousands of illustrations, photographs, tables, calculations, and formulas available in an easy to use format
- Updated and revised with new material on project scoping, plastic pipe data, HDPE pipe data, fiberglass pipe, NEC tables, trenching, and much more
- A book you will use day to day guiding every step of pipeline design and maintenance
Readership
Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Operators, Pipeline Construction Contractors, Pipeline Designers, Pipeline Drafters
Table of Contents
General Information, Construction, Pipe Design, Electrical Design, Hydrostatic Testing, Pipeline Drying, Control Valves, Corrosion/Coatings, Gas-General, Gas-Compression, Gas-Hydraulics, Liquids-General, Liquids-Hydraulics, Pumps, Measurement, Instrumentation, Leak Detection, Tanks, Maintenance, Economics, Rehabilitation-Risk Evaluation, Conversion Factors, Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 14th January 2005
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524092
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750678520
About the Author
E.W. McAllister
Affiliations and Expertise
E.W. McAllister has more than 50 years' of experience in the pipeline industry as an engineer, administrator, and project manager. He has worked for Chevron Pipe Line Company and Gulf Pipe Line Company, and now runs his own engineering services consulting firm in Houston, TX, USA.
E.W. McAllister
Affiliations and Expertise
E.W. McAllister has more than 50 years' of experience in the pipeline industry as an engineer, administrator, and project manager. He has worked for Chevron Pipe Line Company and Gulf Pipe Line Company, and now runs his own engineering services consulting firm in Houston, TX, USA.
Reviews
"A must-have reference work for the pipeline professional, its durable, handy paperback format is perfect for on the job, in the office, or on the road." --IPLOCA Newsletter 2002
"Now it its sixth edition, Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook has been and continues to be the standard resource for any professional in the pipeline industry. A practical and convenient reference, it provides quick solutions to everyday pipeline problems that the pipeline engineer, contractor, or designer faces. Pipeline Rules of Thumb Handbook assembles hundreds of shortcuts for pipeline construction, design, and engineering. Workable "how-to" methods, handy formulas, correlations, and curves all come together in this one convenient volume." --Ocean News and Technology, April 2005