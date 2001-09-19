Pipe Drafting and Design - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750674393, 9780080539003

Pipe Drafting and Design

2nd Edition

Authors: Roy A. Parisher
eBook ISBN: 9780080539003
Paperback ISBN: 9780750674393
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th September 2001
Page Count: 368
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
66.95
56.91
87.95
74.76
84.95
72.21
53.99
45.89
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Pipe designers and drafters provide thousands of piping drawings used in the layout of industrial and other facilities. The layouts must comply with safety codes, government standards, client specifications, budget, and start-up date. Pipe Drafting and Design, Second Edition provides step-by-step instructions to walk pipe designers and drafters and students in Engineering Design Graphics and Engineering Technology through the creation of piping arrangement and isometric drawings using symbols for fittings, flanges, valves, and mechanical equipment. The book is appropriate primarily for pipe design in the petrochemical industry.

More than 350 illustrations and photographs provide examples and visual instructions. A unique feature is the systematic arrangement of drawings that begins with the layout of the structural foundations of a facility and continues through to the development of a 3-D model. Advanced chapters discuss the customization of AutoCAD, AutoLISP and details on the use of third-party software to create 3-D models from which elevation, section and isometric drawings are extracted including bills of material.

Key Features

Covers drafting and design fundamentals to detailed advice on the development of piping drawings using manual and AutoCAD techniques 3-D model images provide an uncommon opportunity to visualize an entire piping facility Each chapter includes exercises and questions designed for review and practice

Readership

Primary Market: Students in Engineering Design Graphics or Engineering Technology departments

Secondary Market: Pipe designers and drafters

Table of Contents

Overview of Pipe Drafting and Design; Steel Pipe; Pipe Fittings; Flange Basics; Valves; Mechanical Equipment; Flow Diagrams and Instrumentation; Codes and Specifications; Equipment Layout; Piping Arrangement Drawings, Section and Elevation; Standard Piping Details; Piping Systems; Piping Isometrics; Customizing AutoCAD; Three-Dimensional Modeling of Piping Systems; Appendixes: Dimensional Data; Review of Lettering; Alphabet of Lines; Review of Math; Use of the Calculator; Architect's Scale; Glossary; Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080539003
Paperback ISBN:
9780750674393

About the Author

Roy A. Parisher

Instructor of engineering drafting, San Jacinto College, Pasadena, TX. Has several years of industrial experience in piping design with Fluor and Litwin.

Affiliations and Expertise

San Jacinto College, Pasadena, TX, USA; piping design with Fluor and Litwin

Reviews

"larger drawings...clearer...straight forward..."

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.