Pipe Drafting and Design
2nd Edition
Description
Pipe designers and drafters provide thousands of piping drawings used in the layout of industrial and other facilities. The layouts must comply with safety codes, government standards, client specifications, budget, and start-up date. Pipe Drafting and Design, Second Edition provides step-by-step instructions to walk pipe designers and drafters and students in Engineering Design Graphics and Engineering Technology through the creation of piping arrangement and isometric drawings using symbols for fittings, flanges, valves, and mechanical equipment. The book is appropriate primarily for pipe design in the petrochemical industry.
More than 350 illustrations and photographs provide examples and visual instructions. A unique feature is the systematic arrangement of drawings that begins with the layout of the structural foundations of a facility and continues through to the development of a 3-D model. Advanced chapters discuss the customization of AutoCAD, AutoLISP and details on the use of third-party software to create 3-D models from which elevation, section and isometric drawings are extracted including bills of material.
Key Features
Covers drafting and design fundamentals to detailed advice on the development of piping drawings using manual and AutoCAD techniques 3-D model images provide an uncommon opportunity to visualize an entire piping facility Each chapter includes exercises and questions designed for review and practice
Readership
Primary Market: Students in Engineering Design Graphics or Engineering Technology departments
Secondary Market: Pipe designers and drafters
Table of Contents
Overview of Pipe Drafting and Design; Steel Pipe; Pipe Fittings; Flange Basics; Valves; Mechanical Equipment; Flow Diagrams and Instrumentation; Codes and Specifications; Equipment Layout; Piping Arrangement Drawings, Section and Elevation; Standard Piping Details; Piping Systems; Piping Isometrics; Customizing AutoCAD; Three-Dimensional Modeling of Piping Systems; Appendixes: Dimensional Data; Review of Lettering; Alphabet of Lines; Review of Math; Use of the Calculator; Architect's Scale; Glossary; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 19th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539003
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750674393
About the Author
Roy A. Parisher
Instructor of engineering drafting, San Jacinto College, Pasadena, TX. Has several years of industrial experience in piping design with Fluor and Litwin.
Affiliations and Expertise
San Jacinto College, Pasadena, TX, USA; piping design with Fluor and Litwin
Reviews
"larger drawings...clearer...straight forward..."