Pipe Drafting and Design
3rd Edition
Description
Pipe Drafting and Design, Third Edition provides step-by-step instructions to walk pipe designers, drafters, and students through the creation of piping arrangement and isometric drawings. It includes instructions for the proper drawing of symbols for fittings, flanges, valves, and mechanical equipment.
More than 350 illustrations and photographs provide examples and visual instructions. A unique feature is the systematic arrangement of drawings that begins with the layout of the structural foundations of a facility and continues through to the development of a 3-D model. Advanced chapters discuss the use of 3-D software tools from which elevation, section and isometric drawings, and bills of materials are extracted.
Key Features
- Covers drafting and design of pipes from fundamentals to detailed advice on the development of piping drawings, using manual and CAD techniques
- 3-D model images provide an uncommon opportunity to visualize an entire piping facility
- Each chapter includes exercises and questions designed for review and practice
New to this edition:
- A large scale project that includes foundation location, equipment location, arrangement, and vendor drawings
- Updated discussion and use of modern CAD tools
- Additional exercises, drawings, and dimensioning charts to provide practice and assessment
- New set of Powerpoint images to help develop classroom lectures
Readership
Students in Engineering Design Graphics or Engineering Technology departments. Pipe designers and drafters
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Pipe Drafting and Design
2. Steel Pipe
3. Pipe Fittings
4. Flange Basics
5. Valves
6. Mechanical Equipment
7. Flow Diagrams and Instrumentation
8. Codes and Specifications
9. Equipment Layout
10. Piping Arrangement Drawings, Sections, and Elevations
11. Standard Piping Details
12. Piping Systems
13. Piping Isometrics
14. Building 3D Piping Models
15. Project Coordination
Appendix
A. Dimensional Data
B. Alphabet of Lines
C. Review of Math
D. Use of the Calculator
E. Architect’s Scale
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 4th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123847003
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123847010
About the Author
Roy A. Parisher
Instructor of engineering drafting, San Jacinto College, Pasadena, TX. Has several years of industrial experience in piping design with Fluor and Litwin.
Affiliations and Expertise
San Jacinto College, Pasadena, TX, USA; piping design with Fluor and Litwin
Reviews
"Parisher (engineering design graphics, San Jacinto College Central, Texas) and Rhea walk pipe designers, drafters, and students through the steps of creating flow diagrams, piping arrangement, and isometric drawings. They explain the proper drawing of symbols for fittings, flanges, valves, and mechanical equipment found on various types of piping drawings. Unique to their textbook, they say, is the systematic creation and arrangement of drawings that begins with the development of a flow diagram then progresses to the layout of the structural and equipment foundations of a piping facility. They also describe developing a three- dimensional model and the use of three-dimensional software tools from which elevation, section, and isometric drawings and bills of material are extracted. First published in 1995 and revised here from the 2001 edition. Gulf Professional Publishing is an imprint of Elsevier."--Reference and Research Book News, October 2012