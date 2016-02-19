Pine Barrens
1st Edition
Ecosystem and Landscape
Description
Pine Barrens: Ecosystem and Landscape focuses on the relationship between the ecological and landscape aspects of Pine Barrens of New Jersey. The idea in this book is based from the discussions of Rutgers University botanists and ecologists at the 1975 American Institute of Biological Science meetings, and from the interest generated by the 1976 annual New Jersey Academy of Science meeting, which focuses on the Pine Barrens.
This seven-part book starts with a short discussion on location and boundaries of the New Jersey Pine Barrens. Part I covers human activities, from Indian activities and initial European perceptions of the land, including settlement, lumbering, fuel wood and charcoal, iron and glassworks, farming and livestock, and real estate development. The next part of the book describes sandy deposits, geographic distribution of geologic formations, and soil types with their ecologically important characteristics. Topics on hydrology, aquatic ecosystems, and climatic and microclimatic conditions are presented in the third part of this reference. Part IV traces the history of vegetation starting before the Ice Age and analyzes vegetation using different approaches, such as community types, community classification according to a European method, and gradient analysis. Plants of the Pine Barrens are briefly described and listed in Part V. The final part illustrates community relationships of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, arthropods, and soil microcommunities. The book is ideal for ecologists, botanists, geologists, soil scientists, zoologists, hydrologists, limnologists, engineers, and scientists, as well as planners, decision-makers, and managers who may largely determine the future of a region.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgements
Dedication: Murray Fife Buell
Introduction: Location and Boundaries of the New Jersey Pine Barrens
Part I People
1 Human Exploitation of the New Jersey Pine Barrens Before 1900
Initial Occupancy
European Perceptions of the Region
European Settlement
Lumbering
Fuel Wood
Charcoal
Iron
Glass
The Industrial Legacy
Agriculture
Real Estate Promotion
Fire
Conclusion
Summary
References
2 Plant and Animal Products of the Pine Barrens
Wood Products
Other Plant Products
Wildlife
Cultivation of Cranberries and Blueberries
Other Crops
Future Use of the Barrens
Summary
References
Part II Geology and Soils
3 Geology of the Pine Barrens of new Jersey
Physiography and Geography
Outline of Geological History
Stratigraphy
Tertiary Deposits
Quaternary Deposits
Summary
References
4 Development of Pine Barrens Soils
Vegetation
Geology
Topography
Climate
Soil Conditions
Lake wood Soil
Lakewood Soil Variations
Aeolian Activity
Weathered Tertiary Hilltops
Podzol Formation with Ironstone, Sandstone, and/or Iron Bands
Podzol Formation over Gleyed Soil
Podzol Soil with a Thin Bleached Horizon
Local Variations in Soils—The Drainage Catena
Sassafras and Related Soils
Disturbed Soil Morphology
Summary
References
5 Soil Series of the Pine Barrens
Introduction
Soils in Pine Barrens
Summary
References
6 Mineralogy of Pine Barrens Soils
Age of Parent Materials
Contributions of Soil Mineralogical Fractions
Mineralogy of the Sand Fractions
Mineralogy of the Silt Fractions
Clay Identification
Clay Mineralogy of Pine Barrens Podzols (Spodosols)
Smectites and Mineral Alteration in Podzol A Horizons
Clay Mineralogy of Gray-Brown Podzolic-Red-Yellow Podzolic Intergrades (Ultisols)
The Effect of Drainage and Topography on Soil Mineralogy
Clay-Sized Minor Minerals in Pine Barrens Soils
Soil Properties Influenced by Mineralogy
Conclusion
Summary
References
Part III Climate, Water, and Aquatic Ecosystems
7 Climate and Microclimate of the New Jersey Pine Barrens
Major Factors Controlling the Macrociimate of the Southern Interior of New Jersey
Sources of Climatic Data in the Pine Barrens
Temperatures in the Pine Barrens
Microclimatic Temperatures in the Pine Barrens
Precipitation in the Pine Barrens
Snowfall in the Pine Barrens
Wind in the Pine Barrens
Humidity in the Pine Barrens
Solar Radiation in the Pine Barrens
Potential Human Impact on the Microclimate of the Pine Barrens
Summary
References
8 Fluxes of Water and Energy through the Pines Barrens Ecosystems
Introduction
Energy Flow through an Ecosystem
Waterflow through an Ecosystem
Measurement of Evapotranspiration
Estimated Energy and Water Fluxes in the Pine Barrens
Interactions between Ecosystems: Effects of Uplands on Lowlands
Conclusions
References
9 Hydrology of the New Jersey Pine Barrens
Introduction
Surface Water
Ground Water
Hydrological Characteristics of Geologic Formations
Hydrological Budget
Quality of Ground Water
Summary
References
10 Streams and Lakes in the Pine Barrens
Introduction
The River Basins
Some General Characteristics of Pine Barrens Surface Waters
Summary
References
Appendix
11 Nutrient and Hydrological Effects of the Pine Barrens on Neighboring Estuaries
Introduction
Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
References
Part IV Vegetation Patterns
12 Vegetational History of the Pine Barrens
Perspective
Development of the Coastal Plain during Tertiary and Quaternary Time
Pre-Quaternary Vegetation
Quaternary Vegetation
Origin of Modern Communities
Loss of Subtropical Taxa and Influx of Temperate Species in the Vegetation during the
Late Tertiary and Quaternary
The Pine Barrens as a Hypothesized Refugium during the Pleistocene
Disjunct Taxa in the Pine Barrens
Problems for Future Research
Summary
References
13 The Vegetation of the New Jersey Pine Barrens
Introduction
Vegetation of the Lowlands (Wetlands)
Vegetation of the Uplands
Pine-Oak Forests
Oak-Pine Forests
Summary
References
14 Vegetation of the New Jersey Pine Barrens: A Phytosociological Classification
Introduction
Methods
Vegetation Types
Pine-Oak Vegetation Type
White Cedar-Red Maple Swamp Vegetation Type
Thicket-Bog Vegetation Type
Marsh-Sod Vegetation Type
Stream-Pond Vegetation Type
Old-Field Vegetation Type
Discussion
Summary
References
15 Vegetational Gradients of the Pine Plains and Barrens of Long Island, New York
Introduction
Description of the Area
Methods
Results
Discussion
Summary
References
16 The Pine Barren Plains
Introduction
Plants and Community Structure
Possible Causes of the Plains
The Adaptive Hypothesis
The Plains as a Pygmy Forest
Future of the Plains
Summary
References
17 Fire and Plant Succession in the New Jersey Pine Barrens
Fire History
Succession
Fire Effects on Composition
Other Fire and Successional Effects
Summary
References
18 Vegetational Relationships of the Pine Barrens
Introduction
The Pine Barrens Pattern
Distinctiveness of Barrens Vegetation
Relations to Other Areas
Conclusion
Summary
References
19 Leaky Ecosystems: Nutrient Fluxes and Succession in the Pine Barrens Vegetation
Introduction
The Nutrient Budget
Recent Research on Nutrient Cycling
Results and Discussion
Summary
References
Part V Plants
20 Pitch Pine (Pinus Rigida Mill): Ecology, Physiology, and Genetics
Habitat Conditions
Associated Flora and Fauna
Life History
Physiology
Genetics
Summary
References
21 Common Vascular Plants of the Pine Barrens
Introduction
Key to the Trees, Shrubs, and Herbaceous Plants
Summary
References
22 Endangered, Threatened, and Rare Vascular Plants of the Pine Barrens and Their Biogeography
Introduction
History
Species in Jeopardy
Why Do Some Species Become Rare?
Biogeography
Summary
References
23 Common Bryophytes and Lichensof the New Jersey Pine Barrens
Introduction
Common Bryophytes of the Pine Barrens
Bryophyte Community Patterns along Fire Frequency and Soil Moisture Gradients
Pine Plains Bryophytes
Common Sphagnum Mosses
Common Lichens
Conclusion
Summary
References
24 Algae of the Pine Barrens
Habitats and Ecology
The Flora
Key to Taxa
Summary
References
Part VI Animals and Animal Communities
25 Mammals of the New Jersey Pine Barrens
Introduction
Order Marsupialia: Pouched Mammals
Order Insectivora: Insect Eaters
Order Chiroptera: Bats
Order Lagomorpha: Rabbits
Order Rodentia: Rodents
Order Carnivora: Flesh Eaters
Order Artiodactyla: Even-Toed Hoofed Mammals
Summary
References
26 Birds of the Barrens
The Breeding Bird Community
Birdlife in the Nonbreeding Seasons
Population Studies
The Effects of Fire on Pine Barren Birdlife
Conservation
Future Research
Summary
References
27 A Zoogeographical Review of the Amphibians and Reptiles of Southern New Jersey, with Emphasis on the Pine Barrens
Introduction
Habitat Destruction
Zoogeographical Comments
Species Confined to the Pine Barrens
Wide-Ranging Species
Border Entrants: Species Entering the Pine Barrens under Exceptional Conditions
Relicts in the Barrens
Peripheral Species
The Introductions
Geographical Origin of the Herpetofauna
Commentary
Summary
References
28 Fish of the Pine Barrens
Habitat Characteristics of Pine Barrens Streams
General Nature of the Pine Barrens Fish Fauna
Characteristic Species of the Pine Barrens
Peripheral Species
Anadromous Species
Introduced Species
Zoogeography of Pine Barrens Fishes
Summary
References
29 Arthropods of the Pine Barrens
Introduction
Arthropods Other Than Insects
Insects Found on Vegetation in Pine and Oak Woods
Insects Found in Shrub and Semi-Open Areas with Scattered Vegetation
Insects of Open, Sandy Areas
Insects More Often Heard Than Seen
Insects Found under Bark and in Dead Trees and Old Stumps
Insects Found in Aquatic and Semiaquatic Habitats
Summary
References
30 Soil Arthropod Microcommunities of the Pine Barrens
Introduction
Macroarthropods
Fire as a Selection Pressure on Soil Arthropods
Summary
References
31 Animal Communities of the New Jersey Pine Barrens
Introduction
Types of Animal Studies
Factors Affecting Resource Availability
Conclusion
Summary
References
Part VII Conclusion
32 Ecological Research Opportunities in the New Jersey Pine Barrens
Ideas for Historical Analysis of the Pine Barrens
Ideas for the Study of Populations
Ideas for Study of Communities
Ideas for Study of Ecosystems and Landscapes
Summary
References
33 The Pine Barrens of New Jersey: An Ecological Mosaic
Introduction
The Pine Barrens of New Jersey
An Ecological Mosaic
Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 644
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144087