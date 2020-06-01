Pinch Analysis for Energy and Carbon Footprint Reduction

Pinch Analysis and Process Integration: User Guide to Process Integration for the Efficient Use of Energy, Third Edition is the only dedicated pinch analysis and process integration guide. The perfect guide and reference for chemical process, food and biochemical engineers, plant engineers and professionals concerned with energy optimization, including building designers. It covers the practical analysis of both new and existing systems, with full details of industrial applications and case studies.

Pinch Analysis and Process Integration: User Guide to Process Integration for the Efficient Use of Energy, Third Edition begins with an introduction to the main concepts of pinch analysis, the calculation of energy targets for a given process, the pinch temperature and the golden rules of pinch-based design to meet energy targets. This book shows how to extract the stream data necessary for a pinch analysis and describes the targeting process in depth. Other essential details include the design of heat exchanger networks, hot and cold utility systems, CHP (combined heat and power), refrigeration and optimization of system operating conditions. Many tips and techniques for practical application are covered, supported by several detailed case studies and other examples covering a wide range of industries, including buildings and other non-process situations.