Pinch Analysis for Energy and Carbon Footprint Reduction - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780081025369, 9780081025376

Pinch Analysis for Energy and Carbon Footprint Reduction

3rd Edition

User Guide to Process Integration for the Efficient Use of Energy

Authors: Ian Kemp Jeng Shiun Lim
Paperback ISBN: 9780081025369
eBook ISBN: 9780081025376
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 500
Description

Pinch Analysis and Process Integration: User Guide to Process Integration for the Efficient Use of Energy, Third Edition is the only dedicated pinch analysis and process integration guide. The perfect guide and reference for chemical process, food and biochemical engineers, plant engineers and professionals concerned with energy optimization, including building designers. It covers the practical analysis of both new and existing systems, with full details of industrial applications and case studies.

Pinch Analysis and Process Integration: User Guide to Process Integration for the Efficient Use of Energy, Third Edition begins with an introduction to the main concepts of pinch analysis, the calculation of energy targets for a given process, the pinch temperature and the golden rules of pinch-based design to meet energy targets. This book shows how to extract the stream data necessary for a pinch analysis and describes the targeting process in depth. Other essential details include the design of heat exchanger networks, hot and cold utility systems, CHP (combined heat and power), refrigeration and optimization of system operating conditions. Many tips and techniques for practical application are covered, supported by several detailed case studies and other examples covering a wide range of industries, including buildings and other non-process situations.

Key Features

New to this edition:

  • Carbon footprint, including aspects beyond process energy
  • Total site analysis
  • Water pinch and hydrogen pinch
  • New case studies
  • Software developments and mathematical optimization methods

Readership

Chemical and process engineers; graduate students; students undertaking capstone projects in process design. Key user groups include bulk/batch chemicals, oil/gas, food/drink/consumer products, buildings design and combined heat and power applications

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Key concepts of pinch analysis
3. Data extraction and energy targeting
4. Heat exchanger network design
5. Utilities, heat and power systems
6. Process change and evolution
7. Batch and time-dependent processes
8. Applying the technology in practice
9. Carbon Footprint
10. Hydrogen Pinch
11. Water Pinch
12. Case studies
13. Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780081025369
eBook ISBN:
9780081025376

About the Author

Ian Kemp

Ian Kemp, CEng FIChemE is a Senior Scientific Investigator at GlaxoSmithKline, UK. He has 30 years’ experience in process integration (pinch analysis), including consultancy, R&D, and technical writing. AHe recieved the IChemE Junior Moulton Medal in 1989 for his paper on Batch Process Integration. Hi specialties include solids processing, spray drying, general drying and granulation, energy reduction, sustainability and pinch analysis.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Scientific Investigator at GlaxoSmithKline, UK

Jeng Shiun Lim

Dr. Jeng Shuin Lim is a researcher of Process Systems Engineering Center (PROSPECT), one of the leading Centers of Excellence in UTM. He is currently a research team member for the project of Development of Low Carbon Society Scenarios for Asian Regions, an international joint research program between Japan and Malaysia. He was the recipient for Vice Chancellor Award of UTM in 2008. His area of specialization includes energy management, resource conservation via systematic techniques (pinch analysis and mathematical modelling and optimisation), synthesis of sustainable biomass resources, as well as energy planning for greenhouse gas emission reduction. Dr Lim is well published for a young researcher (more than 15 articles in international refereed journals). He is also engaged in reviewing scientific articles for international refereed journals and international conferences.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer at the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Tecknologi Malaysia

