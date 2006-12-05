Pinch Analysis and Process Integration - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750682602, 9780080468266

Pinch Analysis and Process Integration

2nd Edition

A User Guide on Process Integration for the Efficient Use of Energy

Authors: Ian Kemp
eBook ISBN: 9780080468266
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750682602
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th December 2006
Page Count: 416
Description

Pinch analysis and related techniques are the key to design of inherently energy-efficient plants. This book shows engineers how to understand and optimize energy use in their processes, whether large or small. Energy savings go straight to the bottom line as increased profit, as well as reducing emissions.

This is the key guide to process integration for both experienced and newly qualified engineers, as well as academics and students. It begins with an introduction to the main concepts of pinch analysis, the calculation of energy targets for a given process, the pinch temperature and the golden rules of pinch-based design to meet energy targets.

The book shows how to extract the stream data necessary for a pinch analysis and describes the targeting process in depth. Other essential details include the design of heat exchanger networks, hot and cold utility systems, CHP (combined heat and power), refrigeration and optimization of system operating conditions. Many tips and techniques for practical application are covered, supported by several detailed case studies and other examples covering a wide range of industries, including buildings and other non-process situations.

Key Features

  • The only dedicated pinch analysis and process integration guide, fully revised and expanded supported by free downloadable energy targeting software
  • The perfect guide and reference for chemical process, food and biochemical engineers, plant engineers and professionals concerned with energy optimisation, including building designers
  • Covers the practical analysis of both new and existing systems, with ful details of industrial applications and case studies

Readership

Chemical and process engineers; senior undergraduate and graduate students; students undertaking capstone projects in process design. Key user groups include bulk/batch chemicals, oil/gas, food/drink/consumer products, buildings design and combined heat and power applications

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

  • Publisher Summary
  • 1.1 What is pinch analysis?
  • 1.2 History and industrial experience
  • 1.3 Why does pinch analysis work?
  • 1.4 The concept of process synthesis
  • 1.5 The role of thermodynamics in process design
  • 1.6 Learning and applying the techniques

Chapter 2: Key concepts of pinch analysis

  • Publisher Summary
  • 2.1 Heat recovery and heat exchange
  • 2.2 The pinch and its significance
  • 2.3 Heat exchanger network design
  • 2.4 Choosing ΔTmin: supertargeting
  • 2.5 Methodology of pinch analysis
  • Exercise

Chapter 3: Data extraction and energy targeting

  • Publisher Summary
  • 3.1 Data extraction
  • 3.1.1 Heat and mass balance
  • 3.2 Case study: organics distillation plant
  • 3.3 Energy targeting
  • 3.4 Multiple utilities
  • 3.5 More advanced energy targeting
  • 3.6 Targeting heat exchange units, area and shells
  • 3.7 Supertargeting: cost targeting for optimal ΔTmin
  • 3.8 Targeting for organics distillation plant case study
  • 3.9 Appendix: Algorithms for Problem Table and composite curves
  • Exercises

Chapter 4: Heat exchanger network design

  • Publisher Summary
  • 4.1 Introduction
  • 4.2 Heat exchange equipment
  • 4.3 Stream splitting and cyclic matching
  • 4.4 Network relaxation
  • 4.5 More complex designs
  • 4.6 Multiple pinches and near-pinches
  • 4.7 Retrofit design
  • 4.8 Operability; multiple base case design
  • 4.9 Network design for organics distillation case study
  • 4.10 Conclusions
  • Exercises

Chapter 5: Utilities, heat and power systems

  • Publisher Summary
  • 5.1 Concepts
  • 5.2 CHP systems
  • 5.3 Heat pumps and refrigeration systems
  • 5.4 Total site analysis
  • 5.5 Worked example: organics distillation unit
  • 5.6 Case studies and examples
  • Exercises

Chapter 6: Process change and evolution

  • Publisher Summary
  • 6.1 Concepts
  • 6.2 General principles
  • 6.3 Reactor systems
  • 6.4 Distillation columns
  • 6.5 Other separation systems
  • 6.6 Application to the organics distillation process case study
  • 6.7 Summary and conclusions
  • Exercises

Chapter 7: Batch and time-dependent processes

  • Publisher Summary
  • 7.1 Introduction
  • 7.2 Concepts
  • 7.3 Types of streams in batch processes
  • 7.4 Time intervals
  • 7.5 Calculating energy targets
  • 7.6 Heat exchanger network design
  • 7.7 Rescheduling
  • 7.8 Debottlenecking
  • 7.9 Other time-dependent applications 7.9.1. Start-up and shutdown
  • 7.10 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Applying the technology in practice

  • Publisher Summary
  • 8.1 Introduction
  • 8.2 How to do a pinch study
  • 8.3 Heat and mass balance
  • 8.4 Stream data extraction
  • 8.5 Targeting and network design
  • 8.6 Targeting software
  • 8.7 Industrial experience
  • Exercises

Chapter 9: Case studies

  • Publisher Summary
  • 9.1 Introduction
  • 9.2 Crude preheat train
  • 9.3 Aromatics plant
  • 9.4 Evaporator/dryer plant
  • 9.5 Organic chemicals manufacturing site
  • 9.6 Hospital site
  • 9.7 Conclusions
  • Exercises

Chapter 10: Conclusions

  • Publisher Summary

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080468266
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750682602

About the Author

Ian Kemp

Affiliations and Expertise

Previously of Aspen Technology

