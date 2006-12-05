Pinch Analysis and Process Integration

Pinch analysis and related techniques are the key to design of inherently energy-efficient plants. This book shows engineers how to understand and optimize energy use in their processes, whether large or small. Energy savings go straight to the bottom line as increased profit, as well as reducing emissions.

This is the key guide to process integration for both experienced and newly qualified engineers, as well as academics and students. It begins with an introduction to the main concepts of pinch analysis, the calculation of energy targets for a given process, the pinch temperature and the golden rules of pinch-based design to meet energy targets.

The book shows how to extract the stream data necessary for a pinch analysis and describes the targeting process in depth. Other essential details include the design of heat exchanger networks, hot and cold utility systems, CHP (combined heat and power), refrigeration and optimization of system operating conditions. Many tips and techniques for practical application are covered, supported by several detailed case studies and other examples covering a wide range of industries, including buildings and other non-process situations.