Pinch Analysis and Process Integration

Pinch Analysis for Energy and Carbon Footprint Reduction: User Guide to Process Integration for the Efficient Use of Energy, Third Edition, begins with an introduction to the main concepts of pinch analysis, the calculation of energy targets for a given process, pinch temperature, and the golden rules of pinch-based design to meet energy targets. The book shows how to extract the stream data necessary for a pinch analysis and describes the targeting process in-depth. Other essential details include the design of heat exchanger networks, hot and cold utility systems, CHP (combined heat and power), refrigeration, and the optimization of system operating conditions.

Many tips and techniques for practical applications are covered, along with several detailed case studies and other examples from a wide range of industries, including buildings and other non-process situations.