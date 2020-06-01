Pinch Analysis and Process Integration
3rd Edition
User Guide to Process Integration for the Efficient Use of Energy
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Pinch Analysis for Energy and Carbon Footprint Reduction: User Guide to Process Integration for the Efficient Use of Energy, Third Edition, begins with an introduction to the main concepts of pinch analysis, the calculation of energy targets for a given process, pinch temperature, and the golden rules of pinch-based design to meet energy targets. The book shows how to extract the stream data necessary for a pinch analysis and describes the targeting process in-depth. Other essential details include the design of heat exchanger networks, hot and cold utility systems, CHP (combined heat and power), refrigeration, and the optimization of system operating conditions.
Many tips and techniques for practical applications are covered, along with several detailed case studies and other examples from a wide range of industries, including buildings and other non-process situations.
Key Features
- Covers carbon footprint, including aspects beyond process energy
- Includes sections on water pinch and hydrogen pinch
- Presents relevant case studies to supplement the information
- Provides software developments and mathematical optimization methods
Readership
Chemical and process engineers; graduate students; students undertaking capstone projects in process design. Key user groups include bulk/batch chemicals, oil/gas, food/drink/consumer products, buildings design and combined heat and power applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Key concepts of pinch analysis
3. Data extraction and energy targeting
4. Heat exchanger network design
5. Utilities, heat and power systems
6. Process change and evolution
7. Batch and time-dependent processes
8. Applying the technology in practice
9. Carbon Footprint
10. Hydrogen Pinch
11. Water Pinch
12. Case studies
13. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025369
About the Author
Ian Kemp
Ian Kemp, CEng FIChemE is a Senior Scientific Investigator at GlaxoSmithKline, UK. He has 30 years’ experience in process integration (pinch analysis), including consultancy, R&D, and technical writing. AHe recieved the IChemE Junior Moulton Medal in 1989 for his paper on Batch Process Integration. Hi specialties include solids processing, spray drying, general drying and granulation, energy reduction, sustainability and pinch analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientific Investigator at GlaxoSmithKline, UK
Jeng Shiun Lim
Dr. Jeng Shuin Lim is a researcher of Process Systems Engineering Center (PROSPECT), one of the leading Centers of Excellence in UTM. He is currently a research team member for the project of Development of Low Carbon Society Scenarios for Asian Regions, an international joint research program between Japan and Malaysia. He was the recipient for Vice Chancellor Award of UTM in 2008. His area of specialization includes energy management, resource conservation via systematic techniques (pinch analysis and mathematical modelling and optimisation), synthesis of sustainable biomass resources, as well as energy planning for greenhouse gas emission reduction. Dr Lim is well published for a young researcher (more than 15 articles in international refereed journals). He is also engaged in reviewing scientific articles for international refereed journals and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in the Faculty of Chemical Engineering, Universiti Tecknologi Malaysia