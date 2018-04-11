Pincer Compounds
1st Edition
Chemistry and Applications
Pincer Compounds: Chemistry and Applications offers valuable state-of-the-art coverage highlighting highly active areas of research—from mechanistic work to synthesis and characterization. The book focuses on small molecule activation chemistry (particularly H2 and hydrogenation), earth abundant metals (such as Fe), actinides, carbene-pincers, chiral catalysis, and alternative solvent usage. The book covers the current state of the field, featuring chapters from renowned contributors, covering four continents and ranging from still-active pioneers to new names emerging as creative strong contributors to this fascinating and promising area.
Over a decade since the publication of Morales-Morales and Jensen’s The Chemistry of Pincer Compounds (Elsevier 2007), research in this unique area has flourished, finding a plethora of applications in almost every single branch of chemistry—from their traditional application as very robust and active catalysts all the way to potential biological and pharmaceutical applications.
- Describes the chemistry and applications of this important class of organometallic and coordination compounds
- Includes contributions from global leaders in the field, featuring pioneers in the area as well as emerging experts conducting exciting research on pincer complexes
- Highlights areas of promising and active research, including small molecule activation, earth abundant metals, and actinide chemistry
Researchers in metal-mediated organic synthesis, homogeneous catalysis, and organometallics. Students in organometallic chemistry
Table of Contents
1. Chiral Pincer Complexes for Asymmetric Reactions
Jun-ichi Ito and Hisao Nishiyama
2. Well-defined Iron and Manganese Pincer Catalysts
Nikolaus Gorgas and Karl Kirchner
3. The Pincer Complexes of Group 13-15 Elements: Recent Developments
Libor Dostal and Roman Jambor
4. Reduction of CO2 Mediated or Catalyzed by Pincer Complexes
Nathan A. Eberhardt and Hairong Guan
5. Mechanistic Insights and Computational Prediction of Base Metal Pincer Complexes for Catalytic Hydrogenation and Dehydrogenation Reactions
Xinzheng Yang and Xiangyang Chen
6. Hydrogenation and Dehydrogenation Reactions Catalyzed by Iron Pincer Compounds
Wesley H. Bernskoetter and Nilay Hazari
7. Actinide Pincer Chemistry: A New Frontier
Connor S. MacNeil, Tara K.K. Dickie and Paul G. Hayes
8. Complexes of NHC-Based CEC Pincer Ligands: Structural Diversity and Applications
Caroline M. Storey, Hans P. Cook and Adrian B. Chaplin
9. Transition Metal Pincer Complexes With Chiral Imidazoline Donor(s): Synthesis and Asymmetric Catalysis
Jun-Fang Gong, Xinju Zhu and Mao-Ping Song
10. Chiral NCN Pincer-Type Catalysts Having Bis(imidazoline)s
Kengo Hyodo and Shuichi Nakamura
11. Transition Metal Pincer Complexes with a Central sp3-Hybridized Carbon Atom
Ola F. Wendt
12. CCC-NHC Pincer Complexes: Synthesis, Applications, and Catalysis
Jason A. Denny, Georgette M. Lang and T. Keith Hollis
13. Metal Pincer Catalysts in Aqueous Media: Approaches With Water as Solvent, Reagent, and Molecular Hydrogen Storage
Jong-Hoo Choi, Hugo Valdes, Dennis Pingen and Martin H.G. Prechtl
14. Pincers Based on Dicarboxamide and Dithiocarboxamide Functional Groups
Pramod Kumar, Sandeep Kaur, Rajeev Gupta and Kristin Bowman-James
15. Pincer Complexes of Iron and Their Application in Catalysis
Anu Saini and Michael Findlater
16. Osmium Complexes With POP Pincer Ligands
Miguel A. Esteruelas and Montserrat Olivan
17. Pincer Carbenoid Complexes With Late Transition Metals: Synthesis, Electronic Structure, and Reactivity
Peng Cui and Vlad M. Iluc
18. Pincer Iridium and Ruthenium Complexes for Alkane Dehydrogenation
Huaquan Fang, Guixia Liu and Zheng Huang
19. Silicon-Based Pincers: Trans Influence and Functionality
Eduardo Sola
20. Transition Metal Complexes With Anionic Sulfur-Based Pincer Ligands
Ivan Castillo
21. Metalation and Transmetalation Chemistry of Pyridine- and Aryl-Linked Bis-NHC Pincer Ligands
Matthew Asay
22. Unsymmetrical Pincer Palladacycles Synthesis and Reactivity
Gavin Roffe, Sarote Boonseng, Hazel Cox and John Spencer
23. Benzene-Derived Organometallic Pincer Compounds Bearing Six-Membered Metallacycles and Up
Lucero Gonzalez-Sebastia´ n, Daniel Canseco-Gonzalez and David Morales-Morales
24. Chemistry of Mn and Co Pincer Compounds
Naveen V. Kulkarni and William D. Jones
25. Selective Deuteration of Organic Compounds Catalyzed by Ruthenium Pincer Complexes
Basujit Chatterjee and Gunanathan Chidambaram
26. σ-Organometallic Chemistry With 2,6-Bis(imino)pyridine Ligands: New Pathways to Innovative Pincer Architectures
Juan Campora, Antonio Rodrıguez-Delgado and Pilar Palma
27. Use of Pincer Compounds as Metal- Based Receptors for Chemosensing of Relevant Analytes
Alejandro Dorazco-Gonzalez
28. Advances in the Design and Application of Redox-Active and Reactive Pincer Ligands for Substrate Activation and Homogeneous Catalysis
Jarl Ivar van der Vlugt
29. The Chemistry of Bisphosphomide and 1,2-Phenylenediamine Based PBP Pincer Transition Metal Complexes and Catalytic Applications
Maravanji S. Balakrishna and Latchupatula Radhakrishna
30. Ligand-Introduction Synthesis of NCN-Pincer Complexes and their Chemical Properties
Yasuhiro Uozumi and Go Hamasaka
31. Pincer Complexes of Gold: An Overview of Synthesis, Reactivity, Photoluminescence, and Biological Applications
Benoıt Bertrand, Manfred Bochmann, Julio Fernandez-Cestau, and Luca Rocchigiani
32. Semirigid Pincer-Like SiPSi Ligands: Classical Versus Nonclassical Coordination Modes at Ru, Rh, Ir, and Pt
Julio Zamora-Moreno and Virginia Montiel-Palma
33. Conclusions and Personal Comment
Gerard van Koten
- No. of pages:
- 754
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 11th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129326
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129319
David Morales-Morales
David Morales-Morales carried out his B.Sc. (1992) and M.Sc. (1995) studies at the School of Chemistry of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM). In 1995 he was awarded a scholarship by the Mexican Government to carry out Doctoral studies at the University of Essex (UK) under the supervision of Prof. Jonathan R. Dilworth. In 1997, he moved to the “Inorganic Chemistry Laboratory” at the Oxford University (UK), getting his Doctorate in 1998. In the same year Prof. Morales-Morales was offered a posdoctoral position by Prof. Craig. M. Jensen in the Department of Chemistry of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, USA, where he carried out research relevant to the development of a new generation of PCP pincer complex and their use in C-H activation and C-C bond formation.A beneficiary of the National Program for Repatriation of the National Science and Technology Council (CONACyT-México), Prof. Morales-Morales has worked since May 2001 as a researcher at the Instituto de Química-UNAM. His research interests include the chemistry of pincer compounds; the synthesis of phosphorus and sulphur-based compounds and its use as ligands with transition metals; metal-mediated organic synthesis; and mechanistic studies. Prof. Morales-Morales has published more than 60 papers and a chapter in the book “Modern Coordination Chemistry”, edited by the Royal Society of Chemistry (2002). More recently he has served as editor of the book “The Chemistry of Pincer Compounds” (Elsevier) and he has co-authored a textbook on Organometallic Chemistry, published in Spanish by UNAM. He belongs to chemistry societies in Mexico and the United States. Prof. Morales-Morales has been a visiting professor at the Instituto de Materiales de Aragón-CSIC (Zaragoza, Spain), The Anorganisch-Chemisches Institut der WWU Münster in Germany, and the Metal Mediated Synthesis - Debye Institute at the University of Utretch (Netherlands).
Instituto de Quimica, Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico