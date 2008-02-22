Pile Design and Construction Rules of Thumb
1st Edition
Description
All objects and structures transfer their load either directly or indirectly to the earth. The capacity of the earth to support such loads depends on the strength and stability of the supporting soil or rock materials. Pile foundations are the part of a structure used to carry and transfer the load of the structure to the bearing ground located at some depth below ground surface. There are many texts on pile foundations. Generally, these books are complicated and difficult to understand. Easy to use and understand, this book covers virtually every subject concerning pile design, featuring techniques that do not appear in other books on the subject. The book contains design methods with real life examples on pin piles, bater piles, concrete piles, steel piles, timber piles, auger cast piles, underpinning design, seismic pile design, negative skin friction and design of Bitumen coated piles for negative skin friction and many other subjects. The book is packed with design examples, case studies and after construction scenarios are presented for the reader's benefits. This book enables the reader to come away with a complete and comprehensive understanding of the issues related to the design, installation and construction of piles.
Key Features
- Handy guide for engineers perparing for professional engineer (PE) exam.
- Numerous design examples for sandy soils, clay soils, and seismic loadings
- Methodologies and case studies for different pile types
Readership
Primary: Structural Design/Construction, Structural Engineering, Architectural/Architectural, Earthquake Engineers and Geotechnical Engineers
Secondary Market: Engineers who are studying for the PE examination, architects, construction managers, geologists, graduate and undergraduate students and college professors.
Table of Contents
PART 1: Shallow Foundations Chapter 1 Shallow Foundation Design Chapter 2 Consolidation Settlement Chapter 3 Settlement in Sandy Soils Chapter 4 Shallow Foundations in Rock Chapter 5 Mat Foundation Design PART 2: Deep Foundations: Chapter 6 Pile Foundation Design: Chapter 7 Design of Pile Groups Chapter 8 Pile Foundation Settlement Chapter 9 Negative Skin Friction Analysis Chapter 10 Seismic Analysis PART 3: Earth Retaining Structures: Chapter 11 Lateral Earth Pressure Computations Chapter 12 Gravity Walls Chapter 13 Gabion Walls Chapter 14 Cantilever Retaining Walls Chapter 15 Secant and Tangent Pile Walls Chapter 16 Soil Nails Chapter 17 Reinforced Earth Retaining Walls Chapter 18 Sheetpile Walls PART 4: Geotechnical Engineering Strategies: Chapter 19 Earth Stabilization Chapter 20 Excavation Support Design Chapter 21 Economic Considerations APPENDIX: Appendix A: Design Tables
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- Published:
- 22nd February 2008
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559162
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750687638
About the Author
Ruwan Rajapakse
Ruwan Rajapakse is presently a project manager for STV Incorporated, one of the most prominent design firms in New York City. He has extensive experience in design and construction of piles and other geotechnical engineering work. He is a licensed professional engineer (PE) in New York and New Jersey and a certified construction manager (CCM). He is currently an adjunct professor at New Jersey Institute of Technology conducting the graduate level geotechnical engineering course. He is the author of four books including Geotechnical Engineering Calculations and Rule of Thumb and Pile Design and Construction Rules of Thumb by Butterworth-Heinemann.
Affiliations and Expertise
Practicing Civil Engineer and Construction Manager, New York, NY, USA and New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA
Ruwan Rajapakse
Ruwan Rajapakse is presently a project manager for STV Incorporated, one of the most prominent design firms in New York City. He has extensive experience in design and construction of piles and other geotechnical engineering work. He is a licensed professional engineer (PE) in New York and New Jersey and a certified construction manager (CCM). He is currently an adjunct professor at New Jersey Institute of Technology conducting the graduate level geotechnical engineering course. He is the author of four books including Geotechnical Engineering Calculations and Rule of Thumb and Pile Design and Construction Rules of Thumb by Butterworth-Heinemann.
Affiliations and Expertise
Practicing Civil Engineer and Construction Manager, New York, NY, USA and New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ, USA