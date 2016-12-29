Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation - Text and Workbook Package
6th Edition
Authors: J Cairo
Paperback ISBN: 9780323475945
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th December 2016
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 29th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323475945
About the Author
J Cairo
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science, Physiology, and Anesthesiology Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.