Pigment—Protein Complexes in Plastids
1st Edition
Synthesis and Assembly
Description
Pigment-Protein Complexes in Plastids: Synthesis and Assembly covers the different aspects of biosynthesis, assembly, and function of pigment-protein complexes.
This book focuses on the molecular biology and physiological relevance of chlorophyll-protein complexes. The regulation and biosynthesis of chlorophyll proteins that involve a coordinated expression of nuclear and plastid genes and require communication among the cell organelles to respond properly to changing light and temperature conditions are also deliberated.
This publication is intended for researchers in the fields of plant molecular biology, genetics, plant physiology and biochemistry, and cell biology, as well as students and teachers in agriculture, horticulture, biology, and biochemistry interested in pigment-protein complexes.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 The Chloroplast as Site of Chlorophyll Formation and Photosynthesis: A Short History
I. Introduction
II. The Chloroplast as an Organelle
III. The Chloroplast as Site for Photosynthetic Pigments
IV. The Chloroplast as Site for Photosynthesis
V. Concluding Remarks
References
2 Plastid Ultrastructure and Development
I. Introduction
II. Common Plastid Features
III. Plastid Types and Development
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
3 Light and Temperature Regulation of Chloroplast Development
I. Introduction
II. Chloroplast Pigments
III. Pigment-Protein Complexes
IV. Light-Regulated Development
V. Light Effects on Transcription and Translation
VI. Case Study: Regulation of LHCPII
VII. Temperature Effects on Chloroplast Development
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
4 Biosynthesis of the Chlorophyll Chromophore of Pigmented Thylakoid Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Early Stages of Chlorophyll Synthesis: The Pathway to Protoporphyrin IX
III. Later Stages of Chlorophyll Synthesis: The Magnesium Branch
References
5 Protochlorophyllide Reductase: A Key Enzyme in the Greening Process
I. Introduction
II. Light Regulation of Protochlorophyllide Reductase
III. Pigment-Enzyme Complex
IV. Enzyme Activity of Protochlorophyllide Reductase
V. Cloning of Protochlorophyllide Reductase Genes and Primary Structure of Enzyme Protein
VI. Active Site and Membrane Association of Protochlorophyllide Reductase
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
6 Esterification of Chlorophyllide and Its Implication for Thylakoid Development
I. Introduction
II. Detection and Characterization of Chlorophyll Synthetase Activity
III. Hydrogenation of Geranylgeranyl Derivatives
IV. Translation of Plastid-Encoded Chlorophyll a Apoproteins and Chlorophyll Synthetase Reaction
V. Influence of Metal Chelators and 5-Aminolevulinate on Chlorophyll Synthetase of Developing Plastids
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
7 Chloroplast Lipids and the Assembly of Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Plastici Lipids and Localization of Biosynthesis
III. Heterogeneity of Lipids in Inner Plastid Membranes
IV. Specific Interactions Between Thylakoid Lipids and Chlorophyll Protein Complexes in Photosystem II
V. Assembly of Prolamellar Body Membranes
References
8 Regulation, Synthesis, and Integration of Chloroplast- and Nuclear-Encoded Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Chloroplast-Encoded Chlorophyll Apoproteins
III. Nuclear-Encoded Chlorophyll-Binding Proteins
IV. Coordination of Nuclear and Plastid Gene Expression
V. Concluding Remarks
References
9 Import and Routing of Chloroplast Proteins
I. Introduction
II. Chloroplast Targeting Signals
III. Chloroplast Envelope Translocation
IV. Intraorganelle Routing
References
10 Assembly and Reconstitution of Chlorophyll a/b-Containing Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Chlorophyll a/b-Containing Complexes and Apoproteins
III. Assembly of Light Harvesting Complex II
IV. Reconstitutions
V. Concluding Remarks
References
11 Photosynthetic Activities During Early Assembly of Thylakoid Membranes
I. Introduction
II. Time Course of Development of Photosynthetic Activities After Single Turnover of Protochlorophyllide Reductase
III. Spectral Changes of Chlorophyll(ide) in Relation to Formation of Photosystems
IV. Synthesis of Chlorophyll a-Binding Polypeptides Induced by Short Illumination
V. Concluding Remarks
References
12 Structure, Function, and Assembly of Photosystem I
I. Introduction
II. Structural and Functional Characterization of Photosystem I
III. Assembly of Photosystem I
IV. Concluding Remarks
References
13 Function and Organization of Photosystem II
I. Introduction
II. Function of Photosystem II
III. Structural Organization of Photosystem II
IV. Photoinhibition and Turnover of Photosystem II Components
V. Dynamic Changes and Photosystem II Heterogeneity
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
14 Carotenoids in Chloroplast Pigment-Protein Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Distribution of Carotenoids
III. Location of Carotenoids in Pigment-Protein Complexes
IV. Functions of Carotenoids in Pigment-Protein Complexes
V. Biosynthesis of Carotenoids
VI. Carotenoid Biosynthesis as Part of Chloroplast Development
VII. Concluding Remarks
Appendix
References
15 Molecular Biology of Chromoplast Development
I. Introduction
II. Chromoplasts: Ultrastructure, Chemistry, and Function
III. Genes Affecting Chromoplasts
IV. Chromoplast DNA
V. Chromoplast Proteins
VI. Chromoplasts and Leucoplasts: Importance of Not Being Green
VII. Conclusions and Prospects
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 26th February 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272115