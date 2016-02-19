@qu:Linda Sage provides a thoroughly researched historigraphical account of the phytochrome research during the past 80 years....The author writes in a clear style....The result is a book that can be followed easily by nonspecialists. @source:--NATURE @note:(long Version of the Quote) @qu:Provides a fascinating account of the vast amount of phytochrome research that has been conducted during the past eight decades. It is the product of extensive work by Linda Sage, who analyzed scientific literature and personal records and conducted numerous interviews....Part 1 is a well-balanced blend of research data and personal information that provides the reader with the facts as well as an appreciation for the ingenuity and insights of many of the key investigators....Part 2 provides a wealth of information obtained from various fronts....Part 2 does as superb job of bringing together contemporary information on the latest advances with molecular genetics, biochemistry, and biophysics to dissect the complex physiology of phytochrom action. In addition to being a valuable resource for both the novice and the seasoned photobiology researcher, Pigment of the Imagination should be enjoyed by everyone interested in plant physiology or the history of science, whether teacher or researcher. I look forward to the sequel, in which we will find out how researchers finally arrive at a comprehensive understanding of the mode of action of the pigment that has captured the imagination of so many. @source:--SCIENCE @note:(Short Version of the Quote Above) @qu:Pigment of the Imagination provides a fascinating account of the vast amount of phytochrome research that has been conducted during the past eight decades. In addition to being a valuable resource for both the novice and the seasoned photobiology researcher, Pigment of the Imagination should be enjoyed by everyone interested in plant physiology or the history of science, whether teacher or researcher. @source:--SCIENCE