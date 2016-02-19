Pigment of the Imagination
1st Edition
A History of Phytochrome Research
Description
Pigment of the Imagination chronicles the story of phytochrome, the bright-blue photoreversible pigment through which plants constantly monitor the quality and presence of light. The book begins with work that led to the discovery of phytochrome and ends with the latest findings in gene regulation and expression. The phytochrome story provides a paradigm for the process of scientific discovery. This book should thus be of interest to scientists who work on phytochrome and related subjects in plant science, as well as to all scientists and science historians interested in how a scientific research field begins, develops, and matures.
Key Features
Documents the science and history of phytochrome research over an 80 year span Combines information from scientific literature, archival documents, and in-person inteviews Describes in scholarly and readable style an elegant example of biological discovery Accessible to researchers and students in all areas of science and history of science
Readership
Reseachers and students in plant science (including plant physiology, biochemistry, and molecular biology), photobiology, and horticulture. Also of interest to science historians and science journalists.
Table of Contents
Daylength and Flowering. The 1930s. Spectral Studies. Action Spectra for Floral Induction. Action Spectra for Elongation Growth. Photoreversible Pigment The 1950s. High-Energy Responses. Detection. Partial Purification. Properties of Phytochrome. In Vivo Spectrophotometric Studies. Seed Germination and Flowering. Photoperiodic Timing. Mougeotia. Mode of Action. The Hartmann Model. Large Phytochrome. Gene Regulation Hypothesis. Dark Transformations. Localization. Properties of Large Phytochrome. Membrane Hypothesis. High-Irradiance Responses. Very Low Fluence Response: A Dimer Model. Shade Avoidance. The Chromophore. Native Phytochrome. Native Pr and Pfr. Sequestered Phytochrome. Multiple Phytochromes. Gene Regulation. Autoregulation. Phytochrome and Flowering. Epilogue: Weed Control. Colored Mulch. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 562
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 7th April 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138543
About the Author
Linda Sage
Reviews
@qu:Linda Sage provides a thoroughly researched historigraphical account of the phytochrome research during the past 80 years....The author writes in a clear style....The result is a book that can be followed easily by nonspecialists. @source:--NATURE @note:(long Version of the Quote) @qu:Provides a fascinating account of the vast amount of phytochrome research that has been conducted during the past eight decades. It is the product of extensive work by Linda Sage, who analyzed scientific literature and personal records and conducted numerous interviews....Part 1 is a well-balanced blend of research data and personal information that provides the reader with the facts as well as an appreciation for the ingenuity and insights of many of the key investigators....Part 2 provides a wealth of information obtained from various fronts....Part 2 does as superb job of bringing together contemporary information on the latest advances with molecular genetics, biochemistry, and biophysics to dissect the complex physiology of phytochrom action. In addition to being a valuable resource for both the novice and the seasoned photobiology researcher, Pigment of the Imagination should be enjoyed by everyone interested in plant physiology or the history of science, whether teacher or researcher. I look forward to the sequel, in which we will find out how researchers finally arrive at a comprehensive understanding of the mode of action of the pigment that has captured the imagination of so many. @source:--SCIENCE @note:(Short Version of the Quote Above) @qu:Pigment of the Imagination provides a fascinating account of the vast amount of phytochrome research that has been conducted during the past eight decades. In addition to being a valuable resource for both the novice and the seasoned photobiology researcher, Pigment of the Imagination should be enjoyed by everyone interested in plant physiology or the history of science, whether teacher or researcher. @source:--SCIENCE