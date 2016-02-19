Pig Production in Australia is a comprehensive book that presents the aspects and advances on Australian pig production.

The text contains chapters on a very wide variety of topics relevant to the pig production industry. There are sections on production aspects of the industry such as genetics, reproduction, marketing, education and training and financial management. There is a comprehensive section on health and disease aspects. Other sections relevant to consumers such as the nutritional value and quality of pig meat and those factors which influence them are detailed. There is also coverage of important issues such as housing, waste disposal, the use of agricultural and veterinary chemicals, and animal welfare.

The book will be invaluable to pig producers, academics and researchers, and extension workers.