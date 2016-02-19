Pig Production in Australia
2nd Edition
Description
Pig Production in Australia is a comprehensive book that presents the aspects and advances on Australian pig production.
The text contains chapters on a very wide variety of topics relevant to the pig production industry. There are sections on production aspects of the industry such as genetics, reproduction, marketing, education and training and financial management. There is a comprehensive section on health and disease aspects. Other sections relevant to consumers such as the nutritional value and quality of pig meat and those factors which influence them are detailed. There is also coverage of important issues such as housing, waste disposal, the use of agricultural and veterinary chemicals, and animal welfare.
The book will be invaluable to pig producers, academics and researchers, and extension workers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
List of Contributors
Part One Introduction
1 The Pig and the Australian Pig Industry
2 Recipe for a Profitable Pig Enterprise
3 Industry Structure and Trends
Part Two Product Quality
4 Carcass and Meat Quality
5 The Nutritional Value of Australian Fresh Pork
Part Three Breeding and Genetics
6 Principles of Genetic Improvement by Selection
7 Organization of Breeding Programs
8 Assessing Breeding Value
Part Four Feeding and Nutrition
9 Dietary Energy
10 Protein and Amino Acids in Feeds
11 Minerals and Vitamins
12 Water: Quality and Needs
13 Diet Formulation
14 Feeding Breeding Stock
15 Feeding Young Pigs
16 Feeding Growers and Finishers
17 Feeding Methods
18 Feed Storage, Processing and Handling
Part Five Buildings and Environment
19 Requirements of Effective Housing Systems
20 Control of the Climatic Environment
21 Building Materials for Intensive Piggeries
22 Fittings and Equipment
23 Methods of Collection of Effluent
24 Effluent Disposal
Part Six Health and Disease
25 Planning for a Healthy Herd
26 Post Natal Disorders of Sows
27 Diseases of Weaned Pigs
28 Skin Diseases
29 Lameness
30 Respiratory Diseases
31 Diseases of the Intestines
32 Internal Parasites
33 Leptospirosis
34 Porcine Parvovirus Infection
35 Poisoning of Pigs
36 Foreign Animal Diseases which Threaten the Australian Pig Industry
37 Understanding Meat Inspection Reports
38 Residues in Pigmeat
Part Seven Management
39 Animal Welfare
40 Stocksense
41 Mating Management
42 Management of Gilts and Pregnant Sows
43 Management of the Farrowing Sow
44 Management of Sucker Pigs
Part Eight Marketing
45 Handling and Transport of Pigs for Slaughter
46 Alternative Methods of Marketing Pigs
47 Recent Initiatives in Marketing—AUS-MEAT and CALM
48 The Development of a Standard Carcass Specification
Part Nine Personnel Management and Record Keeping
49 Personnel Management and Staff Training
50 Work Routines and Production Records
51 Using Production Methods in Unit Management
52 Computer-Based Recording Schemes
53 Financial Management Records
Appendix A
Australian Model Code of Practice for the Welfare of the Pig
Appendix B
Standard Terms and Definitions for Use in the Pig Industry
Appendix C
Feed and Diet Tables
Appendix D
Piggery Building Plans
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
- Published:
- 2nd February 1990
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161761
About the Editor
Jaa Gardner
A. C. Dunkin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Melbourne, School of Agriculture and Forestry, Deer Park, Victoria, Australia