Pig Production in Australia - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780409325256, 9781483161761

Pig Production in Australia

2nd Edition

Editors: Jaa Gardner A. C. Dunkin L C Lloyd
eBook ISBN: 9781483161761
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd February 1990
Page Count: 372
Description

Pig Production in Australia is a comprehensive book that presents the aspects and advances on Australian pig production.

The text contains chapters on a very wide variety of topics relevant to the pig production industry. There are sections on production aspects of the industry such as genetics, reproduction, marketing, education and training and financial management. There is a comprehensive section on health and disease aspects. Other sections relevant to consumers such as the nutritional value and quality of pig meat and those factors which influence them are detailed. There is also coverage of important issues such as housing, waste disposal, the use of agricultural and veterinary chemicals, and animal welfare.

The book will be invaluable to pig producers, academics and researchers, and extension workers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

List of Contributors

Part One Introduction

1 The Pig and the Australian Pig Industry

2 Recipe for a Profitable Pig Enterprise

3 Industry Structure and Trends

Part Two Product Quality

4 Carcass and Meat Quality

5 The Nutritional Value of Australian Fresh Pork

Part Three Breeding and Genetics

6 Principles of Genetic Improvement by Selection

7 Organization of Breeding Programs

8 Assessing Breeding Value

Part Four Feeding and Nutrition

9 Dietary Energy

10 Protein and Amino Acids in Feeds

11 Minerals and Vitamins

12 Water: Quality and Needs

13 Diet Formulation

14 Feeding Breeding Stock

15 Feeding Young Pigs

16 Feeding Growers and Finishers

17 Feeding Methods

18 Feed Storage, Processing and Handling

Part Five Buildings and Environment

19 Requirements of Effective Housing Systems

20 Control of the Climatic Environment

21 Building Materials for Intensive Piggeries

22 Fittings and Equipment

23 Methods of Collection of Effluent

24 Effluent Disposal

Part Six Health and Disease

25 Planning for a Healthy Herd

26 Post Natal Disorders of Sows

27 Diseases of Weaned Pigs

28 Skin Diseases

29 Lameness

30 Respiratory Diseases

31 Diseases of the Intestines

32 Internal Parasites

33 Leptospirosis

34 Porcine Parvovirus Infection

35 Poisoning of Pigs

36 Foreign Animal Diseases which Threaten the Australian Pig Industry

37 Understanding Meat Inspection Reports

38 Residues in Pigmeat

Part Seven Management

39 Animal Welfare

40 Stocksense

41 Mating Management

42 Management of Gilts and Pregnant Sows

43 Management of the Farrowing Sow

44 Management of Sucker Pigs

Part Eight Marketing

45 Handling and Transport of Pigs for Slaughter

46 Alternative Methods of Marketing Pigs

47 Recent Initiatives in Marketing—AUS-MEAT and CALM

48 The Development of a Standard Carcass Specification

Part Nine Personnel Management and Record Keeping

49 Personnel Management and Staff Training

50 Work Routines and Production Records

51 Using Production Methods in Unit Management

52 Computer-Based Recording Schemes

53 Financial Management Records

Appendix A

Australian Model Code of Practice for the Welfare of the Pig

Appendix B

Standard Terms and Definitions for Use in the Pig Industry

Appendix C

Feed and Diet Tables

Appendix D

Piggery Building Plans

Index

About the Editor

Jaa Gardner

A. C. Dunkin

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Melbourne, School of Agriculture and Forestry, Deer Park, Victoria, Australia

L C Lloyd

