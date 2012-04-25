Pierson and Fairchild's Principles & Techniques of Patient Care
5th Edition
Description
Build your physical and occupational therapy patient care skills on a foundation of the proven practices found in this must-read text. In addition to clear "how-to" information on everything from positioning and draping, to patient transfer and ambulation activities, the book’s easy-to-understand rationales will give you the "why" behind these proven techniques. This fifth edition also comes with new student resources on the companion Evolve site complete with videos, case studies, skills checklists, and more.
Key Features
- Clearly written instructions and full-color illustrations on patient care techniques and procedures cover topics such as proper lifting, patient transfers, basic wound care, and assessment of vital signs.
- Insight into rationales and physiological principles explain why specific techniques and procedures are used.
- More than 700 full-color photographs vividly demonstrate proper performance of techniques and procedures used in the assessment and management of patients in the rehabilitation setting.
- Procedure boxes throughout the text offer additional tips for optimal assessment and management of patients in the rehabilitation setting.
- Self-study and problem solving activities promote decision-making and problem solving skills.
Table of Contents
1. Preparation Patient Care Activities
2. Approaches to Infection Control
3. Assessment of Vital Signs
4. Body Mechanics
5. Positioning and Draping
6. Chapter Basic Exercise: Passive and Active
7. Features and Activities of Wheeled Mobility Aids
8. Transfer Activities
9. Ambulation Aids, Patterns, and Activities
10. Special Equipment and Patient Care Environments
11. Basic Wound Care and Specialized Interventions
12. Incidents and Emergencies
13. Americans with Disabilities Act: A Review
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 25th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266406
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455707096
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775187
About the Author
Sheryl Fairchild
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Rehab/Wellness, Memorial Hermann Northeast, Humble, TX