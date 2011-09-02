PIC Microcontrollers - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080969114, 9780080969169

PIC Microcontrollers

3rd Edition

An Introduction to Microelectronics

Authors: Martin Bates
eBook ISBN: 9780080969169
Paperback ISBN: 9780080969114
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 2nd September 2011
Page Count: 456
Description

PIC Microcontrollers: An Introduction to Microelectronics, Third Edition, provides an introduction to the complex technology of microcontrollers. Starting with the standard PC, it establishes basic concepts and terminology: microprocessor systems, memory, input and output, and general digital systems ideas. It then examines the PIC microcontroller (MCU), which dominates the market for small-scale industrial applications. The analysis includes a chip that is no longer used commercially, with the minimum of advanced features: the PIC 16F84A; and the PIC 16F690, which has more features and is representative of more recent products in the PIC range. The discussions cover PIC architecture, programming techniques, PIC development systems, application design, program debugging, PIC motor applications, and microcontroller systems. Each chapter begins with an outline of contents and concludes with a set of questions for self-assessment or formal testing of students. This book was written for beginners, college or university students, or independent hobbyists.

Key Features

  • A focus on the 16F84A as the starting point for introducing the basic programming principles and architecture of the PIC, progressing to newer chips in the 16F range, in particular the 16F690, and Microchip starter kits
  • How to use the free Microchip development environment MPLAB IDE, plus Proteus VSM interactive electronic design software, to develop your own applications
  • Numerous fully-documented, working code examples downloadable from the companion website

Readership

Electronics engineers, embedded systems designers, control engineers, technicians in industry, students and hobbyists needing a more complete grounding in microcontroller principles and applications

Table of Contents

Part 1: Getting Started

Chapter 1. Computer Systems

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 1.1 Personal Computer System
  • 1.2 Word-Processor Operation
  • 1.3 Microprocessor Systems
  • 1.4 Microcontroller Applications

Chapter 2. Microcontroller Operation

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 2.1 Microcontroller Architecture
  • 2.2 Program Operations

Chapter 3. A Simple PIC Application

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 3.1 Hardware Design
  • 3.2 Program Execution
  • 3.3 Program BIN1
  • 3.4 Assembly Language

Chapter 4. PIC Program Development

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 4.1 Program Development
  • 4.2 Program Design
  • 4.3 Program Editing
  • 4.4 Program Structure
  • 4.5 Program Analysis
  • 4.6 Program Assembly
  • 4.7 Program Simulation
  • 4.8 Program Downloading
  • 4.9 Program Testing

Part 2: PIC Microcontrollers

Chapter 5. PIC Architecture

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 5.1 Block Diagram
  • 5.2 Program Execution
  • 5.3 File Register Set

Chapter 6. Programming Techniques

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 6.1 Program Timing
  • 6.2 Hardware Counter/Timer
  • 6.3 Interrupts
  • 6.4 Register Operations
  • 6.5 Special Features
  • 6.6 Assembler Directives
  • 6.7 Pseudo-Instructions
  • 6.8 Numerical Types
  • 6.9 Data Table

Chapter 7. PIC Development Systems

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 7.1 In-Circuit Programming
  • 7.2 PICkit2 Demo System
  • 7.3 PIC 16F690 Chip
  • 7.4 Test Program
  • 7.5 Analogue Input
  • 7.6 Simulation Test
  • 7.7 Hardware Test
  • 7.8 Other PIC Demo Kits
  • 7.9 In-Circuit Debugging
  • 7.10 In-Circuit Emulation

Part 3: PIC Applications

Chapter 8. Application Design

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 8.1 Design Specification
  • 8.2 Hardware Design
  • 8.3 Software Design
  • 8.4 Program Implementation

Chapter 9. Program Debugging

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 9.1 Syntax Errors
  • 9.2 Logical Errors
  • 9.3 Test Schedule
  • 9.4 Interactive Debugging
  • 9.5 Hardware Testing

Chapter 10. Hardware Prototyping

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 10.1 Hardware Design
  • 10.2 Hardware Construction
  • 10.3 Dizi84 Board Design
  • 10.4 Dizi84 Applications

Chapter 11. PIC Motor Applications

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 11.1 Motor Control
  • 11.2 Motor Application Board MOT2
  • 11.3 Motor Control Methods
  • 11.4 Test Programs for MOT2
  • 11.5 Closed Loop Speed Control
  • 11.6 Motor Control Modules

Part 4: Microcontroller Systems

Chapter 12. More PIC Microcontrollers

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 12.1 Common Features
  • 12.2 Device Selection
  • 12.3 Peripheral Interfaces
  • 12.4 Serial Ports

Chapter 13. More PIC Applications

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 13.1 TEMCON2 Temperature Controller
  • 13.2 Simplified Temperature Controllers
  • 13.3 PIC C Programming

Chapter 14. More Control Systems

  • Publisher Summary
  • Chapter Points
  • 14.1 Other Microcontrollers
  • 14.2 Microprocessor Systems
  • 14.3 Control Technologies
  • 14.4 Control System Design

Part 5: Appendices

Appendix A. Binary Numbers

  • A.1 Number Systems
  • A.2 Numerical Conversion
  • A.3 Binary Arithmetic

Appendix B. Microelectronic Devices

  • B.1 Digital Devices
  • B.2 Combinational Logic
  • B.3 Sequential Logic
  • B.4 Data Devices
  • B.5 Simple Data System
  • B.6 Four-Bit Data System

Appendix C. Digital Systems

  • C.1 Encoder and Decoder
  • C.2 Multiplexer, Demultiplexer and Buffer
  • C.3 Registers and Memory
  • C.4 Memory Address Decoding
  • C.5 Counters and Timers
  • C.6 Serial and Shift Registers
  • C.7 Arithmetic and Logic Unit
  • C.8 Processor Control
  • C.9 CPU System Operation
  • C.10 PIC16 MCU Operation

Appendix D. Dizi84 Demo Board

  • D.1 Circuit Design
  • D.2 Construction and Testing
  • D.3 Analogue Conversion
  • D.4 EEPROM Storage
  • D.5 LOCK Application

Appendix E. Dizi690 Demo Board

  • E.1 Circuit Design
  • E.2 Schematic Edit
  • E.3 Program Edit
  • E.4 Circuit Simulation
  • E.5 PCB Design
  • E.6 Package Assignment
  • E.7 Layout Edit
  • E.8 Output Files
  • E.9 PCB Fabrication

Answers to Questions

  • Chapter 1
  • Chapter 2
  • Chapter 3
  • Chapter 4
  • Chapter 5
  • Chapter 6
  • Chapter 7
  • Chapter 8
  • Chapter 9
  • Chapter 10
  • Chapter 11
  • Chapter 12
  • Chapter 13
  • Chapter 14

Links and Acknowledgements

  • Links
  • By the same author
  • Acknowledgements

Demo Files

  • BINAPPS∗
  • GENAPPS∗
  • DIZI84∗
  • MOTORS
  • ADVAPPS

Details

456
English
© Newnes 2012
Newnes
9780080969169
9780080969114

About the Author

Martin Bates

Martin Bates is one of the leading authors specializing in introductory level texts on PIC microcontrollers for the academic, professional and hobby markets, with 20 years’ experience of teaching microprocessor systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Martin Bates, Lecturer in Microelectronics (retired), Sussex Coast College, UK; formerly Course Leader, Foundation Degree Engineering (University of Brighton) and Course Manager, PIC Microcontroller Short Courses, Hastings Innovation Centre

Reviews

"For undergraduate students and entry level hobbyists, this introductory volume on programming PIC microcontrollers provides practical instruction, as well as theoretical background information, in working with modern microelectronics. Beginning with an overview of terms and concepts, the work covers topics such as microcontroller architecture, application design, program debugging, PIC motor applications, and control systems. Chapters include illustrations, code examples, exercise questions and sample applications, and access to additional online resources is provided. This third edition is updated to account for advances in microcontroller technology and references both modern chips as well as the classic PIC16F84A. Author information is not provided." --Reference and Research News, October 2012

Ratings and Reviews

