PIC Microcontrollers
3rd Edition
An Introduction to Microelectronics
Description
PIC Microcontrollers: An Introduction to Microelectronics, Third Edition, provides an introduction to the complex technology of microcontrollers. Starting with the standard PC, it establishes basic concepts and terminology: microprocessor systems, memory, input and output, and general digital systems ideas. It then examines the PIC microcontroller (MCU), which dominates the market for small-scale industrial applications. The analysis includes a chip that is no longer used commercially, with the minimum of advanced features: the PIC 16F84A; and the PIC 16F690, which has more features and is representative of more recent products in the PIC range. The discussions cover PIC architecture, programming techniques, PIC development systems, application design, program debugging, PIC motor applications, and microcontroller systems. Each chapter begins with an outline of contents and concludes with a set of questions for self-assessment or formal testing of students. This book was written for beginners, college or university students, or independent hobbyists.
Key Features
- A focus on the 16F84A as the starting point for introducing the basic programming principles and architecture of the PIC, progressing to newer chips in the 16F range, in particular the 16F690, and Microchip starter kits
- How to use the free Microchip development environment MPLAB IDE, plus Proteus VSM interactive electronic design software, to develop your own applications
- Numerous fully-documented, working code examples downloadable from the companion website
Readership
Electronics engineers, embedded systems designers, control engineers, technicians in industry, students and hobbyists needing a more complete grounding in microcontroller principles and applications
Table of Contents
Part 1: Getting Started
Chapter 1. Computer Systems
- 1.1 Personal Computer System
- 1.2 Word-Processor Operation
- 1.3 Microprocessor Systems
- 1.4 Microcontroller Applications
Chapter 2. Microcontroller Operation
- 2.1 Microcontroller Architecture
- 2.2 Program Operations
Chapter 3. A Simple PIC Application
- 3.1 Hardware Design
- 3.2 Program Execution
- 3.3 Program BIN1
- 3.4 Assembly Language
Chapter 4. PIC Program Development
- 4.1 Program Development
- 4.2 Program Design
- 4.3 Program Editing
- 4.4 Program Structure
- 4.5 Program Analysis
- 4.6 Program Assembly
- 4.7 Program Simulation
- 4.8 Program Downloading
- 4.9 Program Testing
Part 2: PIC Microcontrollers
Chapter 5. PIC Architecture
- 5.1 Block Diagram
- 5.2 Program Execution
- 5.3 File Register Set
Chapter 6. Programming Techniques
- 6.1 Program Timing
- 6.2 Hardware Counter/Timer
- 6.3 Interrupts
- 6.4 Register Operations
- 6.5 Special Features
- 6.6 Assembler Directives
- 6.7 Pseudo-Instructions
- 6.8 Numerical Types
- 6.9 Data Table
Chapter 7. PIC Development Systems
- 7.1 In-Circuit Programming
- 7.2 PICkit2 Demo System
- 7.3 PIC 16F690 Chip
- 7.4 Test Program
- 7.5 Analogue Input
- 7.6 Simulation Test
- 7.7 Hardware Test
- 7.8 Other PIC Demo Kits
- 7.9 In-Circuit Debugging
- 7.10 In-Circuit Emulation
Part 3: PIC Applications
Chapter 8. Application Design
- 8.1 Design Specification
- 8.2 Hardware Design
- 8.3 Software Design
- 8.4 Program Implementation
Chapter 9. Program Debugging
- 9.1 Syntax Errors
- 9.2 Logical Errors
- 9.3 Test Schedule
- 9.4 Interactive Debugging
- 9.5 Hardware Testing
Chapter 10. Hardware Prototyping
- 10.1 Hardware Design
- 10.2 Hardware Construction
- 10.3 Dizi84 Board Design
- 10.4 Dizi84 Applications
Chapter 11. PIC Motor Applications
- 11.1 Motor Control
- 11.2 Motor Application Board MOT2
- 11.3 Motor Control Methods
- 11.4 Test Programs for MOT2
- 11.5 Closed Loop Speed Control
- 11.6 Motor Control Modules
Part 4: Microcontroller Systems
Chapter 12. More PIC Microcontrollers
- 12.1 Common Features
- 12.2 Device Selection
- 12.3 Peripheral Interfaces
- 12.4 Serial Ports
Chapter 13. More PIC Applications
- 13.1 TEMCON2 Temperature Controller
- 13.2 Simplified Temperature Controllers
- 13.3 PIC C Programming
Chapter 14. More Control Systems
- 14.1 Other Microcontrollers
- 14.2 Microprocessor Systems
- 14.3 Control Technologies
- 14.4 Control System Design
Part 5: Appendices
Appendix A. Binary Numbers
- A.1 Number Systems
- A.2 Numerical Conversion
- A.3 Binary Arithmetic
Appendix B. Microelectronic Devices
- B.1 Digital Devices
- B.2 Combinational Logic
- B.3 Sequential Logic
- B.4 Data Devices
- B.5 Simple Data System
- B.6 Four-Bit Data System
Appendix C. Digital Systems
- C.1 Encoder and Decoder
- C.2 Multiplexer, Demultiplexer and Buffer
- C.3 Registers and Memory
- C.4 Memory Address Decoding
- C.5 Counters and Timers
- C.6 Serial and Shift Registers
- C.7 Arithmetic and Logic Unit
- C.8 Processor Control
- C.9 CPU System Operation
- C.10 PIC16 MCU Operation
Appendix D. Dizi84 Demo Board
- D.1 Circuit Design
- D.2 Construction and Testing
- D.3 Analogue Conversion
- D.4 EEPROM Storage
- D.5 LOCK Application
Appendix E. Dizi690 Demo Board
- E.1 Circuit Design
- E.2 Schematic Edit
- E.3 Program Edit
- E.4 Circuit Simulation
- E.5 PCB Design
- E.6 Package Assignment
- E.7 Layout Edit
- E.8 Output Files
- E.9 PCB Fabrication
Answers to Questions
- Chapter 1
- Chapter 2
- Chapter 3
- Chapter 4
- Chapter 5
- Chapter 6
- Chapter 7
- Chapter 8
- Chapter 9
- Chapter 10
- Chapter 11
- Chapter 12
- Chapter 13
- Chapter 14
Links and Acknowledgements
- Links
- By the same author
- Acknowledgements
Demo Files
- BINAPPS∗
- GENAPPS∗
- DIZI84∗
- MOTORS
- ADVAPPS
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2012
- Published:
- 2nd September 2011
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080969169
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080969114
About the Author
Martin Bates
Martin Bates is one of the leading authors specializing in introductory level texts on PIC microcontrollers for the academic, professional and hobby markets, with 20 years’ experience of teaching microprocessor systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Martin Bates, Lecturer in Microelectronics (retired), Sussex Coast College, UK; formerly Course Leader, Foundation Degree Engineering (University of Brighton) and Course Manager, PIC Microcontroller Short Courses, Hastings Innovation Centre
Reviews
"For undergraduate students and entry level hobbyists, this introductory volume on programming PIC microcontrollers provides practical instruction, as well as theoretical background information, in working with modern microelectronics. Beginning with an overview of terms and concepts, the work covers topics such as microcontroller architecture, application design, program debugging, PIC motor applications, and control systems. Chapters include illustrations, code examples, exercise questions and sample applications, and access to additional online resources is provided. This third edition is updated to account for advances in microcontroller technology and references both modern chips as well as the classic PIC16F84A. Author information is not provided." --Reference and Research News, October 2012