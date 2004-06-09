PIC Microcontrollers
2nd Edition
An Introduction to Microelectronics
The use of microcontroller based solutions to everyday design problems in electronics, is the most important development in the field since the introduction of the microprocessor itself. The PIC family is established as the number one microcontroller at an introductory level.
Assuming no prior knowledge of microprocessors, Martin Bates provides a comprehensive introduction to microprocessor systems and applications covering all the basic principles of microelectronics.
Using the latest Windows development software MPLAB, the author goes on to introduce microelectronic systems through the most popular PIC devices currently used for project work, both in schools and colleges, as well as undergraduate university courses. Students of introductory level microelectronics, including microprocessor / microcontroller systems courses, introductory embedded systems design and control electronics, will find this highly illustrated text covers all their requirements for working with the PIC.
Part A covers the essential principles, concentrating on a systems approach. The PIC itself is covered in Part B, step by step, leading to demonstration programmes using labels, subroutines, timer and interrupts. Part C then shows how applications may be developed using the latest Windows software, and some hardware prototyping methods.
The new edition is suitable for a range of students and PIC enthusiasts, from beginner to first and second year undergraduate level. In the UK, the book is of specific relevance to AVCE, as well as BTEC National and Higher National programmes in electronic engineering.
· A comprehensive introductory text in microelectronic systems, written round the leading chip for project work · Uses the latest Windows development software, MPLAB, and the most popular types of PIC, for accessible and low-cost practical work · Focuses on the 16F84 as the starting point for introducing the basic architecture of the PIC, but also covers newer chips in the 16F8X range, and 8-pin mini-PICs
First / second year undergraduate courses in microelectronics e.g. Microelectronic Systems; Introduction to Microprocessor / Microcontrollers Systems; introductory Embedded Systems Design; Control Electronics. Student projects using the PIC. Electronics engineers (including embedded systems designers, control engineers), technicians in industry, hobbyists.
Preface.
Introduction.
Microelectronic Systems: Computer Systems; Information Coding; Microelectronic Devices; Digital Systems; Microcontroller Operation.
PIC Microcontroller: A Simple PIC Application; PIC Program Development; PIC 16F84 Architecture; Further Programming Techniques.
Applications: Application Design; Program Debugging; Prototype Hardware; Motor Applications.
More Controllers: More PIC Microcontrollers; More PIC Applications and Devices; Other Control Systems.
Appendices.
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 9th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473741
Martin Bates
Martin Bates is one of the leading authors specializing in introductory level texts on PIC microcontrollers for the academic, professional and hobby markets, with 20 years’ experience of teaching microprocessor systems.
Martin Bates, Lecturer in Microelectronics (retired), Sussex Coast College, UK; formerly Course Leader, Foundation Degree Engineering (University of Brighton) and Course Manager, PIC Microcontroller Short Courses, Hastings Innovation Centre
"For undergraduate students and entry level hobbyists, this introductory volume on programming PIC microcontrollers provides practical instruction, as well as theoretical background information, in working with modern microelectronics. Beginning with an overview of terms and concepts, the work covers topics such as microcontroller architecture, application design, program debugging, PIC motor applications, and control systems. Chapters include illustrations, code examples, exercise questions and sample applications, and access to additional online resources is provided. This third edition is updated to account for advances in microcontroller technology and references both modern chips as well as the classic PIC16F84A. Author information is not provided."--Reference & Research Book News October 2012