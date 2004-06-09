PIC Microcontrollers

The use of microcontroller based solutions to everyday design problems in electronics, is the most important development in the field since the introduction of the microprocessor itself. The PIC family is established as the number one microcontroller at an introductory level.

Assuming no prior knowledge of microprocessors, Martin Bates provides a comprehensive introduction to microprocessor systems and applications covering all the basic principles of microelectronics.

Using the latest Windows development software MPLAB, the author goes on to introduce microelectronic systems through the most popular PIC devices currently used for project work, both in schools and colleges, as well as undergraduate university courses. Students of introductory level microelectronics, including microprocessor / microcontroller systems courses, introductory embedded systems design and control electronics, will find this highly illustrated text covers all their requirements for working with the PIC.

Part A covers the essential principles, concentrating on a systems approach. The PIC itself is covered in Part B, step by step, leading to demonstration programmes using labels, subroutines, timer and interrupts. Part C then shows how applications may be developed using the latest Windows software, and some hardware prototyping methods.

The new edition is suitable for a range of students and PIC enthusiasts, from beginner to first and second year undergraduate level. In the UK, the book is of specific relevance to AVCE, as well as BTEC National and Higher National programmes in electronic engineering.