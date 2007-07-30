PIC Microcontrollers: Know It All

The Newnes Know It All Series takes the best of what our authors have written over the past few years and creates a one-stop reference for engineers involved in markets from communications to embedded systems and everywhere in between.

PIC design and development a natural fit for this reference series as it is one of the most popular microcontrollers in the world and we have several superbly authored books on the subject. This material ranges from the basics to more advanced topics. There is also a very strong project basis to this learning. The average embedded engineer working with this microcontroller will be able to have any question answered by this compilation. He/she will also be able to work through real-life problems via the projects contained in the book. The Newnes Know It All Series presentation of theory, hard fact, and project-based direction will be a continual aid in helping the engineer to innovate in the workplace.

Section I. An Introduction to PIC Microcontrollers Chapter 1. The PIC Microcontroller Family Chapter 2. Introducing the PIC 16 Series and the 16F84A Chapter 3. Parallel Ports, Power Supply and the Clock Oscillator

Section II. Programming PIC Microcontrollers using Assembly Language Chapter 4. Starting to Program—An Introduction to Assembler Chapter 5. Building Assembler Programs Chapter 6. Further Programming Techniques Chapter 7. Prototype Hardware Chapter 8. More PIC Applications and Devices Chapter 9. The PIC 1250x Series (8-pin PIC microcontrollers) Chapter 10. Intermediate Operations using the PIC 12F675 Chapter 11. Using Inputs Chapter 12. Keypad Scanning Chapter 13. Program Examples

Section III. Programming PIC Microcontrollers using PicBasic Chapter 14. PicBasic and PicBasic Pro Programming Chapter 15. Simple PIC Projects Chapter 16. Moving On with the 16F876 Chapter 17. Communication

Section IV. Programming PIC Microcontrollers using MBasic Chapter 18. MBasic Compiler and Development Boards Chapter 19. The Basics—Output Chapter 20. The Basics—Digital Input Chapter 21. Introductory Stepper Motors Chapter 22. Digital Temperature Sensors and Real-Time Clocks Chapter 23. Infrared Remote Controls

Section V. Programming PIC Microcontrollers using C Chapter 24. Getting Started Chapter 25. Programming Loops Chapter 26. More Loops Chapter 27. NUMB3RS Chapter 28. Interrupts Chapter 29. Taking a Look under the Hood