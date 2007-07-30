PIC Microcontrollers: Know It All - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750686150, 9780080551241

PIC Microcontrollers: Know It All

1st Edition

Authors: Lucio Di Jasio Tim Wilmshurst Dogan Ibrahim John Morton Martin Bates Jack Smith David W Smith Chuck Hellebuyck
eBook ISBN: 9780080551241
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 30th July 2007
Page Count: 928
Table of Contents

Section I. An Introduction to PIC Microcontrollers Chapter 1. The PIC Microcontroller Family Chapter 2. Introducing the PIC 16 Series and the 16F84A Chapter 3. Parallel Ports, Power Supply and the Clock Oscillator

Section II. Programming PIC Microcontrollers using Assembly Language Chapter 4. Starting to Program—An Introduction to Assembler Chapter 5. Building Assembler Programs Chapter 6. Further Programming Techniques Chapter 7. Prototype Hardware Chapter 8. More PIC Applications and Devices Chapter 9. The PIC 1250x Series (8-pin PIC microcontrollers) Chapter 10. Intermediate Operations using the PIC 12F675 Chapter 11. Using Inputs Chapter 12. Keypad Scanning Chapter 13. Program Examples

Section III. Programming PIC Microcontrollers using PicBasic Chapter 14. PicBasic and PicBasic Pro Programming Chapter 15. Simple PIC Projects Chapter 16. Moving On with the 16F876 Chapter 17. Communication

Section IV. Programming PIC Microcontrollers using MBasic Chapter 18. MBasic Compiler and Development Boards Chapter 19. The Basics—Output Chapter 20. The Basics—Digital Input Chapter 21. Introductory Stepper Motors Chapter 22. Digital Temperature Sensors and Real-Time Clocks Chapter 23. Infrared Remote Controls

Section V. Programming PIC Microcontrollers using C Chapter 24. Getting Started Chapter 25. Programming Loops Chapter 26. More Loops Chapter 27. NUMB3RS Chapter 28. Interrupts Chapter 29. Taking a Look under the Hood

Appendices Appendix A. PIC 16 Series Instruction Set. Appendix B. The Electronic Ping-Pong. Appendix C. DIZI-2 Board and Lock Application. Appendix D. Program M. Appendix E. Program N. Appendix F. Program O. Appendix G. Program P. Appendix H. Program Q. Appendix I. Useful PIC Data. Appendix J. PIC 16F84A Datasheet

Description

The Newnes Know It All Series takes the best of what our authors have written over the past few years and creates a one-stop reference for engineers involved in markets from communications to embedded systems and everywhere in between.

PIC design and development a natural fit for this reference series as it is one of the most popular microcontrollers in the world and we have several superbly authored books on the subject. This material ranges from the basics to more advanced topics. There is also a very strong project basis to this learning. The average embedded engineer working with this microcontroller will be able to have any question answered by this compilation. He/she will also be able to work through real-life problems via the projects contained in the book. The Newnes Know It All Series presentation of theory, hard fact, and project-based direction will be a continual aid in helping the engineer to innovate in the workplace.

Key Features

  • Over 900 pages of practical, hands-on content in one book!
  • Huge market - as of November 2006 Microchip Technology Inc., a leading provider of microcontroller and analog semiconductors, produced its 5 BILLIONth PIC microcontroller
  • Several points of view, giving the reader a complete 360 of this microcontroller

Readership

Embedded designers, managers, team leaders, and students

About the Authors

Lucio Di Jasio Author

Lucio Di Jasio is now Sales Manager in Europe for Microchip Inc. He was previously Application Segments Manager at Microchip in Chandler AZ. He has been intimately involved in the development of Microchip PIC products for over 10 years and is a well known writer and expert on the use of PIC products both via his Newnes books and his work at events such as the Microchip Masters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lucio Di Jasio is now Sales Manager in Europe for Microchip Inc.

Tim Wilmshurst

Tim Wilmshurst Author

Tim Wilmshurst is the author of Designing Embedded Systems with PIC Microcontrollers. He has been designing embedded systems since the early days of microcontrollers. For many years this was for Cambridge University, where he led a development team building original systems for research applications – for example in measurement of bullet speed, wind tunnel control, simulated earthquakes, or seeking a cure to snoring. Now he is Head of Electronic Systems at the University of Derby, where he aims to share his love of engineering design with his students.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Electronics, University of Derby, UK

Dogan Ibrahim

Dogan Ibrahim Author

Prof Dogan Ibrahim graduated from the University of Salford with First Class Honours in Electronic Engineering. He then completed an MSc course in Automatic Control Engineering at the University of Manchester, and PhD in Digital Signal Processing at the City University in London. Prof Ibrahim worked at several companies before returning to the academic life. He is currently a lecturer at the Department of Computer Information Systems at the Near East University. Prof Ibrahim is a Fellow of the IET, and a Chartered Electrical Engineer. His interests are in the fields of microcontroller based automatic control, digital signal processing, and computer aided design.Dogan Ibrahim has been Associate Professor and Head of Department at the Near East University, Cyprus, lecturer at South Bank University, London, Principal Research Engineer at GEC Hirst Research Centre, and is now a hardware and software systems consultant to London's Traffic Control Systems Unit.

Affiliations and Expertise

Traffic Control Systems Unit, South Bank University, UK, and lecturer at the Department of Computer Information Systems, Near East University, Lefkosa, Cyprus

John Morton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oxford University, UK

Martin Bates

Martin Bates Author

Martin Bates is one of the leading authors specializing in introductory level texts on PIC microcontrollers for the academic, professional and hobby markets, with 20 years’ experience of teaching microprocessor systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Martin Bates, Lecturer in Microelectronics (retired), Sussex Coast College, UK; formerly Course Leader, Foundation Degree Engineering (University of Brighton) and Course Manager, PIC Microcontroller Short Courses, Hastings Innovation Centre

Jack Smith Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and Consultant, TeleworX, Vienna, VA.

David W Smith Author

David Smith has had 30 years experience in the Electronics Industry. Before arriving at MMU he worked as an Electronics Design Engineer for ICL and Marconi. His teaching interests are focused on enabling Design and Technology students to implement microcontroller designs into their projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Technology Centre, Manchester Metropolitan University, UK

Chuck Hellebuyck Author

Founder and president of elproducts, Inc., a firm specializing in devices and project kits based on the PIC microcontroller. He writes a monthly column on the PIC microcontroller for “Nuts and Volts” magazine.

Affiliations and Expertise

elproducts, Inc., Nuts and Volts magazine, U.S.A.

