PIC Bundle
1st Edition
Description
Including a 2007 favourite and a brand new title, this bundle will help you get up to speed with PIC microcontrollers and take full advantage of this state-of-the-art technology.
Programming 16-Bit PIC Microcontrollers in C teaches you everything you need to know about the 16-bit PIC 24 chip. It teaches you how to side-step common obstacles, solve real-world design problems efficiently, and optimize code for all the new PIC 24 features.
Advanced PIC Microcontroller Projects in C is the ONLY project book devoted to the PIC 18 series. Packed with tried and tested hands-on projects, it is an essential guide for anyone wanting to develop more advanced applications using the 18F series.
Bundled together for the firs time, this is the ideal way to learn how to create more powerful and cutting edge PIC designs, as quickly and as cheaply as possible.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2008
- Published:
- 14th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856176569
About the Author
Lucio Di Jasio
Lucio Di Jasio is now Sales Manager in Europe for Microchip Inc. He was previously Application Segments Manager at Microchip in Chandler AZ. He has been intimately involved in the development of Microchip PIC products for over 10 years and is a well known writer and expert on the use of PIC products both via his Newnes books and his work at events such as the Microchip Masters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dogan Ibrahim
Prof Dogan Ibrahim graduated from the University of Salford with First Class Honours in Electronic Engineering. He then completed an MSc course in Automatic Control Engineering at the University of Manchester, and PhD in Digital Signal Processing at the City University in London. Prof Ibrahim worked at several companies before returning to the academic life. He is currently a lecturer at the Department of Computer Information Systems at the Near East University. Prof Ibrahim is a Fellow of the IET, and a Chartered Electrical Engineer. His interests are in the fields of microcontroller based automatic control, digital signal processing, and computer aided design.Dogan Ibrahim has been Associate Professor and Head of Department at the Near East University, Cyprus, lecturer at South Bank University, London, Principal Research Engineer at GEC Hirst Research Centre, and is now a hardware and software systems consultant to London's Traffic Control Systems Unit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Traffic Control Systems Unit, South Bank University, UK, and lecturer at the Department of Computer Information Systems, Near East University, Lefkosa, Cyprus