PIC Bundle

Including a 2007 favourite and a brand new title, this bundle will help you get up to speed with PIC microcontrollers and take full advantage of this state-of-the-art technology.

Programming 16-Bit PIC Microcontrollers in C teaches you everything you need to know about the 16-bit PIC 24 chip. It teaches you how to side-step common obstacles, solve real-world design problems efficiently, and optimize code for all the new PIC 24 features.

Advanced PIC Microcontroller Projects in C is the ONLY project book devoted to the PIC 18 series. Packed with tried and tested hands-on projects, it is an essential guide for anyone wanting to develop more advanced applications using the 18F series.

Bundled together for the firs time, this is the ideal way to learn how to create more powerful and cutting edge PIC designs, as quickly and as cheaply as possible.