PIC BASIC: Programming and Projects

PIC BASIC is the simplest and quickest way to get up and running - designing and building circuits using a microcontroller.

Dogan Ibrahim's approach is firmly based in practical applications and project work, making this a toolkit rather than a programming guide. No previous experience with microcontrollers is assumed - the PIC family of microcontrollers, and in particular the popular reprogrammable 16X84 device, are introduced from scratch. The BASIC language, as used by the most popular PIC compilers, is also introduced from square one, with a simple code used to illustrate each of the most commonly used instructions. The practicalities of programming and the scope of using a PIC are then explored through 22 wide ranging electronics projects.