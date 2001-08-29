PIC BASIC: Programming and Projects
1st Edition
Description
PIC BASIC is the simplest and quickest way to get up and running - designing and building circuits using a microcontroller.
Dogan Ibrahim's approach is firmly based in practical applications and project work, making this a toolkit rather than a programming guide. No previous experience with microcontrollers is assumed - the PIC family of microcontrollers, and in particular the popular reprogrammable 16X84 device, are introduced from scratch. The BASIC language, as used by the most popular PIC compilers, is also introduced from square one, with a simple code used to illustrate each of the most commonly used instructions. The practicalities of programming and the scope of using a PIC are then explored through 22 wide ranging electronics projects.
Key Features
The simplest quickest way to get up and running with microcontrollers Makes the PIC accessible to students and enthusiasts Project work is at the heart of the book - this is not a BASIC primer.
Readership
Electronics hobbyists, FE and schools electronics, electronic engineering undergraduates, technician engineers, electronic design professionals.
Table of Contents
Preface; Microcontroller systems; The PIC microcontroller; Using BASIC language to program PIC microcontrollers; PIC Basic project development; Light projects; Sound projects; Temperature projects; RS232 Serial communications projects; Appendix A - ASCII code; Appendix B - PIC BASIC instruction set; Appendix C - PIC BASIC PRO instruction set; Appendix D - LET BASIC instruction set; Glossary; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 29th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080513881
About the Author
Dogan Ibrahim
Prof Dogan Ibrahim graduated from the University of Salford with First Class Honours in Electronic Engineering. He then completed an MSc course in Automatic Control Engineering at the University of Manchester, and PhD in Digital Signal Processing at the City University in London. Prof Ibrahim worked at several companies before returning to the academic life. He is currently a lecturer at the Department of Computer Information Systems at the Near East University. Prof Ibrahim is a Fellow of the IET, and a Chartered Electrical Engineer. His interests are in the fields of microcontroller based automatic control, digital signal processing, and computer aided design.Dogan Ibrahim has been Associate Professor and Head of Department at the Near East University, Cyprus, lecturer at South Bank University, London, Principal Research Engineer at GEC Hirst Research Centre, and is now a hardware and software systems consultant to London's Traffic Control Systems Unit.
Affiliations and Expertise
Traffic Control Systems Unit, South Bank University, UK, and lecturer at the Department of Computer Information Systems, Near East University, Lefkosa, Cyprus